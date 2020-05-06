GENEVA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, will release its first quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8, 2020.



Operations and Finance Update call

A conference call webcast to present the Company’s first quarter 2020 Operations and Finance update will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 4:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

Dial-in details :

Conference ID: 2070058

North America: +1-647-788-4919 / Toll Free: +1-877-291-4570 / Sweden Toll Free: 02-079-4343

Webcast :

A webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1297/33371

The Operations and Finance update call presentation and the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as well as the related documents, will be available on the Company’s website ( www.etrion.com )

A replay of the telephone conference will be available until May 18,2020.

Replay dial-in details :

North America: +1-416-621-4642 / Toll Free: +1-800-585-8367

Pass code for replay: 2070058

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MW of solar capacity and owns the 45 MW Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 18:05 p.m. CET on May 6, 2020.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90