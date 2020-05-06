New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optical brighteners market is expected to reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fabrics and textiles across the globe, especially from the APAC region, is one of the significant factors driving the market demand. The textile industry continuously emphasizes on providing consumer delight with the associated brands. Several types of optical brighteners find appropriate usage on various substrates, including cellulose, silk, nylon, wool, polymers, and coatings. This is used to make garments appear brighter or whiter by decreasing yellowing. The textile business reaps advantages on the grounds that the customers of the textiles appreciate the brighter look of garments.



The growing demand for optical brighteners in the cosmetic industry is likely to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Optical brighteners find application in the cosmetic and personal care industry for hair brightening and to enhance pigmented patches of the skin. A rise in the level of disposable incomes of people is driving the growth of the cosmetic industry, owing to the increasing demand for skincare products.

The manufacturers of paper products implement optical brighteners into the paper to make the paper appear whiter and brighter. It is usual for the majority of paper manufacturers to put specific chemicals to the paper, capable of absorbing invisible ultraviolet light and enabling it to re-emit in the blue spectrum at a point that is barely within the visible spectrum of light.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the chemicals & materials industry. Demand for chemicals is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. The consumer product and textile sectors are among the hardest hit end-markets, with the need for chemicals experiencing a considerable fall in demand. Further, with the disruption of the supply chain, chemical companies have commenced to partly ramp up or relocate the manufacturing of critical chemical supplies.

Additionally, regulations restricting the movement of people across the globe have resulted in disruptions in the supply of cosmetic and personal care products, which is further impacting the market demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, textiles held the second-largest market share in 2019. The optical brighteners in textiles are designed to give an impression thinking that clothes appear less yellow than they actually happen to be, due to their ability to alter the way garments and clothes reflect light. The optical brighteners absorb the UV light and emit light in the blue band of the light spectrum. The blue light nullifies the yellow shade to the clothing and makes it look brighter.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 8.1% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By industry vertical, consumer goods contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 7.0% in the forecast period. Consumer products like detergents, soaps, paper, and apparel, among others, possess optical brighteners for the aesthetic appeal they provide to the products.

Europe dominated the market in the forecast period and is estimated to grow at a rate of 6.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the European region is owing to the growing demand for optical brighteners in countries such as Germany, Italy, and France as a result of the high demand for cosmetic products.

Key participants include Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, Keystone Aniline Corporation, 3V Corporation, BASF SE, Aron Universal Ltd., Republic Powdered Metals, Deepak Nitrite Limited, Brilliant Colors Inc ., The Fong Min International Co. Ltd. , among others.

The Fong Min International Co. Ltd. among others. In October 2019, Clariant AG, a leading market player, announced its decision to sell a plastic additives unit to the U.S. specialty materials manufacturers PolyOne Corporation. Clariant has been seeking approximately USD 1.50 billion for its Masterbatches business that produces optical brighteners and colorants for polymers.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global optical brighteners market on the basis of application, distribution channel, industry verticals, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Paper

Fabrics

Soaps & Detergents

Plastics & Synthetics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Security & Safety

Textile

Packaging

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

