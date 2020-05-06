Rueil Malmaison, 6 May 2020

COFIROUTE successfully issued a €950 million bond at 11 years

COFIROUTE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VINCI, has successfully issued a €950 million bond due to mature in May 2031 and carrying an annual coupon of 1%.

The issue, which was around three times oversubscribed, was very positively received by investors, who appreciated the company’s credit quality as shown by its A- rating from Standard & Poor’s, with stable outlook.

The transaction benefited from highly favourable market conditions, much better than those that existed at the start of the pandemic.

The issue took place as part of COFIROUTE’s EMTN programme, and has enabled the company to extend the average maturity of its debt on excellent terms.

The Active Bookrunners were: Natixis, Santander, BBVA, CIC, SMBC Nikko and UniCredit. Nomura was also involved as a Passive Bookrunner.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment