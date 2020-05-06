Paris, May 6, 2020
1Q20 results
Positive earnings capacity1 despite an unprecedented market context
Reported net income at €(204)m in 1Q20 impacted by the Coface transaction announcement2 as well as IFRIC 21
Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio1 at 11.4%, +310bps above regulatory requirements
Quarter marked by mechanical market effects (linked to the COVID-19 context) thus mostly reversible:
A DIVERSIFIED ASSET-LIGHT MODEL DEDICATED TO CLIENTS’ NEEDS
UNDERLYING NET REVENUES3 EXCLUDING CVA/DVA AT €1.9BN IN 1Q20 (-3% YOY)
AWM: Resilient results, fee rate and flow dynamics
Strength of our active asset management model with underlying net revenues3 flat YoY in 1Q20 despite some mark-downs on the seed money portfolio. Revenue growth of +9% YoY excluding the seed money contribution i.e. +4pp above expense growth
Average fee rate slightly down to 29bps over the quarter due to a mix effect following the drop in equity markets
Net outflows on LT products limited to ~€(5)bn in North America and ~€(2)bn in Europe (excluding Life Insurance General Accounts)
Outlook: Pursue the development of a truly global and diversified model, building up on key strategic initiatives (e.g. LBPAM) and already successful growth relays (e.g. WCM, Mirova and Thematics) while maintaining good cost management and flexibility in order to adapt to the environment. Good 2Q20 start so far
CIB: Strong revenue diversification together with a tight control on expenses
Supporting clients with more than €9bn financing granted since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis as at 30/04/204
Underlying net revenues3 impacted by the COVID-19 context in 1Q20, notably across market activities through elevated CVA/DVA effects and mark-downs (Equity dividends). Strong FICT performance with revenues up +46% YoY and from Investment banking/M&A, up +19%. Global finance activity impacted by lower syndication fees in March
Costs under control, down -5% YoY at constant exchange rate in 1Q20
Cost of risk increase in 1Q20 due to higher provisioning, notably across energy exposures
Outlook: Ongoing cost saving efforts to mitigate the combined effect of lower revenues and higher cost of risk. Under severe assumptions, notably including a -9% drop in the 2020 French GDP and a -4% cumulative drop over 2020-2021, cost of risk for the rest of the year could be along the lines of 1Q20 or moderately above
Insurance: Particularly resilient model, driver of growth and profitability
Underlying net revenues3 up +5% YoY in 1Q20 with a limited impact of market volatility
Underlying RoE3 at ~33% in 1Q20
Outlook: Limited impacts from the current environment expected on the 2020 Gross operating income
Payments: Value creation accelerating through the beginning of 2020
Underlying net revenues3 up +9% YoY in 1Q20 of which +13% in January/Febru ary
Underlying RoE3 at ~15% in 1Q20
Outlook: 2020 net revenues are expected to continue to exhibit positive momentum vs. 2019
SOLID BALANCE SHEET AND REINFORCED FINANCIAL STRENGTH
Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio1 at 11.4% as at March 31, 2020, vs. 11.3% at 2019 year-end. Ratio +310bps above regulatory requirements which are now established at 8.29%, down -120bps vs. January 1st, 2020. Following this capital requirement reduction, mainly driven by the CRD V article 104 being brought forward, Natixis is now targeting a Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio1 of 10.2% for the 2020-2021 period
Liquidity: LCR ratio >100% as at March 31, 2020 through an efficient joint funding platform together with BPCE. Besides, >70% of assets on balance sheet have a duration < 1 year. This short-term balance sheet should potentially limit IFRS 9 provisioning based on lifetime expected loss
Positive earnings capacity1 of +€60m in 1Q20 despite volatile items impacting the quarter
Figures restated as communicated on April 20, 2020 following the announced disposal of a 29.5% stake in Coface. See page 15 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view [1] See note on methodology 2 See page 5 3 Excluding exceptional items. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 for the Cost income ratio, RoE and RoTE. See note on methodology 4 Management data
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, our employees have been fully mobilized to support our clients and the real economy. They have been working very efficiently, and we have been able to function in a very satisfactory way, thanks to our early adoption of remote working practices. I pay tribute to the commitment and professionalism of our incredible teams, which has equally been noted by our clients.
Despite the crisis, operating revenues and expenses across our businesses are largely stable compared with last year. In Asset & Wealth Management, strong declines in financial markets reduced our assets under management and led us to mark down our seed money portfolio, but client outflows were limited and the fee rate was close to flat, demonstrating the relevance of our multi-boutique offering to our clients. In Corporate & Investment Banking, we recorded strong results for fixed income, investment banking and M&A, while other businesses were impacted negatively by the environment, including financing and equity derivatives. Insurance and Payments both recorded a solid quarter marked by increased revenue and profit, and the fundamentals of both businesses remain strong even as confinement measures will reduce activity in the short-term.
Our results in the first quarter of 2020 were characterized by the unprecedented environment, which had a significant asset and liability mark-to-market effect under IFRS rules, reversible depending on market evolution and that has a noticeable impact on our accounts. Despite such effect, our earnings capacity remains positive taking into account the exceptional impact stemming from the sale of a ~30% stake in Coface at a pre-crisis price and if we smooth over the year the regulatory taxes and contributions that we pay upfront every first quarter.
Our results demonstrated the robustness of our diversified business model as well as our solid capital and liquidity positions. Natixis' CET1 ratio is well above regulatory requirements and our liquidity is assured through our joint funding platform with BPCE. The measures that have been announced by the ECB also allow us to reduce our CET1 target by 100 basis points to 10.2% for the period 2020-2021. Our excess capital position will be assessed upon this level across the two coming years.
