TAMPA, Fla., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), a professional staffing services and solutions firm, today announced results for the first quarter of 2020.



Quarterly Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $335.2 million compared to $326.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 1.0% on a billing day basis.

Flex revenue of $326.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 1.9%, on a billing day basis, from $315.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Year-over-year growth for Tech Flex was 3.3% on a billing day basis, while FA Flex declined 3.4% on a billing day basis.

Direct Hire revenue of $9.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased 22.6% from $11.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Operating margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 4.2%, an increase of 60 basis points from the comparable period in 2019.

Income from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $9.1 million, or $0.42 per share, versus $8.0 million, or $0.32 per share, in the comparable period in 2019.

Net debt as of March 31, 2020 was $68.2 million, or roughly 0.7 times trailing twelve months EBITDA, with $100.0 million of outstanding borrowings under our credit facility and $31.8 million of cash on hand.

Management Commentary

David L. Dunkel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are all navigating the unprecedented negative impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis on the U.S. and global economies. Beyond the economic impact is the very real and personal human cost, which has taken an immeasurable toll on global societies and families. At Kforce, we have continued to place a particular focus on the well-being of our associates, clients and consultants as our top priority. As mentioned in our prior press release, first quarter results met our expectations for both revenue and earnings per share. The impact of the crisis to our first quarter revenues didn’t begin until mid-March and was felt most significantly in our FA Flex and Direct Hire businesses.

While working from home, we have maintained normal business operations while taking prudent cost containment measures, including temporarily suspending new hires, eliminating discretionary spend and selectively reducing spend in other areas. We are well positioned to navigate through the current period without having to take drastic actions to reduce costs.

We have successfully navigated many previous economic recessions and, in each case, emerged a stronger and more focused Firm. We expect nothing different from this economic crisis. Further, we believe that the current crisis has only strengthened the secular drivers of demand in technology as companies assess their digital transformation efforts and evaluate geographical risk of positions and projects being supported internationally. Though these are difficult times, we are excited about what the future holds for our Firm.”

Joseph J. Liberatore, President, said, “We believe our 100% domestically focused service offerings, in high-demand, technology-driven skillsets, which can effectively be performed remotely, has positioned us extremely well to navigate these unprecedented times. Our first quarter results and early second quarter trends support this belief. We have also evolved our operating model over the years to be able to source and deliver talent on a large scale, which positioned our Firm to partner with several companies supporting roles associated with various government agencies’ response efforts.

Our experience has been that recessionary cycles result in a shift in the competitive environment and we believe we are ideally situated to take advantage of the market as conditions recover in what we believe could be an accelerated digitally-led expansion.”

David M. Kelly, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We believe we are in an enviable position with low debt levels, sufficient access to liquidity, healthy cash flows, a high-quality accounts receivable portfolio and a resilient revenue stream. We took a proactive measure to reduce liquidity risk in March 2020 when we borrowed an incremental $35.0 million under our credit facility and simultaneously entered into an interest rate swap to take advantage of historically low interest rates.

As of April 15, 2020, we had returned nearly $34.0 million in capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend and share repurchases and have reaffirmed our intent to maintain our dividend. To that end, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors approved a second quarter cash dividend of $0.20 per share. This dividend will be payable on June 19, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2020.

We will continue taking prudent steps to further improve our cash position and expect operating cash flows to be strong in the second quarter. Given the tremendous uncertainty, we will not be providing guidance for the second quarter.”

About Kforce, Inc.

Kforce Inc. is a professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through our network of approximately 50 offices and two national delivery centers, we provide opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 4,000 clients, including 70% of the Fortune 100. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.kforce.com.

Kforce Inc.

Summary of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Revenue $ 335,208 $ 336,230 $ 326,738 Direct costs 240,684 238,205 233,562 Gross profit 94,524 98,025 93,176 Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,216 77,114 79,813 Depreciation and amortization 1,393 1,431 1,650 Income from operations 13,915 19,480 11,713 Other expense, net 1,381 1,219 923 Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 12,534 18,261 10,790 Income tax expense 3,428 3,652 2,816 Income from continuing operations 9,106 14,609 7,974 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (401 ) 18,881 Net income $ 9,106 $ 14,208 $ 26,855 Earnings per share – diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.66 $ 0.32 Discontinued operations — (0.02 ) 0.75 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.64 $ 1.07 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 21,860 22,266 25,019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,209 $ 23,356 $ 15,897 Billing days 64 62 63

Kforce Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,774 $ 19,831 Trade receivables, net of allowances 235,587 217,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,401 7,475 Total current assets 274,762 245,235 Fixed assets, net 29,462 29,975 Other assets, net 67,678 72,838 Deferred tax assets, net 8,546 8,037 Goodwill 25,040 25,040 Total assets $ 405,488 $ 381,125 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 37,125 $ 33,232 Accrued payroll costs 45,988 44,001 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,201 5,685 Income taxes payable 4,026 878 Other current liabilities 954 1,168 Total current liabilities 93,294 84,964 Long-term debt – credit facility 100,000 65,000 Other long-term liabilities 58,795 63,898 Total liabilities 252,089 213,862 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 722 722 Additional paid-in capital 462,752 459,545 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,647 ) (1,526 ) Retained earnings 354,926 350,545 Treasury stock, at cost (662,354 ) (642,023 ) Total stockholders’ equity 153,399 167,263 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 405,488 $ 381,125

Kforce Inc.

