Top-line Results for GALACTIC-HF Expected in Q4 2020
Ended Q1 with More Than Two Years of Going Forward Cash Based on 2020 Guidance
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Net loss for the first quarter was $39.4 million, or $0.66 per share, compared to net loss for the first quarter of 2019 of $29.4 million, or $0.54 per share. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $237.2 million at March 31, 2020.
“While we face challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe we are on track to achieve our key strategic objectives in 2020, in particular, the sharing of top-line results from GALACTIC-HF, expected in the fourth quarter of this year,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are fortunate to have ended the first quarter with more than two years of forward cash runway based on our expected net cash spending of $105-115 million in 2020. We will continue to assess the impact of the pandemic to our business, with an eye toward prudently managing our cash and other resources and to prioritizing our strategic programs in our pipeline.”
Recent Highlights
Cardiac Muscle Programs
omecamtiv mecarbil (cardiac myosin activator)
AMG 594 (cardiac troponin activator)
CK-3773274 (CK-274, cardiac myosin inhibitor)
CK-271 (CK-271, second cardiac myosin inhibitor)
Skeletal Muscle Program
reldesemtiv (next-generation fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA))
Pre-Clinical Development and Ongoing Research
Corporate
Financials
Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to $3.8 million from $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreased research and development revenue from our collaborations with Astellas and Amgen.
Research and development expenses for the first quarter 2020 decreased to $21.7 million from $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. The changes were primarily due to the completion of clinical studies for reldesemtiv in 2019 offset by an increase in clinical development activities for our cardiac muscle inhibitor programs.
General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 increased to $12.4 million from $9.4 million for the first quarter in 2019, due primarily to personnel related costs including stock-based compensation and outside services.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. (Amgen) to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator. Omecamtiv mecarbil is the subject of an international clinical trials program in patients with heart failure including GALACTIC-HF and METEORIC-HF. Amgen holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and certain other countries. Cytokinetics is developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is considering potential advancement of reldesemtiv to Phase 3 pending ongoing regulatory interactions. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) to research, develop and commercialize other novel mechanism skeletal sarcomere activators (not including FSTAs). Licenses held by Amgen and Astellas are subject to specified co-development and co-commercialization rights of Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor that company scientists discovered independent of its collaborations, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our research and development activities and business operations, including our anticipated cash expenditures during the 2020 calendar year, statements relating to Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of clinical trials, Cytokinetics’ ability to ensure commercial readiness and develop co-promotion plans in collaboration with Amgen; the significance and utility of pre-clinical study and clinical trial results; planned interactions with regulatory authorities and the outcomes of such interactions, including discussions in preparation for a potential Phase 3 clinical trial and registration program for reldesemtiv in patients with ALS; the expected timing of events and milestones; and the properties and potential benefits of Cytokinetics’ drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to Cytokinetics’ need for additional funding and such additional funding may not be available on acceptable terms, if at all; potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics’ drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics’ or its partners’ ability to conduct clinical trials; Amgen’s decisions with respect to the design, initiation, conduct, timing and continuation of development activities for omecamtiv mecarbil; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research and development and other costs; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics’ drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics’ drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics’ business, investors should consult Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
|Cytokinetics, Incorporated
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Revenues:
|Research and development revenues
|$
|3,825
|$
|8,464
|Total revenues
|3,825
|8,464
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|21,738
|23,545
|General and administrative
|12,449
|9,437
|Total operating expenses
|34,187
|32,982
|Operating loss
|(30,362
|)
|(24,518
|)
|Interest expense
|(4,077
|)
|(1,170
|)
|Non-cash interest expense on liability related to the sale of future royalties
|(5,689
|)
|(4,819
|)
|Interest and other income
|723
|1,141
|Net loss
|$
|(39,405
|)
|$
|(29,366
|)
|Net loss per share — basic and diluted
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(0.54
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share — basic and diluted
|59,270
|54,821
|Cytokinetics, Incorporated
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and short term investments
|$
|220,706
|$
|225,112
|Other current assets
|5,232
|8,640
|Total current assets
|225,938
|233,752
|Long-term investments
|16,510
|42,650
|Property and equipment, net
|5,162
|4,530
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and other assets
|8,972
|8,882
|Total assets
|$
|256,582
|$
|289,814
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|13,204
|$
|20,283
|Short-term lease liability
|5,030
|4,616
|Other current liabilities
|2,507
|1,124
|Total current liabilities
|20,741
|26,023
|Term loan, net
|45,340
|45,052
|Convertible notes, net
|85,455
|84,205
|Liability related to the sale of future royalties, net
|148,983
|143,276
|Long-term lease liability
|1,774
|2,195
|Total liabilities
|302,293
|300,751
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ deficit:
|Common stock
|59
|59
|Additional paid-in capital
|857,038
|853,341
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,613
|679
|Accumulated deficit
|(904,421
|)
|(865,016
|)
|Total stockholders’ deficit
|(45,711
|)
|(10,937
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|$
|256,582
|$
|289,814