The current COVID-19 crisis is strong and its economic consequences remain uncertain. In such a context, we have decided to push back the announcement of our next strategic plan until the end of 2021. In the meantime, we will continue to focus on creating value for our stakeholders by generating diversified revenues, further reducing our operating expenses and, above all, serving our clients during this period when they most need support and advise.”
François Riahi, Natixis Chief Executive Officer
1Q20 RESULTS
On May 6th, 2020, the Board of Directors examined Natixis’ first quarter 2020 results.
|€m
|1Q20
restated
|1Q19
restated
|1Q20
o/w underlying
|1Q19
o/w underlying
|1Q20 vs. 1Q19
restated
|1Q20 vs. 1Q19 underlying
|Net revenues
|1,750
|1,957
|1,733
|1,938
|(11)%
|(11)%
|o/w businesses excl. CVA/DVA
|1,850
|1,911
|1,857
|1,911
|(3)%
|(3)%
|Expenses
|(1,582)
|(1,597)
|(1,579)
|(1,580)
|(1)%
|0%
|Gross operating income
|167
|360
|153
|358
|(53)%
|(57)%
|Provision for credit losses
|(193)
|(31)
|(193)
|(31)
|Net operating income
|(26)
|330
|(40)
|328
|(108)%
|(112)%
|Associates and other items
|(8)
|685
|6
|3
|Pre-tax profit
|(34)
|1,015
|(34)
|330
|(103)%
|(110)%
|Income tax
|(13)
|(201)
|(9)
|(122)
|Minority interests
|(39)
|(65)
|(39)
|(32)
|Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution
|(87)
|749
|(82)
|177
|(112)%
|(146)%
|Coface net contribution
|(118)
|15
|1
|16
|Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution
|(204)
|764
|(81)
|192
|(127)%
|(142)%
Underlying net revenues impacted by the following lumpy items, all directly or indirectly linked to the COVID-19 context for a total amount of ~€(290)m:
Underlying expenses are flat YoY and even down -1% at constant FX in 1Q20 reflecting ongoing cost discipline. The underlying cost/income ratio1 stands at 81.9% in 1Q20 vs. 73.2% in 1Q19.
Underlying cost of risk at €(193)m in 1Q20 reflecting higher provisioning, mainly across energy exposures. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses’ underlying cost of risk worked out to 117bps in 1Q20 (~45bps excl. COVID-19 direct related impacts and frauds).
Natixis’ internal models are based on inputs close to the latest SSM macroeconomic baseline scenario purposely released for the current situation and with a pessimistic scenario now weighted at 100% in IFRS 9 models. The short duration balance-sheet means potentially limited “cliff effect” from Stage 1 exposures (12-m EL) transitioning to Stage 2 (lifetime EL). As such, cost of risk impacts could be mostly derived from individual jumps to default that could nonetheless be limited by governments’ supporting measures which overall impact will be assessed over time. A sensitivity test has been carried out based on a severe macroeconomic scenario. This would notably include the projection of a ~9% drop in the 2020 French GDP (cumulative ~4% drop for 2020-2021) and severe assumptions across sectors of expertise incl. only modest oil price recovery towards early April levels and significant haircuts to asset prices on real assets (e.g. ~30-40% for aircrafts and ~15% for real estate). In such a scenario, the cost of risk for the rest of the year could be along the lines of 1Q20 or moderately above.
Natixis’ exposure to the Oil & Gas sector stood at ~€10.1bn of net EAD2 (Exposure at Default) as at 31/03/2020 (~60% Investment Grade) of which ~€2.5bn across independent producers and service companies which have a more limited absorption capacity of lower oil price (o/w ~€1.1bn in the US, portfolio which positioning is to be reviewed in line with Natixis’ CIB green strategy). As at 31/03/2020, the exposure to Aviation stood at ~€4.5bn of net EAD2, was well diversified across more than 30 countries (none of which exceeding 20% of the exposure), secured for ~80% and majority Investment Grade. The exposure to Tourism & Leisure stood at ~€1.7bn of net EAD as at 31/03/2020, with 94% being in the EMEA region, geared towards industry leaders and with limited non-performing assets (~2%).
Coface underlying net contribution reached €1m in 1Q20 based on a ~13% residual stake (vs. ~42% in 1Q19) (see press release dated 20/04/2020).
Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items reached +€60m in 1Q20. Accounting for exceptional items (€(123)m net of tax in 1Q20) and IFRIC 21 impact (€(141)m in 1Q20) the reported net income (group share) in 1Q20 is at €(204)m.
Natixis’ underlying RoTE1 reached 0.8% in 1Q20 excl. IFRIC 21.
Natixis is now targeting a Basel 3 CET1 fully-loaded ratio of 10.2% for 2020-2021 (see note on methodology): the previous target was a 2020 one and was set at 11.2% against a CET1 ratio requirement of 9.47% as at January 1st, 2020. Such a requirement now stands at 8.29% following the various measures announced during the first quarter: lowered countercyclical buffers, notably in France and the U.K. for the main ones, for an estimated impact of ~20bps and; CRD V (Capital Requirement Directive V) article 104 brought forward for an estimated impact of ~100bps. The latter impact, which is structural, leads Natixis to set a new target at 10.2% for the period 2020-2021. With a CET1 ratio of 11.4% as at March 31, 2020, Natixis stands +310bps above these new regulatory requirements and +120bps above its new target.
The New Dimension 2020 targets now being void considering the deterioration of the economic and financial outlook linked to the COVID-19 context and the uncertainties it creates (for instance: macroeconomic scenarios and the behavior of sectors/counterparts to which Natixis is exposed that could impact credit risk estimates, market levels impacting valuations including for non-listed assets, goodwill depreciation or depreciation of associates’ value, or securities, etc.), new 2021 targets in addition to the CET1 ratio one will be presented by the end of 2020. A new medium-term plan will be unveiled before 2021 year-end.
