FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $742,500, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.13 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.17 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. 

“Our first quarter results were highlighted by the sale of multiple properties, reducing nonperforming assets by 43% compared to three months earlier and bringing NPAs to their lowest levels in years,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “However, we are being proactive in our approach to COVID-19’s impact on our local economy, and as a result booked a $677,000 provision during the first quarter, which compares to a $500,000 provision during the preceding quarter and no provision in the first quarter a year ago.

“Amid ongoing concerns about COVID-19, we are closely monitoring the latest reports from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and have taken a number of precautionary measures for the health and safety of our customers and colleagues,” Head continued.  “In mid-March, we were the first bank in Arkansas to begin limiting lobby access at branches to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.  As the month progressed, we implemented measures to mobilize our bankers to work from home as much as possible.  We began taking applications for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marking the Bank’s first foray into SBA lending. The result was approximately $20 million dollars lent to 232 businesses, preserving roughly 2,389 jobs for Arkansans.  We also have seen a significant increase in use of our treasury services, empowering our customer through the use of our digital and mobile banking products.  We continue to closely monitor the situation and evaluate additional measures to support our customers and communities as needs arise.” 

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • First quarter net income was $742,500 or $0.77 per diluted share.
  • First quarter provision for loan losses was $677,000, compared to $500,000 in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019.
  • First quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.64%, compared to 3.85% in the preceding quarter and 3.97% in the first quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased 5.8% to $558.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $527.4 million at March 31, 2019.
  • Total deposits increased 10.7% to $592.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $535.0 million a year ago.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 8.1% to $119.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $110.4 million a year ago.
  • Non-performing assets decreased 42.9% to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2019 and decreased 80.2% when compared to $7.7 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) represent 0.21% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to 1.18% of total assets a year ago and 0.38% of total assets three months earlier. 
  • Book value per diluted common share increased to $72.25 at March 31, 2020, from $66.19 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.24% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.27% for the Bank at March 31, 2020.
  • On December 11, 2019, the Company completed a private placement of $11 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due December 31, 2029 to accredited institutional investors.

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.64% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.85% in both the preceding quarter and 3.97% in the first quarter of 2019. 

First quarter net interest income increased by 2.7% to $6.0 million, from $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and decreased 2.2% when compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Total interest income increased by 7.6% to $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $7.6 million during the first quarter of 2019 and decreased by 1.4% compared to $8.3 million in the preceding quarter.  Total interest expense increased by 24.1% to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, from $1.8 million during the first quarter of 2019, and remain unchanged compared to the preceding quarter.  The year over year increase was primarily due to the increase in interest-bearing deposits. 

Non-interest income totaled $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and $845,500 in the first quarter of 2019. 

Non-interest expense was $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, which was unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.  In the first quarter of 2019, non-interest expense was $4.9 million.  

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 9.7% to $711.6 million at March 31, 2020, from $648.7 million at March 31, 2019, and increased 1.4% compared to $702.1 million at December 31, 2019.  Cash and cash equivalents increased to $53.3 million at March 31, 2020 from $31.9 million a year ago.  Investment securities increased to $64.2 million at March 31, 2020 from $54.1 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 5.8% to $558.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $527.4 million a year ago, and decreased 2.0% compared to $569.4 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 10.7% to $592.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $535.0 million a year ago and increased 2.9% compared to $575.3 million at December 31, 2019, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 8.1% to $119.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $110.4 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $19.9 million at March 31, 2020 from $25.3 million at March 31, 2019.  Notes payable decreased to $10.7 million at March 31, 2020 from $11.9 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.6% to $70.1 million at March 31, 2020 from $64.5 million at March 31, 2019 and increased 1.1% when compared to $69.3 million at December 31, 2019.  Book value per diluted common share increased to $72.25 at March 31, 2020 from $66.19 at March 31, 2019 and $71.43 at December 31, 2019.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses increased to $677,000 during the first quarter of 2020.  This compares to a $500,000 provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019. 

