By industry, the market is segmented into telecommunications and media and information technology (IT).



Major market drivers and restraints are discussed, along with important technology trends. Revenue is provided for the base year (2019) as well as the forecast period, which runs through to 2024. The ICT market in the Middle East will witness steady growth over the forecast period, mainly driven by governments’ digital transformation initiatives and enterprises’ acceptance of disruptive technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). In addition, operators are focused on the development of an enterprise-centric or application-specific service portfolio to be able to monetize 5G network investments, which is expected to boost telecom service revenue in the region. Some of the key technology trends in the telecommunication and media space include 5G, fiber network expansion, software-defined networks, and IoT network investments, whereas cloud computing and data centers, AI, cybersecurity, and conversational platforms are the important trends in the IT ecosystem. The study also provides insights on global Mega Trends, including edge computing, Industry 4.0, virtual reality, blockchain, industrial robots, 3D printing, and augmented reality (AR).With the emphasis on reducing dependency on the oil industry, several Middle Eastern countries are formulating strategies to boost the contribution of the ICT market to the GDP. In this regard, governments and enterprises have embraced various disruptive technologies as part of their digital transformation initiatives. These factors, in turn, will drive market growth. Moreover, the proliferation of 5G services and their significance across several enterprise applications and industry verticals will promote market expansion over the forecast period.

