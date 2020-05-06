First Quarter 2020 (1Q20) financial highlights
Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO of Íslandsbanki
Íslandsbanki is committed to work closely with its customers and to support them through the challenges they may face as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
In order to support customers who are affected, several measures such as payment deferrals have already been put in place.
The actions announced by the government also are rigorous and I am optimistic that the economy will have a swift recovery.
The financial results for the first quarter are impacted by large negative impairments and losses the trading and banking books for equity and equity like instruments.
ROE is below our target as a result of the unprecedented circumstances that COVID-19 has led to. We are however pleased to see administration cost reduce by 8.4% and an increase in net interest income by 8.1% quarter on quarter.
Íslandsbanki continued to provide liquidity to the economy with new lending amounting to ISK 57bn in the quarter.
Deposits, that remain the Bank’s main source of funding, increased by 4.8% from year-end outpacing lending growth.
Íslandsbanki enters these turbulent times in a position of strong capital and liquidity with relevant ratios well above internal and regulatory targets.
As a result, the Bank´s funding requirement for 2020 in foreign currencies is minimal.
The Bank’s CET1 ratio is robust at 19.6%, ensuring our ability to support our customers.
In Q1, the Bank introduced three digital solutions that will make customers’ life easier.
Customers can now refinance their mortgages via a digital solution, onboard themselves for securities trading in just a few minutes and sign documents electronically where laws allow.
Changed conditions in the community due to COVID-19 have meant that we have had to think in terms of solutions.
We would like to thank our customers for adapting quickly to changing circumstances and for showing patience during these challenging times.
I am also proud of the swift adjustment to remote working environment that the Bank’s employees have done with professionalism.
The strong balance sheets of households, corporates and the Icelandic state and strength of the Icelandic banking system coupled with a highly adaptable economy will enable the Icelandic nation to navigate through current events.
Íslandsbanki will be there to support its customers and live by its vision to be number one for service.
COVID-19 related response
