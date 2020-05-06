Daix (France), May 6, 2020 – Given the COVID-19 situation, and in accordance with the provisions of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the form of meeting and decision-making rules for shareholders’ meetings and governing bodies of legal entities during the pandemic, Inventiva informs its shareholders and the entire financial community that its Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders Meeting will be a closed meeting, with no shareholders physically present, at 2pm on May 28, 2020 at the Company’s registered office.





Terms of disposal of the preparatory documents

Documents for the Shareholders Meeting will be sent out by email. They can also be obtained upon request from the Company or downloaded from the “Investors/Shareholders Meeting” section of its website at www.inventivapharma.com.



Participation modalities

Shareholders will be able to participate at the General Meeting by logging in to a webcast using one of the following two options:

Option #1 – Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vn6d2y9g

Option #2 – Conference call:



Numbers:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 70 82 21

Belgium: +32 (0) 2 400 3439

Germany: +49 (0) 69 2443 7403

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 715 7566

Switzerland: +41 (0) 44 580 6084

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 009 5709

United States: +1 646-787-1226

Access code: 7696007

A replay of the Shareholders’ Meeting will be available, approximately 2 hours after the event, at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vn6d2y9g



Voting modalities and written questions submission

Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights prior to the Shareholders Meeting, either by using the internet-based Votaccess secure platform or by sending in their form-based voting instructions by mail, or by appointing a representative. The arrangements for appointing third parties as representatives are those laid down in Article 6 of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020.

Since no shareholders will be present in person at the meeting, it will not be possible to ask questions orally during the Shareholders Meeting. However, in order to encourage dialog, shareholders will have the opportunity to send their written questions to the Board of Directors no later than four business days ahead of the Shareholders Meeting, that is by Friday, May 22, 2020. They must be sent to the Company’s registered office by registered letter with return receipt requested. The questions must be accompanied by a certificate proving ownership of shares in the Company’s registered share accounts or in the bearer share accounts administered by third-party intermediaries, as listed in Article L. 211-3 of the French Commercial Code.

The detailed modalities for voting and submitting written questions prior to the Shareholders Meeting will be laid down in the notice of the Shareholders Meeting, which will be published in the French Bulletin of Legal Announcements (BALO) and in the “Investors/Shareholders Meeting” section of the Company’s website at www.inventivapharma.com.



About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. Inventiva is currently evaluating lanifibranor in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of this disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. A Phase Ib/II clinical trial in children with MPS VI is currently under preparation following the release of positive results of the Phase IIa clinical trial in adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of ABBV‑157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: IVA – ISIN: FR0013233012). www.inventivapharma.com