Main observable impacts from the COVID-19 context in 1Q20 (excluding items classified as exceptional, see page 5)3
|Net revenues
|Cost of risk
|Capital
|AWM
|The main direct impact from the COVID-
|CET1 Capital
|€(34)m impact from seed money
|19 context on Natixis’ 1Q20 cost of risk
|~€(510)m
|portfolio mark-downs
|comes from IFRS 9 provisioning based
|Impact from lower OCI
|on scenario reweighting (pessimistic
|and higher Prudent Value deduction
|CIB
|now at 100%) to reflect the
|€(55)m CVA/DVA impact
|evolution of the macroeconomic context
|RWA
|€(130)m impact from dividend mark-
|Besides, oil price pressures
|~€3.2bn
|downs on equity products after
|have also added to the demand shock
|Impact from higher Market RWA (~€1.0bn),
|corporates’ 2019 dividend cancellation
|ensued from the COVID-19 economic
|CVA RWA (~€0.5bn) and
|(Global markets - Equity)
|slowdown, notably in Asia, indirectly
|Credit RWA due to RCF drawdowns4
|leading to individual cost of risk
|(~€1.7bn)
|Corporate center
|increases and notably some frauds
|€(71)m FVA impact
|
~€(290)m
|~€(115)m
|~(90)bps
|~€160m mechanically linked to 1Q market evolution that should recover over time
|~70bps mechanically linked to 1Q market evolution that should recover over time
1See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 2 Energy & Natural Resources + Real Assets perimeters 3 Not exhaustive 4 Management data, gross
1Q20 RESULTS
Exceptional items
|€m
|1Q20
|1Q19
|Contribution to the Insurance solidarity fund (Net revenues)
|Insurance
|(7)
|0
|Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues)
|Corporate center
|24
|19
|Real estate management strategy (Expenses)
|Business lines & Corporate center
|(3)
|0
|Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses)
|Business lines & Corporate center
|0
|(17)
|Impact of Liban default on ADIR Insurance (Associates)
|Insurance
|(14)
|0
|Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil (Gain or loss on other assets)
|CIB
|0
|(15)
|Capital gain - Disposal retail banking (Gain or loss on other assets)
|Corporate center
|0
|697
|Coface capital loss (Coface net contribution)1
|Coface
|(112)
|0
|Coface residual stake impairment (Coface net contribution)1
|Coface
|(7)
|0
|Total impact on income tax
|(4)
|(79)
|Total impact on minority interests
|0
|(34)
|Total impact on net income (gs)
|(123)
|572
€586m positive net impact from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19: €697m capital gain minus €78m income tax minus €33m minority interests
1 For financial communication purposes, all impacts related to Coface are shown in a separate P&L line ‘Coface net contribution”. From an accounting standpoint the 1Q20 Coface capital loss is classified in “Gain or loss on other assets” and the 1Q20 Coface residual stake impairment in “Associates”. See page 15 for the reconciliation with the accounting view
Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p5)
Asset & Wealth Management
|€m
|1Q20
|1Q19
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
constant FX
|Net revenues
|774
|773
|0%
|(2)%
|o/w Asset Management1
|733
|742
|(1)%
|(3)%
|o/w Wealth management
|41
|31
|32%
|32%
|Expenses
|(579)
|(553)
|5%
|3%
|Gross operating income
|195
|220
|(12)%
|(13)%
|Provision for credit losses
|1
|1
|Associates and other items
|(2)
|(2)
|Pre-tax profit
|194
|219
|(12)%
|Cost/income ratio2
|74.3%
|71.0%
|3.3pp
|RoE after tax2
|9.2%
|12.1%
|-2.9pp
Asset management underlying net revenues have been impacted by €(34)m mark-downs on the seed money portfolio (measured at FVTPL under IFRS 9). P&L impacts from the seed money portfolio flow through the gross operating income without corresponding cost adjustments. Excluding the contribution of the seed money portfolio, AWM net revenues would have been up +9% YoY, generating a positive jaws effect of +4pp.
The Asset management overall fee rate excluding performance fees is at ~29bps in 1Q20 (~30bps in 4Q19) due to a lower share of average AuM in North America. For European affiliates ~15bps and ~27bps excl. Life Insurance General Accounts due to a lower share of average AuM from DNCA, Dorval and H2O. For North American affiliates, it is at ~37bps (flat QOQ) with a lower share of average AuM from Harris in part offset by a higher fee rate. Performance fees reached €49m in 1Q20 vs. €32m in 1Q19.
Asset management net flows on LT products reached ~€(5)bn in North America (fixed income and value equity), ~€(2)bn in Europe’s high-margin strategies (balanced products), ~€(3)bn in Europe’s low-margin strategies (Life Insurance General Accounts) and ~€(1)bn in Asia. Growth equity, real asset and thematic strategies (WCM, Vauban and MV Credit, Mirova, Thematics) continue to exhibit solid dynamics.
Asset management AuM reached €828bn as at March 31, 2020, down QoQ. Negative market effect of €(100)bn, positive FX & perimeter effect of +€11bn, net outflows on LT products as described above and net outflows on money-market products of €(6)bn.
