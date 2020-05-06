GADSDEN, Ala., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company announced net income of approximately $73,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income of approximately $110,000, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020 the Company recorded net income of approximately $274,000, as compared to net income of approximately $370,000 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2019.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins decreased approximately $44,000 or (3.9%) during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2019.  The decrease in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest expense of approximately $48,000, offset by an increase in total interest income of approximately $4,000.  For the three months ended March 31, 2020 the Company recorded no provision for loan and lease losses as compared to a provision of approximately $8,000 for the same period in 2019.  Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $37,000, or (3.3%) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same quarter in 2019.  For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total non-interest income increased approximately $29,000, or 82.1% while total non-interest expense increased approximately $41,000, or 4.0% as compared to the same three-month period in 2019.  The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $18,000 and an increase in customer service fees of approximately $10,000.  The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to an increase in data processing expenses of approximately $61,000, offset in part by decreases in professional service expenses of approximately $12,000 and salaries and employee benefits of approximately $6,000.

For the nine-months ended March 31, 2020, net interest income decreased approximately $114,000 or (3.3%).  Provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $37,000 or 464% during the nine-month period as compared to the same period in 2019.  Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $151,000 or (4.3%) for the nine-months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019.  For the nine-months ended March 31, 2020, total non-interest income increased approximately $54,000 or 47.5% while total non-interest expense increased approximately $26,000 or 0.9% as compared to the same period in 2019.  The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $33,000 and an increase in customer service fees of approximately $20,000.  The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in data processing expenses of approximately $76,000, occupancy expenses of approximately $10,000, offset in part by a decrease in other professional service expenses of approximately $49,000. 

The Company’s total assets at March 31, 2020 were approximately $98.4 million, as compared to $97.7 million at June 30, 2019.  Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.3 million at March 31, 2020 or 12.5% of total assets as compared to approximately $11.8 million at June 30, 2019 or approximately 12.0% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole.  These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes.  The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)


THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

  March 31,  June 30,
  2020   2019 
      
      
ASSETS     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $20,270  $17,696 
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value  21,593   18,567 
      
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 174   177 
      
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses
  of $895 and $974, respectively 		 53,931   58,874 
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net  756   783 
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 164   193 
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,521   1,416 
      
TOTAL ASSETS $98,408  $97,705 
      
      
LIABILITIES     
DEPOSITS$83,689  $82,342 
FHLB ADVANCES 0   2,000 
OTHER LIABILITIES 2,430   1,603 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES 86,119   85945 
      
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
  Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share
  500,000 shares authorized, shares issued
  and outstanding—none		 0      0 
 Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
  3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued		 15     15 
 Additional paid-in capital  13,887     13,887 
 Shares held in trust, 44,506 and 39,260 shares at cost,
  Respectively		 (754)    (706)
 Retained earnings   7,552      7,278 
 Treasury stock, at cost,
  648,664 shares		   (8,825)    (8,825)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income   400      113 
 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   12,289     11,760 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$98,408  $ 97,705 
      

        
                                                                                       


THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
                                                            

    Three Months Ended  Year-to-Date
  March 31,  March 31,
           
  2020
(Unaudited)		  2019  2020
(Unaudited)		 2019
           
INTEREST INCOME:          
Interest and fees on loans$1,198 $1,193 $3,686$3,684
Interest and dividends on securities 103  112  311 335
Other interest income 64  57  221 126
Total interest income 1,366  1,362  4,218  4,145
           
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Interest on deposits 280  213  845 597
Interest on borrowings 1  15  4 57
Total interest expense 281  228  849 654
Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,085  1,134   3,369 3,491
Provision for loan losses 0  8  45 8
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,085  1,126   3,324 3,483
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Fees and other non-interest income 37  23  110 81
Net gain on sale of securities 1  0  1 0
Miscellaneous income 26  12  57 33
Total non-interest income 64  35  168 114
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries and employee benefits 587  581  1,764 1,732
Office building and equipment expenses 61  60  184 174
Professional Services Expense 96  108  322 370
Data Processing Expense 181  120  456 381
Net loss on sale of securities 0  0  0 0
Other operating expense 124  143  390 441
Total non-interest expense 1,049  1,012  3,116 3,098
Income before income taxes   100    149    376   499
           
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   27    39    102   129
Net Income$  73  $  110 $  274 $  370
           
LOSS PER SHARE:          
Basic$ 0.10 $  0.14 $  0.36$  0.48
Diluted$  0.10 $  0.14 $  0.36$  0.48
           
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE$ --- $ --- $---$  ---
           
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:          
Basic  761,596   766,826   764,998  766,826
Diluted  763,627   766,826   766,063  766,826


Gates Little
(256) 543-3860