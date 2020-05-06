In April 2020, the operations of Icelandair Group were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent travel restrictions around the world that resulted in an extreme drop in demand for air travel. The Company’s freight services have also decreased as a result of the situation, but much less than the capacity reduction of the Icelandair route network.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers was around 1,700 in April 2020 compared to around 318 thousand at the same time last year, decreasing by 99%. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 13.0% compared to 83.7% in April 2019. The total capacity was 97% less than in April last year. On-time performance was 85.0% in April 2020 compared to 67.0% in April 2019.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 1,970 in April, decreasing by 91% from the year before. The total capacity was down by 87%. The load factor was 46.2% compared with 69.0% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 75%. Freight decreased by 37%, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS APR 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 1,711 -99% 560,226 -45% Load Factor 13.0% -70.7 ppt 70.7% -7.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 30.3 -97% 2,326.0 -43% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 3.9 -100% 1,644.2 -48% Stage length (KM) 2,792 -11% 2,950 -6% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 85.0% 18.0 ppt 81.0% 6.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS APR 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 1,977 -91% 47,201 -44% Load Factor 46.2% -22.8 ppt 65.3% 0.2 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1.4 -87% 23.2 -44% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS APR 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 596 -75% 7,654 -22% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) - Cargo 7,032 -37% 37,114 -15%

Contact information