2020 outlook:
1 Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan 2 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21
Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p5)
Corporate & Investment Banking
|€m
|1Q20
|1Q19
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
constant FX
|Net revenues
|688
|807
|(15)%
|(16)%
|Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA/Other
|741
|800
|(7)%
|(9)%
|Expenses
|(557)
|(579)
|(4)%
|(5)%
|Gross operating income
|130
|228
|(43)%
|(44)%
|Provision for credit losses
|(194)
|(30)
|Associates and other items
|2
|2
|Pre-tax profit
|(61)
|201
|(131)%
|Cost/income ratio1
|76.9%
|68.7%
|8.2pp
|RoE after tax1
|NR
|9.6%
|NR
Global markets: FICT revenues up a strong +46% YoY due to Rates & FX and with overall YoY revenue growth for the 4th quarter in a row. Equity revenues at €(32)m despite resilient client activity due to increased hedging cost and a €(130)m impact from dividend mark-downs following corporates’ 2019 dividend cancellation and the related sharp moves of dividend future curves. Such an impact could partly reverse.
Global finance: Net revenues down YoY due to lower syndication fees (essentially in March and in the US) and with new production levels impacted by the March economic backdrop (-8% YoY in 1Q20 for structured financings).
Investment banking/M&A: Net revenues up a solid +19% YoY mainly driven by robust activity across M&A boutiques, mainly Natixis Partners, PJ Solomon and Fenchurch.
Underlying net revenues excl. CVA/DVA and dividend mark-down impact would have been up +7% YoY (o/w +24% for Global markets).
Underlying expenses are down -4% YoY featuring some flexibility without compromising priority investments.
2020 outlook:
1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21
Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p5)
Insurance
|€m
|1Q20
|1Q19
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|Net revenues
|228
|218
|5%
|Expenses
|(134)
|(125)
|7%
|Gross operating income
|94
|93
|1%
|Provision for credit losses
|0
|0
|Associates and other items
|3
|0
|Pre-tax profit
|97
|93
|5%
|Cost/income ratio1
|52.2%
|51.7%
|0.5pp
|RoE after tax1
|33.0%
|33.4%
|-0.4pp
Exceptional items identified on page 5: €(7)m impact from the contribution to the insurance solidarity fund to support the economy, mainly micro-enterprises and self-employed (Net revenues); €(14)m impact from the Lebanon default on the value of 34%-owned ADIR Insurance (Associates).
Limited net revenue impact from market volatility thanks to efficient hedging strategy against the drop in equity markets.
Underlying cost/income ratio1 at 52.2% and underlying RoE1 at 33.0% in 1Q20.
From a commercial standpoint: €2.6bn gross inflows2 in 1Q20 (o/w 37% UL products) and €1.3bn net inflows2 (o/w 58% UL) for Life insurance.
2020 outlook:
1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 2 Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP
Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p5)
Payments
|€m
|1Q20
|1Q19
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|Net revenues
|113
|103
|9%
|Expenses
|(94)
|(88)
|7%
|Gross operating income
|19
|16
|18%
|Provision for credit losses
|2
|(0)
|Associates and other items
|0
|0
|Pre-tax profit
|20
|16
|30%
|Cost/income ratio1
|82.9%
|84.1%
|-1.2pp
|RoE after tax1
|14.9%
|12.5%
|2.5pp
Strong acceleration across all business lines with net revenues up +13% YoY over the first two months.
Slowdown in activity following the announcement of lockdown measures in France, resulting in the second half of March featuring only minor net revenue growth vs. March 2019 due to:
Underlying cost/income ratio1 improving to 82.9% (84.1% in 1Q19) with positive jaws and underlying RoE1 at 14.9% (12.5% in 1Q19).
1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21
Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p5)
Corporate Center
|€m
|1Q20
|1Q19
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|Net revenues
|(69)
|37
|Expenses
|(215)
|(235)
|(9)%
|SRF
|(163)
|(170)
|Other
|(52)
|(65)
|(20)%
|Gross operating income
|(284)
|(199)
|43%
|Provision for credit losses
|(2)
|(1)
|Associates and other items
|2
|2
|Pre-tax profit
|(284)
|(198)
|44%
Underlying net revenues impacted by a €(71)m FVA impact (+€16m in 1Q19). As a reminder Funding Value Adjustments materialize through the P&L due to the change in the cost of funding above the risk-free rate for uncollateralized derivative transactions. Such adjustments can be quite volatile and tend to normalize over time.
Underlying expenses excluding SRF contribution are down -20% YoY partly reflecting cost saving efforts being carried out across the organization.
Underlying gross operating income excluding FVA YoY evolution largely in line with 1Q19.
FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
Basel 3 fully-loaded1
Natixis’ Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio worked out to 11.4% as at March, 31 2020.
Main 1Q20 CET1 capital impacts:
Main 1Q20 RWA impacts:
As at March 31, 2020 Natixis’ Basel 3 fully-loaded capital ratios stood at 13.2% for the Tier 1 and 15.5% for the Total capital.
Basel 3 phased-in incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends1
As at March 31, 2020, Natixis’ Basel 3 phased-in capital ratios incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends stood at 11.4% for the CET1, 13.6% for the Tier 1 and 15.9% for the Total capital.
Book value per share
Equity capital (group share) totaled €19.7bn as at March 31, 2020, of which €2.0bn in the form of hybrid securities (DSNs) recognized in equity capital at fair value (excluding capital gain following reclassification of hybrids).
Natixis’ book value per share stood at €5.57 as at March 31, 2020 based on 3,152,614,037 shares excluding treasury shares (the total number of shares being 3,155,846,495). The tangible book value per share (after deducting goodwill and intangible assets) is €4.32.
Leverage ratio1
The leverage ratio worked out to 4.5% as at March 31, 2020.
Overall capital adequacy ratio
As at March 31, 2020, the financial conglomerate’s excess capital was estimated at around €3.2bn.
