ROCK HILL, S.C., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



For the first quarter of 2020, the company reported GAAP revenue of $134.7 million, compared to $152.0 million in the same period last year. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on these results. Printer revenue decreased by 35.5 percent. Materials revenue decreased 0.1 percent, healthcare solutions revenue decreased 7.3 percent, on demand services revenue decreased 12.8 percent and software revenue decreased 7.7 percent. The company reported first quarter 2020 GAAP loss of $0.17 per share compared to a GAAP loss of $0.22 per share in the same period last year, and non-GAAP loss of $0.04 per share compared to non-GAAP loss of $0.09 per share in the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2020, the company recorded a tax benefit of approximately $3.2 million from utilizing net operating losses allowed as part of tax legislation enacted on March 27, 2020 under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

"COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges globally, so we asked our customers and partners to help address these challenges with 3D printing. Over the last several weeks we have seen applications of our technology and software being used to assist COVID-19 efforts, from ventilator parts to personal protection equipment to nasal swabs, which are all able to go from prototype to production in mere days, compared to what would normally take months using traditional supply chain and showcasing our true value proposition," commented Vyomesh Joshi ("VJ"), president and chief executive officer, 3D Systems. "Amid this uncertain environment we have managed the company by continuing to reduce expenses and preserving cash, and we believe we will be well-positioned when the market comes back."

For the first quarter of 2020, the company reported GAAP gross profit margin of 42.4 percent compared to 43.2 percent in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 43.1 percent in the first quarter compared to 44.2 percent in the same period last year.

For the first quarter of 2020, GAAP operating expenses decreased 13.4 percent to $75.4 million compared to $87.0 million in the same period last year. GAAP SG&A expenses decreased 13.8 percent

to $56.1 million. GAAP R&D expenses decreased 12.1 percent to $19.2 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter decreased 13.6 percent to $63.0 million compared to $72.9 million in the same period last year, as a result of execution of the company's cost reduction plans.

The company used $2.3 million of cash from operations during the first quarter and had $112.8 million of cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020.

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(In thousands, except par value) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,776 $ 133,665 Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $9,013 (2020) and $8,762 (2019) 108,769 109,408 Inventories 113,240 111,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,688 18,991 Total current assets 367,473 373,170 Property and equipment, net 89,373 92,940 Intangible assets, net 43,788 48,338 Goodwill 218,207 223,176 Right of use assets 34,991 36,890 Deferred income tax asset 5,040 5,408 Other assets, net 24,840 27,390 Total assets $ 783,712 $ 807,312 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long term debt $ 2,506 $ 2,506 Current right of use liabilities 9,416 9,569 Accounts payable 55,862 49,851 Accrued and other liabilities 50,803 63,095 Customer deposits 5,060 5,712 Deferred revenue 42,659 32,231 Total current liabilities 166,306 162,964 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 44,619 45,215 Long-term right of use liabilities 33,880 35,402 Deferred income tax liability 3,553 4,027 Other liabilities 46,685 45,808 Total liabilities 295,043 293,416 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock,$0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; issued 121,661 (2020) and 121,266 (2019) 121 120 Additional paid-in capital 1,370,174 1,371,564 Treasury stock, at cost — 3,838 shares (2020) and 3,670 shares (2019) (19,718 ) (18,769 ) Accumulated deficit (812,633 ) (793,709 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,275 ) (37,047 ) Total 3D Systems Corporation stockholders' equity 488,669 522,159 Noncontrolling interests — (8,263 ) Total stockholders’ equity 488,669 513,896 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 783,712 $ 807,312

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Revenue: Products $ 78,809 $ 92,347 Services 55,896 59,633 Total revenue 134,705 151,980 Cost of sales: Products 48,896 55,760 Services 28,677 30,515 Total cost of sales 77,573 86,275 Gross profit 57,132 65,705 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 56,106 65,107 Research and development 19,244 21,903 Total operating expenses 75,350 87,010 Loss from operations (18,218 ) (21,305 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (2,564 ) (1,201 ) Loss before income taxes (20,782 ) (22,506 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 1,858 (1,844 ) Net loss (18,924 ) (24,350 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 44 Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (18,924 ) $ (24,394 ) Net loss per share available to 3D Systems Corporation common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.22 )

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (18,924 ) $ (24,350 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,690 13,144 Stock-based compensation 6,312 6,706 Provision for bad debts 817 219 Loss on the disposition of property, equipment and other assets 137 — Provision for deferred income taxes (106 ) (498 ) Impairment of assets 1,100 180 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 1,568 (2,928 ) Inventories (2,694 ) (5,192 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,298 ) 354 Accounts payable 6,616 (11,987 ) Deferred revenue and customer deposits 10,242 11,811 Accrued and other current liabilities (8,068 ) (5,531 ) All other operating activities 3,323 2,914 Net cash used in operating activities (2,285 ) (15,158 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,366 ) (8,837 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 552 — Purchase of noncontrolling interest (12,500 ) (2,500 ) Other investing activities (284 ) (37 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,598 ) (11,374 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings — 100,000 Repayment of borrowings/long term debt (627 ) (25,000 ) Proceeds from inventory financing agreements 2,509 — Payments related to net-share settlement of stock based compensation (949 ) (483 ) Other financing activities 296 (780 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,229 73,737 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,241 ) 57 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,895 ) 47,262 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period (a) 134,617 110,919 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period (a) $ 113,722 $ 158,181





(a) The amounts for cash and cash equivalents shown above include restricted cash of $946 and $921 as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $952 and $921 as of December 31, 2019, and 2018, respectively, which were included in Other assets, net, in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

3D Systems Corporation

Loss Per Share

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Numerator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (18,924 ) $ (24,394 ) Denominator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Weighted average shares 114,590 113,267 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.22 )

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 GAAP Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (18.9 ) $ (24.4 ) Adjustments: Amortization, stock-based compensation & other (1) 10.7 12.2 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related (2) 0.4 0.4 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs (3) 2.3 1.7 Impairment of cost-method investments (4) 1.1 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (4.5 ) $ (10.1 ) Non-GAAP net income per share available to 3D Systems common stock holders - basic and diluted (5) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 )



