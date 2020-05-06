Mifflintown, PA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: JUVF) (“Juniata”), announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.0 million, compared to net income of $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were $0.20 during the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $0.28 during the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decline in earnings is primarily due to higher provisions for loan losses, resulting primarily from the anticipated economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, “We are certainly concerned about the short term and potentially long-term economic damage resulting from business disruptions mandated to reduce the impact of COVID-19. But we at Juniata, are determined to serve our customers through creative and accommodating delivery systems, which protect our customers and employees. We are delighted to have actively participated in the SBA’s PPP loan program, providing assistance to hundreds of small business clients. As we adapted quickly to necessary changes in our workflow, we identified processes we will maintain and leverage for enhanced profitability and customer service after the storm has passed.”

As stated in Juniata’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 27, 2020, Juniata has implemented several ongoing initiatives to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Juniata and its customers, employees and markets. Juniata continues its proactive outreach and responsiveness to the needs of customers for short-term payment relief. As of March 31, 2020, Juniata approved interest and/or principal payment deferrals on eight loans totaling $0.5 million for individuals and businesses affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19. None of the borrowers approved for these designated deferrals were delinquent as of March 31, 2020 and the modification terms are short-term, thus the loan modifications are not considered to be troubled-debt restructurings. Subsequently, as of May 6, 2020, 203 additional short-term deferrals were granted totaling $75.8 million.

Juniata began participating in the federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as established under the CARES Act in April 2020. As of May 6, 2020, Juniata has approved 422 PPP loans through the Small Business Administration (“SBA”), for a total of $30.9 million.

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 0.62%, compared to 0.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 5.54%, compared to 8.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net interest income was $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. Average earning assets increased 5.9% to $610.0 million, with average investment securities increasing by $57.2 million, partially offset by a decline in average loan balances of $30.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the comparable 2019 period. The yield on earning assets declined 30 basis points, to 4.02%, during the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, while the cost to fund interest bearing assets with interest bearing liabilities over the same period increased 2 basis points, to 1.01%. The yields on earning assets and cost of funds were affected by changes in the prime rate and the federal funds target rate between the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, decreased from 3.65% during the three months ended March 31, 2019 to 3.32% during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The provision for loan losses increased $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 in comparison to the first quarter of 2019. Due to the change in the economic environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Juniata increased the qualitative risk factors for all loan segments in the loan portfolio in its allowance for loan loss analysis in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, a decline of 9.1%. Most significantly impacting non-interest income in the comparative three month periods was the decline in the value of equity securities of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. Partially offsetting this decline was a $0.1 million increase in the net gains on sales of securities in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the comparable 2019 period.

Non-interest expense was $4.8 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the three months ended March 31, 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, other non-interest expense declined $0.1 million due to a decrease in expenses associated with the termination of the Company’s defined benefit plan recorded in the first quarter of 2019, since no such expenses were recorded in the comparable 2020 period. In the first quarter of 2020, declines were also recorded in occupancy expense due to lower maintenance costs, as well as in professional fees and FDIC insurance. Offsetting these declines during the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the comparative 2019 period were increases in employee compensation, data processing, and equipment expenses.

An income tax benefit of $0.2 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2020, an increase in the amount of $0.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower taxable income in the 2020 period. Additionally, the Company was able to take advantage of a provision in the CARES Act allowing carryback of net operating losses; the carryback resulted in the reversal of a portion of the deferred tax asset carried from the Liverpool Community Bank acquisition in 2018 in the amount of $0.1 million, recorded as a credit to income tax expense in the first quarter of 2020.

Total assets at March 31, 2020 were $673.8 million, an increase of $3.2 million compared to total assets of $670.6 million at December 31, 2019. Comparing asset balances at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents increased by $25.1 million, while debt securities available for sale and loans declined by $10.0 million and $10.6 million, respectively. Over the same period, deposits increased by $10.0 million, with growth in both non-interest bearing and interest bearing deposits. Capital increased by $3.7 million over the period primarily due to an increase in the fair value of investment securities in accumulated other comprehensive income, while short-term borrowings declined by $10.3 million.

On April 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record on May 18, 2020, payable on June 1, 2020.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the statement of condition date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial information in this release is subject to change.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with nineteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Huntingdon, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the Pink Open Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information

*This press release may contain “forward looking” information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. Such statements involve potential risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether as a result of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” set forth in the Juniata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on Juniata, its customers and the communities it serves and may adversely affect Juniata’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 will address risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.





Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 16,826 $ 12,658 Interest bearing deposits with banks 10,998 82 Federal funds sold 10,000 — Cash and cash equivalents 37,824 12,740 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 1,720 2,210 Equity securities 971 1,144 Debt securities available for sale 200,638 210,686 Restricted investment in bank stock 3,036 3,442 Total loans 390,014 400,590 Less: Allowance for loan losses (3,333 ) (2,961 ) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 386,681 397,629 Premises and equipment, net 9,173 9,243 Other real estate owned — — Bank owned life insurance and annuities 16,336 16,266 Investment in low income housing partnerships 3,704 3,904 Core deposit and other intangible assets 299 318 Goodwill 9,047 9,047 Mortgage servicing rights 176 180 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 4,223 3,823 Total assets $ 673,828 $ 670,632 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 139,205 $ 134,703 Interest bearing 402,724 397,234 Total deposits 541,929 531,937 Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 2,783 13,129 Long-term debt 45,000 45,000 Other interest bearing liabilities 1,574 1,603 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,176 5,256 Total liabilities 596,462 596,925 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, no par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, par value $1.00 per share: Authorized 20,000,000 shares Issued - 5,151,279 shares at March 31, 2020; 5,141,749 shares at December 31, 2019 Outstanding - 5,093,859 shares at March 31, 2020; 5,099,729 shares at December 31, 2019 5,151 5,142 Surplus 24,918 24,898 Retained earnings 43,870 43,954 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,416 516 Cost of common stock in Treasury: 57,420 shares at March 31, 2020; 42,020 shares at December 31, 2019 (989 ) (803 ) Total stockholders' equity 77,366 73,707 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 673,828 $ 670,632





Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2020

2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 4,878 $ 5,255 Taxable securities 1,173 849 Tax-exempt securities 23 61 Other interest income 55 53 Total interest income 6,129 6,218 Interest expense: Deposits 830 863 Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 8 24 Long-term debt 283 161 Other interest bearing liabilities 7 11 Total interest expense 1,128 1,059 Net interest income 5,001 5,159 Provision for loan losses 356 15 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,645 5,144 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 415 422 Debit card fee income 324 308 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities 64 69 Trust fees 113 99 Commissions from sales of non-deposit products 74 71 Fees derived from loan activity 67 70 Mortgage banking income 16 17 Gain (loss) on sales and calls of securities 11 (56 ) Change in value of equity securities (172 ) 9 Other non-interest income 82 85 Total non-interest income 994 1,094 Non-interest expense: Employee compensation expense 2,003 1,968 Employee benefits 728 741 Occupancy 314 349 Equipment 234 214 Data processing expense 501 461 Director compensation 57 51 Professional fees 173 197 Taxes, other than income 138 134 FDIC Insurance premiums 40 56 Amortization of intangible assets 19 22 Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships 200 200 Other non-interest expense 353 442 Total non-interest expense 4,760 4,835 Income before income taxes 879 1,403 Income tax provision (benefit) (159 ) (10 ) Net income $ 1,038 $ 1,413 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.28

