BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced an expansion of the Medtronic Assurance program with a new option to support current Canadian diabetes customers who have lost their private health insurance coverage due to COVID-19-related job loss. Now, eligible customers can receive a 3-month supply of infusion sets, reservoirs and/or glucose sensors at no cost.



This new addition to the Medtronic Assurance program builds on the company’s holistic approach to ensuring that customers have continued access to diabetes technology and supplies. The Medtronic Assurance program has multiple options for customers in need that include flexible payment plans and payment deferrals for those who have experienced job loss.

“These are challenging times and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact in many ways on individuals and their families. Medtronic understands our products play an important role in the day-to-day management of diabetes. We have mobilized our teams to provide remote support, increased our online education resources, and introduced financial support options for people dealing with hardships,” said Laura Cameron, senior director of the Medtronic Diabetes and Consumer Care group in Canada. “We want our customers to know that we are here for them.”

Current customers who would like to learn more about the new Medtronic Assurance program and assess their eligibility can visit www.medtronicdiabetes.ca/covid19 or call Medtronic at 1-800-284.4416 and select Option 4 (Monday – Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST). Supporting documentation is required and terms and conditions apply.

About the Diabetes Group at Medtronic (www.medtronicdiabetes.ca)

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Proudly serving Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC (www.medtronic.ca), is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, which is one of the world’s largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies — alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world. Serving physicians, hospitals, and patients across the country, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, and a Medtronic Resource Centre in Surrey, BC. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

