The top participants in each market are captured, and a robust methodology is used to understand their strategies and development plans. The report looks at preferred vehicle models in each market, and discusses various business models and revenue streams that can arise from the prevailing preferences of consumers. The research also looks at the product, price, place, and promotional strategies that help OEMs succeed. It explores automakers’ business goals and growth strategies, core competencies, brand image and position in key markets, entry strategies and new vehicle introductions, and initiatives to better connect with customers. The report also touches upon regulations and tax incentives to encourage the use of electric vehicles. Small cars from Asian automakers are dominating new car sales, but interest in compact SUVs is also growing, despite their higher price. OEMs, known for manufacturing bigger cars in other parts of the world, are promoting themselves as affordable choices here. Spare parts and maintenance services are becoming a focus as additional revenue channels because imported used-cars also are popular.