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.5 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2019 and no nonperforming loans at March 31, 2019.  Nonperforming assets decreased 42.9% to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2019 and decreased 80.3% when compared to $7.7 million at March 31, 2019.  Total non-performing assets improved to 0.21% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.38% of total assets three months earlier and 1.18% of total assets a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $7.4 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 compared to $7.0 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2019.  Net loan recoveries were $15,000 in the first quarter of 2020.  This compares to net loan charge-offs of $826,800 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net loan recoveries of $6,000 in the first quarter of 2019. 

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.27%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.01%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.01% and Total capital ratio of 14.24%, at March 31, 2020.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas.  Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas.  Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms.  White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport.  Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies.  Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business.  The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.  Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts.  Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events.  These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms.  Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019
        
UNAUDITED March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
 March 31, 2019
        
ASSETS
        
Cash and due from banks$52,796,917  $38,984,145  $31,726,670 
Federal funds sold  489,448   100,000   195,532 
        
Total cash and cash equivalents 53,286,365   39,084,145   31,922,202 
        
Investment securities 64,231,594   56,493,544   54,131,226 
Loans held for sale 2,641,614   2,045,250   1,333,370 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 558,187,421   569,419,374   527,408,940 
Premises and equipment, net 24,530,411   24,860,247   16,874,523 
Foreclosed assets held for sale 100   487,827   7,659,728 
Accrued interest receivable 2,072,301   2,766,513   2,178,508 
Deferred income taxes 1,575,948   1,443,805   2,394,267 
Other investments  2,873,285   2,859,485   2,761,185 
Other assets   2,228,236   2,636,708   2,039,131 
        
   $711,627,275  $702,096,898  $648,703,080 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
        
Deposits:       
Demand deposits- non-interest bearing$119,398,336  $117,450,670  $110,401,854 
 - interest bearing 166,153,663   151,696,610   135,542,375 
Savings deposits  14,027,963   13,554,400   13,223,075 
Time deposits- under $250M 166,663,942   165,267,666   166,639,935 
 - $250M and over 125,835,712   127,293,109   109,234,395 
        
Total deposits   592,079,616   575,262,455   535,041,634 
        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 19,869,137   27,471,344   25,272,500 
Notes payable   10,753,991   10,747,683   11,942,531 
Accrued interest payable 876,692   713,397   614,848 
Other liabilities  17,963,323   18,612,742   11,286,439 
        
Total liabilities  641,542,759   632,807,621   584,157,952 
        
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock  9,763   9,763   9,763 
Surplus   87,752,461   87,656,698   87,276,085 
Accumulated deficit (17,555,735)  (18,298,210)  (22,274,306)
Treasury stock, at cost (387,022)  (387,022)  (49,888)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 265,049   308,048   (416,526)
        
Total stockholders' equity 70,084,516   69,289,277   64,545,128 
        
   $711,627,275  $702,096,898  $648,703,080 
        



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 
      
 For the Three Months Ended
UNAUDITEDMarch 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
 March 31, 2019
      
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$7,735,747  $7,911,834  $7,166,824
Investment securities 359,413   346,122   360,892
Federal funds sold and other 83,925   40,753   70,787
      
Total interest income 8,179,085   8,298,709   7,598,503
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 1,891,372   1,841,859   1,436,226
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 117,248   130,782   153,014
Notes payable 167,870   173,369   147,516
Federal funds purchased and other 32   11,965   17,290
      
Total interest expense 2,176,522   2,157,975   1,754,046
      
Net interest income 6,002,563   6,140,734   5,844,457
Provision for loan losses 677,000   500,000   -
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,325,563   5,640,734   5,844,457
      
Non-interest income:     
Service charges and fees on deposits 174,174   168,410   183,873
Wealth management fee income 468,305   474,168   409,459
Secondary market fee income 288,749   259,280   120,992
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (1,917)  (46,977)  -
Other 140,020   419,335   131,166
      
