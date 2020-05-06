New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outlook for Chemicals in the Plastics and Composites, CASE, and Construction Industries, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891698/?utm_source=GNW



• Plastics and composites find applications in transportation, building and construction, consumer goods and household, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and packaging.

• Construction chemicals and materials include concrete admixtures, waterproofing compounds, grouts and concrete repair, and industrial flooring The highlights of 2019 and top trends of 2020 are discussed. Revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment for 2020. The study revisits predictions from 2019 to analyze what happened and what is in store. This study also makes predictions for the chemicals and materials industry for 2020 and discusses the potential implications on various industry segments. The analysis gives a snapshot of major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in 2019. Regional analysis for North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, China, India, Japan, and other Asia-Pacific countries includes the economic outlook, regulatory trends, and key product/technology trends. A snapshot of each industry segment consists of 2019 revenue and 2020 forecast revenues, percent revenue forecast by region and by segment/applications are provided. The study compares emerging and developed regions to highlight the economic trends and regulations affecting the overall chemicals and materials industry, highlights growth opportunities and companies to watch, and discusses strategic imperatives for success. The base year is 2019, and the forecast period is 2020.An additional section examines two possible scenarios related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the chemicals and materials industry. During the pandemic, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, polymers, fibers, coatings, adhesives, and sealants have become essential to help keep the spread of the virus under control. These include surfactants used in cleaning products that are in high demand across the world. the analyst acknowledges that the chemical industry is extremely diverse. Some sectors of the industry are experiencing much higher demand during the COVID-19 crisis. Others, mainly those supplied into end markets that have shut down (such as car manufacturing), are suffering large declines in demand. Conservative and optimistic forecast scenarios for 2020 and beyond are based on an amalgamation of outlooks for a range of product types. In addition, the analyst has identified several companies that are already notable in their response to the crisis.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891698/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001