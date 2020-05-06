GADSDEN, Ala., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company announced net income of approximately $73,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income of approximately $110,000, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020 the Company recorded net income of approximately $274,000, as compared to net income of approximately $370,000 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2019.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins decreased approximately $44,000 or (3.9%) during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest expense of approximately $48,000, offset by an increase in total interest income of approximately $4,000. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 the Company recorded no provision for loan and lease losses as compared to a provision of approximately $8,000 for the same period in 2019. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $37,000, or (3.3%) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same quarter in 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total non-interest income increased approximately $29,000, or 82.1% while total non-interest expense increased approximately $41,000, or 4.0% as compared to the same three-month period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $18,000 and an increase in customer service fees of approximately $10,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to an increase in data processing expenses of approximately $61,000, offset in part by decreases in professional service expenses of approximately $12,000 and salaries and employee benefits of approximately $6,000.

For the nine-months ended March 31, 2020, net interest income decreased approximately $114,000 or (3.3%). Provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $37,000 or 464% during the nine-month period as compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $151,000 or (4.3%) for the nine-months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. For the nine-months ended March 31, 2020, total non-interest income increased approximately $54,000 or 47.5% while total non-interest expense increased approximately $26,000 or 0.9% as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $33,000 and an increase in customer service fees of approximately $20,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in data processing expenses of approximately $76,000, occupancy expenses of approximately $10,000, offset in part by a decrease in other professional service expenses of approximately $49,000.

The Company’s total assets at March 31, 2020 were approximately $98.4 million, as compared to $97.7 million at June 30, 2019. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.3 million at March 31, 2020 or 12.5% of total assets as compared to approximately $11.8 million at June 30, 2019 or approximately 12.0% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

March 31, June 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 20,270 $ 17,696 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 21,593 18,567 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 174 177 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses

of $895 and $974, respectively 53,931 58,874 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 756 783 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 164 193 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,521 1,416 TOTAL ASSETS $ 98,408 $ 97,705 LIABILITIES DEPOSITS $ 83,689 $ 82,342 FHLB ADVANCES 0 2,000 OTHER LIABILITIES 2,430 1,603 TOTAL LIABILITIES 86,119 85945 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share

500,000 shares authorized, shares issued

and outstanding—none 0 0 Common stock, par value $.01 per share,

3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,887 13,887 Shares held in trust, 44,506 and 39,260 shares at cost,

Respectively (754 ) (706 ) Retained earnings 7,552 7,278 Treasury stock, at cost,

648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 400 113 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,289 11,760 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 98,408 $ 97,705









THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Year-to-Date March 31, March 31, 2020

(Unaudited) 2019 2020

(Unaudited) 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 1,198 $ 1,193 $ 3,686 $ 3,684 Interest and dividends on securities 103 112 311 335 Other interest income 64 57 221 126 Total interest income 1,366 1,362 4,218 4,145 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 280 213 845 597 Interest on borrowings 1 15 4 57 Total interest expense 281 228 849 654 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,085 1,134 3,369 3,491 Provision for loan losses 0 8 45 8 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,085 1,126 3,324 3,483 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 37 23 110 81 Net gain on sale of securities 1 0 1 0 Miscellaneous income 26 12 57 33 Total non-interest income 64 35 168 114 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 587 581 1,764 1,732 Office building and equipment expenses 61 60 184 174 Professional Services Expense 96 108 322 370 Data Processing Expense 181 120 456 381 Net loss on sale of securities 0 0 0 0 Other operating expense 124 143 390 441 Total non-interest expense 1,049 1,012 3,116 3,098 Income before income taxes 100 149 376 499 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 27 39 102 129 Net Income $ 73 $ 110 $ 274 $ 370 LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.36 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.36 $ 0.48 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 761,596 766,826 764,998 766,826 Diluted 763,627 766,826 766,063 766,826





Gates Little

(256) 543-3860