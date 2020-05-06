Medtronic Assurance Program Will Provide Access to Glucose Sensors and Insulin Pump Supplies at No Cost to Eligible U.S. Customers

DUBLIN, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced an expansion of the Medtronic Assurance program with a new option to support diabetes customers who have lost their health insurance due to COVID-19-related job loss. Current eligible U.S. customers can now receive a 3-month supply of glucose sensors, infusion sets and reservoirs at no cost.

This new addition to the Medtronic Assurance program builds on the company’s holistic approach to ensuring that customers have continued access to diabetes technology and supplies. The Medtronic Assurance program has multiple options for customers in need that include flexible payment plans, payment deferrals for job loss or furlough, and financial assistance for low-income families or those significantly impacted by overall healthcare costs.

“Medtronic recognizes the enormous financial impact COVID-19 has had on individuals and families, and we wanted to provide some relief to our customers experiencing hardships due to the constraints created by the economic downturn,” said Sean Salmon, president for the Diabetes Group at Medtronic. “Knowing that concerns around continuity of therapy are at the very top of mind for people living with diabetes, Medtronic wants to ensure during this stressful and challenging time that we can be there for our customers when they need it most. Medtronic is committed to supporting customers throughout their diabetes journey and will continue working toward solutions for people who may experience longer term needs.”

Current customers who would like to learn more about the new Medtronic Assurance program and assess their eligibility can visit www.medtronicdiabetes.com/assurance or call Medtronic at +1-800-646-4633 and select Option 4 (Monday – Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT). Documentation is required and eligible individuals will be asked to renew eligibility every three months through the program duration.

About the Diabetes Group at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and production, as well as demand for our offerings, competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation and general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the Company, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “looking ahead,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar words or expressions, the negative or plural of such words or expressions and other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

-end-





Pamela Reese

Public Relations

+1-818-576-3398

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626