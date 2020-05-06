Amsterdam, 6 May 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, confirms that all resolutions that were brought up for vote were supported during its Annual General Meeting earlier today.

Ms. Deanna Goodwin was re-appointed to the Supervisory Board of Arcadis for a period of four years.

As a precautionary measure to protect its cash position in the current COVID-19 situation, the company had already withdrawn the dividend proposal from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. This was communicated on 26 March 2020.

The voting outcome per agenda item will be published on the Arcadis website in the coming days.

