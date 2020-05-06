Real estate portfolio: € 932 million, 4% growth

Value increase due to sharpening yields in logistics real estate of 9 bp on average



EPRA earnings per share: € 0,36 (€ 0,38 1st quarter 2019)



EPRA NAV: € 22,45 per share (€ 21,79 as at 31 December 2019)



Occupancy rate: 91% total, decrease of 2% points

89% offices: almost stable

93% logistics real estate: decrease of 2% points



Limited debt ratio: 40%



Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,4% 1st quarter 2019)



Intended gross dividend per share for 2020: € 1,53 at the same level as for 2019



Expected EPRA earnings per share for 2020 between € 1,60 and € 1,65 based on the current forecasts



Solid basis due to sectoral spread of tenants, € 119 million non-withdrawn credit lines and strong balance sheet with solid financial ratios