1 See note on methodology
APPENDICES
Note on methodology:
The results at 31/03/2020 were examined by the board of directors at their meeting on 06/05/2020.
Figures at 31/03/2020 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date
Press release dated 20/04/2020 “Preparation of the 1Q20 Financial Communication”
The 2019 quarterly series have been updated following the February 25, 2020 announcement regarding the sale by Natixis of a 29.5% stake in Coface to Arch Capital Group. This announcement notably translates into the following:
The equity method value of Coface will be re-assessed every quarter depending, among other, on the evolution of the economic context and any change in such a value will be reflected in the P&L line “Coface net contribution”.
Business line performances using Basel 3 standards:
Note on Natixis’ RoE and RoTE calculation: Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q20 to reflect the announced disposal of a 29.5% stake in Coface. The €112m net capital loss is not annualized.
[1] In line with ECB recommendations, the 2019 dividend has been reintegrated into Natixis’ capital and no dividend accrual will be carried out throughout 2020 - see press release dated 31/03/2020
Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders’ equity group share (minus distribution of dividends proposed by the Board of Directors but not yet approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting1), restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows:
|€m
|31/03/2020
|Restatement for Coface minority interests
|3,631
|Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others
|(354)
|Restated goodwill
|3,278
|€m
|31/03/2020
|Intangible assets
|653
|Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others
|(9)
|Restated intangible assets
|644
Own senior debt fair-value adjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swap curves and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY16 closing
Phased-in capital and ratios incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - phased in. Presentation including current financial year’s earnings and accrued dividend1
Fully-loaded capital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. Presentation including current financial year’s earnings and accrued dividend1
Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in (presentation including current financial year’s earnings and accrued dividend1 and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization
Exceptional items: figures and comments on this press release are based on Natixis and its businesses’ income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 5. Figures and comments that are referred to as ‘underlying’ exclude such exceptional items. Natixis and its businesses’ income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this press release
Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: the cost/income ratio, the RoE and the RoTE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation in 1Q20 takes into account ¼ of the annual duties and levies concerned by this accounting rule
Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact
Expenses: sum of operating expenses and depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
IAS 12: As of 3Q19, according to the adoption of IAS 12 (income taxes) amendment, the tax benefit on DSN interest expenses previously recorded in the consolidated reserves is now being accounted for in the income statement (income tax line). Previous periods have not been restated with a positive impact of €47.5m in 2019, of which €35.9m recognized in 3Q19 (€23.8m related to 1H19).
[1] In line with ECB recommendations, the 2019 dividend has been reintegrated into Natixis’ capital and no dividend accrual will be carried out throughout 2020 - see press release dated 31/03/2020
Natixis - Consolidated P&L (restated)
|€m
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|1Q20
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|Net revenues
|1,957
|2,100
|2,102
|2,326
|1,750
|(11)%
|Expenses
|(1,597)
|(1,448)
|(1,465)
|(1,606)
|(1,582)
|(1)%
|Gross operating income
|360
|653
|637
|719
|167
|(53)%
|Provision for credit losses
|(31)
|(109)
|(70)
|(119)
|(193)
|Associates
|3
|8
|3
|6
|(8)
|Gain or loss on other assets
|682
|(7)
|9
|1
|(0)
|Change in value of goodwill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pre-tax profit
|1,015
|545
|579
|607
|(34)
|(103)%
|Tax
|(201)
|(149)
|(114)
|(153)
|(13)
|Minority interests
|(65)
|(68)
|(66)
|(96)
|(39)
|Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution
|749
|328
|399
|358
|(87)
|(112)%
|Coface net contribution
|15
|18
|16
|12
|(118)
|Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution
|764
|346
|415
|371
|(204)
|(127)%
Figures restated as communicated on April 20, 2020 following the announced sale of a 29.5% stake in Coface. See below for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view
Natixis - Reconciliation between management and accounting figures
1Q19
|€m
|1Q19
underlying
|Exceptional items
|1Q19
restated
|Coface
restatement
|Residual contribution from perimeter sold
(ex SFS)
|1Q19
reported
|Net revenues
|1,938
|19
|1,957
|175
|22
|2,154
|Expenses
|(1,580)
|(17)
|(1,597)
|(123)
|(22)
|(1,742)
|Gross operating income
|358
|2
|360
|52
|(0)
|412
|Provision for credit losses
|(31)
|0
|(31)
|(1)
|0
|(31)
|Associates
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Gain or loss on other assets
