VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Lindsay will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern/12:20 p.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.



The presentation will be webcast through the following link at:

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/metalsmining2020/id61112114187.cfm .

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck’s website at: www.teck.com .

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lai

Coordinator, Investor Relations

604.699.4257

ellen.lai@teck.com