Key Statistics

(Unaudited)

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Total Firm Total Revenue (000’s) $ 335,208 $ 336,230 $ 326,738 GP % 28.2 % 29.2 % 28.5 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 326,109 $ 325,700 $ 314,981 Hours (000's) 5,072 5,145 5,107 Flex GP % 26.2 % 26.9 % 25.8 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 9,099 $ 10,530 $ 11,757 Placements 610 644 770 Average fee $ 14,908 $ 16,353 $ 15,260 Billing days 64 62 63 Technology Total Revenue (000’s) $ 266,784 $ 264,912 $ 255,643 GP % 27.2 % 27.8 % 26.9 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 262,569 $ 260,153 $ 250,216 Hours (000’s) 3,410 3,391 3,335 Flex GP % 26.0 % 26.4 % 25.3 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 4,215 $ 4,759 $ 5,427 Placements 243 250 300 Average fee $ 17,347 $ 19,064 $ 18,106 Finance and Accounting Total Revenue (000’s) $ 68,424 $ 71,318 $ 71,095 GP % 32.3 % 34.3 % 34.3 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 63,540 $ 65,547 $ 64,765 Hours (000’s) 1,662 1,754 1,772 Flex GP % 27.0 % 28.5 % 27.8 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 4,884 $ 5,771 $ 6,330 Placements 367 394 470 Average fee $ 13,294 $ 14,637 $ 13,447

Kforce Inc.

Revenue Growth Rates

(Per Billing Day)

(Unaudited)

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth Rates (Per Billing Day) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Billing Days 64 62 64 64 63 Tech Flex 3.3 % 4.8 % 6.5 % 6.2 % 9.8 % FA Flex (3.4 ) % (7.6 ) % (5.3 ) % (9.4 ) % (11.7 ) % Total Flex 1.9 % 2.1 % 3.9 % 2.6 % 4.6 %

Kforce Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

In addition to our financial results presented in accordance GAAP, Kforce may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to investors in evaluating our core operating performance. The following non-GAAP financial measures presented may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company views these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental and they are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Free Cash Flow

“Free Cash Flow”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures. Management believes this provides an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows and is useful information to investors as it provides a measure of the amount of cash generated from the business that can be used for strategic opportunities including investing in our business, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends. Free Cash Flow is limited, however, because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a complement to (but not a replacement of) our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, Free Cash Flows includes results from discontinued operations.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,005 $ 11,789 Capital expenditures (1,971 ) (1,496 ) Free cash flow 1,034 10,293 Change in debt 35,000 10,700 Repurchases of common stock (19,470 ) (14,875 ) Cash dividend (4,293 ) (4,406 ) Other (328 ) (1,565 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 11,943 $ 147

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net income before (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, net, income tax expense and loss from equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our past and future financial performance, and this presentation should not be construed as an inference by us that our future results will be unaffected by those items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess our operations including our ability to generate cash flows and our ability to repay our debt obligations and management believes it provides a good metric of our core profitability in comparing our performance to our competitors, as well as our performance over different time periods. Consequently, management believes it is useful information to investors. The measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows or other financial statement information presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. The measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying calculations. Also, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, although we excluded amortization of stock-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense, we expect to continue to incur stock-based compensation in the future and the associated stock issued may result in an increase in our outstanding shares of stock, which may result in the dilution of our shareholder ownership interest. We suggest that you evaluate these items and the potential risks of excluding such items when analyzing our financial position.

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Net income $ 9,106 $ 14,208 $ 26,855 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (401 ) 18,881 Income from continuing operations 9,106 14,609 7,974 Depreciation and amortization 1,393 1,431 1,650 Stock-based compensation expense 2,896 2,443 2,534 Interest expense, net 791 749 923 Income tax expense 3,428 3,652 2,816 Loss from equity method investment 595 472 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,209 $ 23,356 $ 15,897

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019 included $2.0 million due to actions taken as a result of the GS divestiture.

Adjusted Financial Performance Measures

The "Adjusted Financial Performance Measures" present non-GAAP financial information and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. These measures are presented as an alternative method for assessing the Company’s operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of our underlying operations. Each of these measures are intended to provide greater consistency, comparability and clarity of our results. Management uses this non-GAAP financial information to assess the Company's core operating results and consequently, management believes it is similarly useful information to investors. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Firm did not have any adjusted financial performance measures.

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2019 Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments (1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Reconciliation of SG&A and Operating Margin: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 79,813 $ (2,035 ) $ 77,778 SG&A as a percentage revenue 24.4 % (0.6 ) % 23.8 % Income from operations $ 11,713 $ 2,035 $ 13,748 Operating margin 3.6 % 0.6 % 4.2 % Reconciliation of Tax Impact and Profitability: Income from continuing operations, before income taxes $ 10,790 $ 2,035 $ 12,825 Income tax expense (2) $ 2,816 $ 531 $ 3,347 Income from continuing operations $ 7,974 $ 1,504 $ 9,478 Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.06 $ 0.38

(1) Includes $2.0 million of pre-tax ($1.5 million after-tax) due to actions taken as a result of the GS divestiture.

(2) The tax rate utilized for the adjustments was our Q1 2019 effective tax rate from continuing operations of 26.1%.