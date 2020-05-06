New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of COVID-19 on Global Homes and Buildings Industry, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891691/?utm_source=GNW

These technologies are significantly impacting smart homes, LED lighting, building automation, and building energy management markets.



The H&B industry is a combination of traditional and high-growth segments, with huge opportunities for both leading and emerging participants.Leading building technology participants are swiftly changing their value propositions toward improving the energy efficiency and sustainability of buildings, as well as occupants’ comfort, by integrating digital offerings in their solutions and through mergers and acquisitions.



Emerging participants are innovating at a fast pace, by incorporating some of the cutting-edge technologies in their product offerings.This, sometimes, outsmarts the product offerings of incumbents.



Therefore, it is necessary for market participants, investors, and stakeholders to know about the H&B ecosystem, key growth opportunities in different segments of the market during the COVID-19 crisis, target regions, technologies transforming the market, and best practices of companies to overcome the pandemic challenges. This deliverable will help participants understand the dynamics of the market with the COVID-19 impact in the short and long terms. The analyst sees an increased level of awareness among building managers and customers, with regard to the value creation from these technologies. Participants in traditional markets such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), fire and safety, and facility management (FM) are integrating digital offerings to provide technology-enabled solutions. These solutions play a vital role in seamless integration with existing systems and the delivery of building performance optimization. The H&B industry will continue to evolve with the penetration of advanced technologies that provide energy benefits, cost benefits, and value-based outcomes.This deliverable focuses on the impact of COVID-19 on the respective segments of the H&B industry, supported by scenario-based forecasts and discusses the immediate growth opportunities for H&B participants during this crisis. The insight covers the global H&B industry, with the base year as 2019 and forecast year 2020. Industry revenue is measured in US dollars. The H&B industry is classified into 6 major segments: lighting—LED lighting, lighting controls, smart street lighting, smart lamp poles, emergency lighting; energy management—residential energy storage, HVAC, refrigeration solutions, low-voltage power distribution; automation—building automation and building energy management systems (BEMS); FM; fire safety and security; and smart homes.

