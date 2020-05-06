New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Adhesion Prevention Products Market in US and EU5, Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891689/?utm_source=GNW

The market for adhesion prevention products is showing steady growth due to increasing usage in gynecology and other surgical specialties in both the United States and Europe. The United States will remain a dominant market for adhesion prevention product vendors due to favorable reimbursements (adhesion prevention products are reimbursed in the country) that drive the adoption of these products.



However, the US market has relatively less number of players as compared to Europe, due to the fact that the FDA requires more detailed clinical reports, making it a major market entry barrier.Manufacturers in the market also face increasing pressure to innovate and adapt to market needs, necessitating greater R&D investments and strategic expansions.



The landscape of players in the adhesion prevention market is undergoing constant transformation with innovative start-ups bringing novel drug formulations to the market, and in innovative formats such as spray and gel combinations. Each of the 4 segments of gel, film, liquid and spray has leaders; film formulations are the most common with a large number of players operating in the segment. However, the market is expected to change over time, with newer formats of gel, sprays, and liquids likely to be adopted faster. While the film segment will drive the growth of adhesion prevention products in the forecast years, the gel segment is gaining acceptance among surgeons due to more available evidence on efficacy and ease of use. Until recently, the existing market leaders have succeeded by leveraging their scale and brand positioning to meet the demands of surgeons in terms of product attributes and customer impact. However, sustaining the growth and leadership necessitates well thought out R&D investments or collaborations with emerging start-ups, and possible acquisitions to strength the product portfolio.