|(0)
|682
|682
|0
|0
|682
|Pre-tax profit
|330
|684
|1,015
|51
|(0)
|1,066
|Tax
|(122)
|(79)
|(201)
|(15)
|0
|(215)
|Minority interests
|(32)
|(34)
|(65)
|(21)
|0
|(86)
|Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution
|177
|572
|749
|Coface net contribution
|16
|(0)
|15
|Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution
|192
|572
|764
|764
1Q20
|€m
|1Q20
underlying
|Exceptional items
|1Q20
restated
|Coface
restatement
|1Q20
reported
|Net revenues
|1,733
|17
|1,750
|0
|1,750
|Expenses
|(1,579)
|(3)
|(1,582)
|0
|(1,582)
|Gross operating income
|153
|14
|167
|0
|167
|Provision for credit losses
|(193)
|0
|(193)
|0
|(193)
|Associates
|6
|(14)
|(8)
|(6)
|(14)
|Gain or loss on other assets
|(0)
|0
|(0)
|(112)
|(112)
|Pre-tax profit
|(34)
|(0)
|(34)
|(118)
|(152)
|Tax
|(9)
|(4)
|(13)
|0
|(13)
|Minority interests
|(39)
|0
|(39)
|0
|(39)
|Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution
|(82)
|(4)
|(87)
|Coface net contribution
|1
|(119)
|(118)
|Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution
|(81)
|(123)
|(204)
|(204)
Natixis - IFRS 9 Balance sheet
|Assets (€bn)
|31/03/2020
|31/12/2019
|Cash and balances with central banks
|15.3
|21.0
|Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss1
|223.4
|228.8
|Financial assets at fair value through Equity
|12.3
|12.1
|Loans and receivables1
|126.1
|119.2
|Debt instruments at amortized cost
|1.5
|1.6
|Insurance assets
|103.2
|108.1
|Non-current assets held for sale
|0.5
|0.0
|Accruals and other assets
|15.8
|15.7
|Investments in associates
|0.9
|0.7
|Tangible and intangible assets
|2.0
|2.1
|Goodwill
|3.6
|3.9
|Total
|504.7
|513.2
|Liabilities and equity (€bn)
|31/03/2020
|31/12/2019
|Due to central banks
|0.0
|0.0
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss1
|216.9
|218.3
|Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions1
|104.9
|102.4
|Debt securities
|45.3
|47.4
|Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale
|0.0
|0.0
|Accruals and other liabilities
|17.3
|18.1
|Insurance liabilities
|95.3
|100.5
|Contingency reserves
|1.4
|1.6
|Subordinated debt
|3.6
|4.0
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|19.7
|19.4
|Minority interests
|0.3
|1.4
|Total
|504.7
|513.2
1 Including deposit and margin call
Natixis - 1Q20 P&L by business line
|€m
|AWM
|CIB
|Insurance
|Payments
|Corporate Center
|1Q20
reported
|Net revenues
|774
|688
|221
|113
|(46)
|1,750
|Expenses
|(579)
|(557)
|(134)
|(94)
|(217)
|(1,582)
|Gross operating income
|195
|130
|87
|18
|(263)
|167
|Provision for credit losses
|1
|(194)
|0
|2
|(2)
|(193)
|Net operating income
|195
|(64)
|87
|20
|(265)
|(26)
|Associates and other items
|(2)
|2
|(11)
|0
|2
|(8)
|Pre-tax profit
|194
|(61)
|76
|20
|(263)
|(34)
|Tax
|(13)
|Minority interests
|(39)
|Net income (gs) excl. Coface net contribution
|(87)
|Coface net contribution
|(118)
|Net income (gs) incl. Coface net contribution
|(204)
Asset & Wealth Management
|€m
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|1Q20
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|Net revenues
|773
|932
|945
|1,109
|774
|0%
|Asset Management1
|742
|900
|908
|1,061
|733
|(1)%
|Wealth management
|31
|32
|37
|48
|41
|32%
|Expenses
|(558)
|(605)
|(648)
|(681)
|(579)
|4%
|Gross operating income
|216
|327
|297
|428
|195
|(10)%
|Provision for credit losses
|1
|(2)
|(8)
|2
|1
|Net operating income
|216
|325
|289
|430
|195
|(10)%
|Associates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Other items
|(2)
|(2)
|8
|1
|(2)
|Pre-tax profit
|214
|323
|297
|432
|194
|(10)%
|Cost/Income ratio
|72.1%
|64.9%
|68.5%
|61.4%
|74.8%
|Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21
|71.6%
|65.1%
|68.7%
|61.5%
|74.3%
|RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
|12.5
|13.7
|13.4
|14.0
|14.0
|13%
|Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)
|4,364
|4,407
|4,555
|4,581
|4,604
|6%
|RoE after tax (Basel 3)2
|11.5%
|15.1%
|13.3%
|19.0%
|9.0%
|RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 212
|11.8%
|15.0%
|13.3%
|19.0%
|9.2%
[1] Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan
2 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles
Corporate & Investment Banking
|€m
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|1Q20
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|Net revenues
|807
|847
|784
|899
|688
|(15)%
|Global markets
|366
|419
|344
|381
|279
|(24)%
|FIC-T
|251
|304
|258
|306
|367
|46%
|Equity
|125
|117
|94
|81
|(32)
|(126)%
|CVA/DVA desk
|(9)
|(3)
|(8)
|(6)
|(55)
|Global finance1
|337
|333
|369
|369
|302
|(10)%
|Investment banking2
|87
|90
|73
|145
|104
|19%
|Other
|16
|6
|(2)
|5
|2
|Expenses
|(582)
|(523)
|(527)
|(602)
|(557)
|(4)%
|Gross operating income
|225
|324
|256
|297
|130
|(42)%
|Provision for credit losses
|(30)
|(104)
|(59)
|(118)
|(194)
|Net operating income
|195
|219
|197
|179
|(64)
|(133)%
|Associates
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Other items
|(15)
|0
|(0)
|(0)
|(0)
|Pre-tax profit
|183
|222
|200
|181
|(61)
|(134)%
|Cost/Income ratio
|72.2%
|61.8%
|67.3%
|67.0%
|81.1%
|Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21
|69.1%
|62.7%
|68.3%
|67.9%
|76.9%
|RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
|62.0
|61.1
|62.3
|62.2
|65.4
|5%
|Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)
|6,634
|6,740
|6,734
|6,768
|6,757
|2%
|RoE after tax (Basel 3)3
|7.6%
|9.6%
|8.5%
|7.8%
|-2.8%
|RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 213
|8.6%
|9.2%
|8.2%
|7.5%
|-1.6%
[1] Including Film industry financing 2 Including M&A
3 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles
Insurance
|€m
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|1Q20
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|Net revenues
|218
|207
|205
|216
|221
|1%
|Expenses
|(125)
|(116)
|(112)
|(125)
|(134)
|7%
|Gross operating income
|93
|92
|93
|90
|87
|(6)%
|Provision for credit losses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Net operating income
|93
|92
|93
|90
|87
|(6)%
|Associates
|0
|5
|1
|4
|(11)
|Other items
|0
|(0)
|0
|0
|(0)
|Pre-tax profit
|93
|96
|94
|94
|76
|(18)%
|Cost/Income ratio
|57.5%
|55.8%
|54.6%
|58.1%
|60.6%
|Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21
|51.7%
|57.8%
|56.6%
|60.1%
|53.9%
|RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
|8.0
|7.9
|8.4
|8.3
|7.6
|(5)%
|Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)
|858
|942
|926
|978
|965
|12%
|RoE after tax (Basel 3)1
|29.4%
|28.4%
|27.7%
|26.4%
|20.7%
|RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 211
|33.3%
|27.2%
|26.4%
|25.2%
|25.0%
1 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles
Payments
|€m
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|1Q20
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|Net revenues
|103
|105
|103
|111
|113
|9%
|Expenses
|(88)
|(94)
|(93)
|(96)
|(94)
|8%
|Gross operating income
|16
|11
|10
|15
|18
|16%
|Provision for credit losses
|(0)
|(1)
|(1)
|(0)
|2
|Net operating income
|16
|10
|9
|15
|20
|28%
|Associates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Other items
|0
|0
|0
|(0)
|0
|Pre-tax profit
|16
|10
|9
|15
|20
|28%
|Cost/Income ratio
|84.8%
|89.6%
|90.1%
|86.1%
|83.8%
|Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC21
|84.1%
|89.8%
|90.3%
|86.3%
|83.2%
|RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
|1.1
|1.2
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|3%
|Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)
|356
|373
|385
|384
|391
|10%
|RoE after tax (Basel 3)1
|12.0%
|7.3%
|6.5%
|10.9%
|14.3%
|RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 211
|12.5%
|7.1%
|6.3%
|10.7%
|14.7%
Standalone EBITDA calculation
Figures excluding exceptional items2
|€m
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|1Q20
|Net revenues
|103
|105
|103
|111
|113
|Expenses
|(88)
|(94)
|(91)
|(93)
|(94)
|)Gross operating income - Natixis reported
excl. exceptional items
|16
|11
|13
|18
|19
|Analytical adjustments to net revenues
|(1)
|(1)
|(1)
|(1)
|(1)
|Structure charge adjustments to expenses
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(6)
|Gross operating income - standalone view
|20
|15
|17
|22
|24
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|EBITDA - standalone view
|24
|19
|20
|26
|28
EBITDA = Net revenues (-) Operating expenses. Standalone view excluding analytical items and structure charges
[1] Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles 2 See page 5
Corporate Center
|€m
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|1Q20
|1Q20
vs. 1Q19
|Net revenues
|55
|10
|64
|(10)
|(46)
|Expenses
|(244)
|(110)
|(84)
|(102)
|(217)
|(11)%
|SRF
|(170)
|0
|0
|(0)
|(163)
|Other
|(74)
|(110)
|(84)
|(102)
|(54)
|(26)%
|Gross operating income
|(188)
|(100)
|(20)
|(112)
|(263)
|40%
|Provision for credit losses
|(1)
|(3)
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|Net operating income
|(190)
|(103)
|(22)
|(114)
|(265)
|39%
|Associates
|(0)
|0
|(0)
|(0)
|0
|Other items
|699
|(5)
|1
|(0)
|2
|Pre-tax profit
|509
|(108)
|(21)
|(114)
|(263)
|(152)%
|RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
|8.8
|9.2
|9.8
|9.4
|9.1
|3%
€697m capital gain coming from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19
|€bn
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|1Q20
|Coface RWA (Basel 3)
|3.9
|3.8
|3.8
|4.0
|1.9
1Q20 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data
|€m
|1Q20
underlying
|Contribution to the Insurance solidarity fund
|Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies
|Real estate management strategy
|Impact of Liban default on ADIR Insurance
|Coface goodwill impairment
|Coface residual stake impairment
|1Q20
restated
|Net revenues
|1,733
|(7)
|24
|1,750
|Expenses
|(1,579)
|(3)
|(1,582)
|Gross operating income
|153
|(7)
|24
|(3)
|0
|0
|0
|167
|Provision for credit losses
|(193)
|(193)
|Associates
|6
|(14)
|(8)
|Gain or loss on other assets
|(0)
|(0)
|Pre-tax profit
|(34)
|(7)
|24
|(3)
|(14)
|0
|0
|(34)
|Tax
|(9)
|2
|(7)
|1
|(13)
|Minority interests
|(39)
|(39)
|Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution
|(82)
|(5)
|17
|(2)
|(14)
|0
|0
|(87)
|Coface net contribution
|1
|(112)
|(7)
|(118)
|Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution
|(81)
|(5)
|17
|(2)
|(14)
|(112)
|(7)
|(204)
Figures restated as communicated on April 20, 2020 following the announced sale of a 29.5% stake in Coface. See page 15 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view
Natixis - 1Q20 capital & Basel 3 financial structure
See note on methodology - Irrevocable Payment Commitment (IPC) deduction disclosed as part of the ratio as of 2Q19
Fully-loaded
|€bn
|31/03/2020
|Shareholder’s Equity
|19.7
|Hybrid securities(2)
|(2.2)
|Goodwill & intangibles
|(3.8)
|Deferred tax assets
|(0.8)
|Dividend provision
|0.0
|Other deductions
|(1.6)
|CET1 capital
|11.3
|CET1 ratio
|11.4%
|Additional Tier 1 capital
|1.8