Total non-interest income 1,069,331   1,274,216   845,490
      
Non-interest expense:     
Salaries and benefits 3,670,178   3,452,028   3,272,837
Occupancy and equipment 649,038   738,169   528,130
Data processing 315,592   296,598   299,029
Marketing and business development 126,936   182,312   141,099
Professional services 392,376   392,950   332,854
Other 250,563   327,843   302,421
      
Total non-interest expense 5,404,683   5,389,900   4,876,370
      
Income before income taxes 990,211   1,525,050   1,813,577
      
Income tax provision 247,736   392,679   646,904
      
Net income$742,475  $1,132,371  $1,166,673
      
Basic earnings per common share$0.77  $1.17  $1.20
      
Diluted earnings per common share$0.77  $1.17  $1.20
      



White River Bancshares Company     
Selected Financial Data Three Months Ended
UNAUDITEDMarch 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
 March 31, 2019
       
Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances    
 Assets$711,627,275  $702,096,898  $648,703,080 
 Investment Securities 64,231,594   56,493,544   54,131,226 
 Loans, gross 568,217,563   578,161,121   535,714,417 
 Allowance for Loan Losses 7,388,528   6,696,497   6,972,107 
 Deposits 592,079,616   575,262,455   535,041,634 
 FHLB Advances 19,869,137   27,471,344   25,272,500 
 Notes Payable 10,753,991   10,747,683   11,942,531 
 Common Shareholders' Equity 70,084,516   69,289,277   64,545,128 
       
Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances     
 Assets$696,324,277  $665,273,269  $626,343,422 
 Earning Assets 663,389,661   633,146,281   596,692,901 
 Investment Securities 58,681,569   56,180,684   55,240,637 
 Loans, gross 572,011,997   563,326,863   526,258,915 
 Deposits 577,553,407   547,479,974   509,466,943 
 FHLB Advances 18,510,101   22,197,663   28,854,682 
 Notes Payable 10,750,063   11,365,461   11,977,464 
 Common Shareholders' Equity 69,760,807   68,598,333   63,335,288 
       
Selected Operating Results:     
 Interest Income$8,179,085  $8,298,709  $7,598,503 
 Interest Expense 2,176,522   2,157,975   1,754,046 
 Net Interest Income 6,002,563   6,140,734   5,844,457 
 Provision for Loan Losses 677,000   500,000   - 
 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 5,325,563   5,640,734   5,844,457 
 Noninterest Income 1,069,331   1,274,216   845,490 
 Noninterest Expense 5,404,683   5,389,900   4,876,370 
 Income Before Income Taxes 990,211   1,525,050   1,813,577 
 Income Tax Provision 247,736   392,679   646,904 
 Net Income$742,475  $1,132,371  $1,166,673 
       
 Basic Net Income per Common Share$0.77  $1.17  $1.20 
 Diluted Net Income per Common Share 0.77   1.17   1.20 
 Dividends Paid per Common Share -   -   - 
 Book Value Per Common Share 72.25   71.43   66.19 
 Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted 72.25   71.43   66.19 
 Common Shares Outstanding 969,998   969,998   975,077 
 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 969,998   969,998   975,077 
 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 969,998   971,318   975,077 
 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 969,998   971,318   975,077 
       
Selected Ratios:     
 Return on Average Assets 0.43%  0.68%  0.76%
 Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity 4.28%  6.55%  7.47%
 Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 10.02%  10.31%  10.11%
 Net Interest Margin 3.64%  3.85%  3.97%
 Efficiency 76.42%  72.69%  72.89%
       
Selected Asset Quality:     
 Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs$(15,031) $826,847  $(6,260)
 Classified Assets 1,769,453   2,902,922   7,944,129 
 Nonperforming Loans 1,509,590   2,153,921   - 
 Nonperforming Assets 1,509,690   2,641,748   7,659,728 
 Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans 0.27%  0.37%  0.00%
 Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets 0.21%  0.31%  0.00%
 Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.21%  0.38%  1.18%

 

