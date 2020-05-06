PRESS RELEASE

Availability of documentation for the Shareholders’ Meeting of 28 May 2020, which will be held without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend

The shareholders of the Company are informed that, due to the containment measures adopted by the French public authorities in response to the Covid-19 health crisis and in accordance with the provisions made following the issue of French Decree No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 4:30 pm (Paris time). The Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcasted live on the Company's website www.fnacdarty.com .

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated April 22, 2020 and the notice of meeting was published in the BALO on May 6, 2020 and in a journal of legal notice on May 6, 2020. The conditions for participation and vote at this Shareholders’ Meeting are indicated in the same notice.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force. Documents and information provided for by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be made available on the website of Group (www.fnacdarty.com section Finance / Shareholders / Documents relating to the General Meetings / May, 28th 2020 Combined General Meetings), no later than the twenty first day preceding the Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

Registered shareholders can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request from the Company to receive the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, including at their request, by way of an electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary;



All shareholders can make a request to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com to receive by e-mail the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code as from the date of the Meeting notice.

Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of cultural and leisure goods, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. As of the end of December 2019, the Group, which counts more than 24,000 employees, has a multi-format network of 880 stores, 717 of which are in France, and is France’s second-largest e-commerce retailer in terms of audience in France (nearly 25 million unique visitors per month) with its three commercial websites: fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. As a leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty’s revenue was €7.3 billion in 2019, of e-commerce activities account for c.19%. Fnac Darty’s shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