|Tier 1 capital
|13.1
|Tier 1 ratio
|13.2%
|Tier 2 capital
|2.2
|Total capital
|15.3
|Total capital ratio
|15.5%
|Risk-weighted assets
|99.3
Phased-in incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends
|€bn
|31/03/2020
|CET1 capital
|11.3
|CET1 ratio
|11.4%
|Additional Tier 1 capital
|2.2
|Tier 1 capital
|13.5
|Tier 1 ratio
|13.6%
|Tier 2 capital
|2.3
|Total capital
|15.8
|Total capital ratio
|15.9%
|Risk-weighted assets
|99.3
IFRIC 21 effects by business line
Effect on expenses
|€m
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|1Q20
|AWM
|(4)
|1
|1
|1
|(4)
|CIB
|(24)
|8
|8
|8
|(28)
|Insurance
|(13)
|4
|4
|4
|(15)
|Payments
|(1)
|0
|0
|0
|(1)
|Corporate center
|(119)
|40
|40
|40
|(113)
|Total Natixis
|(161)
|54
|54
|54
|(161)
Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown - 31/03/2020
|€bn
|RWA
EoP
|% of
total
|Goodwill & intangibles
1Q20
|Capital allocation 1Q20
|RoE
after tax
1Q20
|AWM
|14.0
|16%
|3.1
|4.6
|9.0%
|CIB
|65.4
|74%
|0.2
|6.8
|-2.8%
|Insurance
|7.6
|9%
|0.1
|1.0
|20.7%
|Payments
|1.1
|1%
|0.3
|0.4
|14.3%
|Total (excl. Corp. center)
|88.2
|100%
|3.7
|12.7
|RWA breakdown (€bn)
|31/03/2020
|Credit risk
|64.1
|Internal approach
|53.1
|Standard approach
|11.0
|Counterparty risk
|7.4
|Internal approach
|6.5
|Standard approach
|0.9
|Market risk
|12.2
|Internal approach
|6.9
|Standard approach
|5.3
|CVA
|1.9
|Operational risk - Standard approach
|13.7
|Total RWA
|99.3
Fully-loaded leverage ratio1
According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014, including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization
|€bn
|31/03/2020
|Tier 1 capital1
|13.5
|Total prudential balance sheet
|403.8
|Adjustment on derivatives
|(61.6)
|Adjustment on repos2
|(24.8)
|Other exposures to affiliates
|(49.3)
|Off balance sheet commitments
|35.6
|Regulatory adjustments
|(6.2)
|Total leverage exposure
|297.5
|Leverage ratio
|4.5%
[1] See note on methodology. Without phase-in - supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible
2 Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria
Net book value as at March 31, 2020
|€bn
|31/03/2020
|Shareholders’ equity (group share)
|19.7
|Deduction of hybrid capital instruments
|(2.0)
|Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments
|(0.1)
|Distribution
|0.0
|Net book value
|17.6
|Restated intangible assets1
|(0.6)
|Restated goodwill1
|(3.3)
|Net tangible book value2
|13.6
|€
|Net book value per share
|5.57
|Net tangible book value per share
|4.32
1Q20 Earnings per share
|€m
|31/03/2020
|Net income (gs)
|(204)
|DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment
|(33)
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|(237)
|Earnings per share (€)
|(0.08)
Number of shares as at March 31, 2020
|31/03/2020
|Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares
|3,151,459,265
|Number of shares, excluding treasury shares, EoP
|3,152,614,037
|Number of treasury shares, EoP
|3,232,458
Net income attributable to shareholders
|€m
|1Q20
|Net income (gs)
|(204)
|DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment
|(33)
|RoE & RoTE numerator
|(237)
[1] See note on methodology 2 Net tangible book value = Book value – goodwill - intangible assets
RoTE1
|€m
|31/03/2020
|Shareholders’ equity (group share)
|19,675
|DSN deduction
|(2,122)
|Dividend provision
|0
|Intangible assets
|(644)
|Goodwill
|(3,278)
|RoTE Equity end of period
|13,630
|Average RoTE equity (1Q20)
|13,630
|1Q20 RoTE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment
|(4.5)%
|IFRIC 21 impact
|141
|1Q20 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21
|(0.4)%
RoE1
|€m
|31/03/2020
|Shareholders’ equity (group share)
|19,675
|DSN deduction
|(2,122)
|Dividend provision
|0
|Unrealized/deferred gains and losses in equity (OCI)
|(143)
|RoE Equity end of period
|17,410
|Average RoE equity (1Q20)
|17,410
|1Q20 RoE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment
|(3.5)%
|IFRIC 21 impact
|141
|1Q20 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21
|(0.3)%
Doubtful loans2
|€bn
|31/12/2019
Proforma Coface
|31/03/2020
|Provisionable commitments3
|2.0
|2.1
|Provisionable commitments / Gross debt
|1.7%
|1.7%
|Stock of provisions4
|1.4
|1.5
|Stock of provisions / Provisionable commitments
|70%
|73%
[1]See note on methodology. Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q20 to reflect the announced disposal of a 29.5% stake in Coface. The €112m net capital loss is not annualized
2On-balance sheet, excluding repos, net of collateral 3Net commitments 4Specific and portfolio-based provisions
Disclaimer
This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies.
No Insurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulation. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives.
Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness, precision or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions, or for any prejudice resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein.
Included data in this press release have not been audited.
NATIXIS financial disclosures for the first quarter 2020 are contained in this press release and in the presentation attached herewith, available online at www.natixis.com in the “Investors & shareholders” section.
The conference call to discuss the results, scheduled for May 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CET, will be webcast live on www.natixis.com (on the “Investors & shareholders” page).
