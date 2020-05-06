EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 10% to $6.15 million from $5.59 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 11% increase in product sales, partially offset by a 14% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 18% to $3.37 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $2.86 million, or $0.59 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For fiscal 2020, total revenue decreased 4% to $25.41 million from $26.47 million for the prior fiscal year. The decrease was due to a 4% decrease in product sales and a 14% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for fiscal 2020 increased to $14.53 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, compared to $14.51 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, for fiscal 2019.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2020.

“We are pleased to report solid growth in revenue and net income for the quarter, and record net income for the fiscal year,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D. “The COVID-19 pandemic will challenge us in coming quarters, but NVE has been operating effectively and serving our critical sectors thanks to the dedication and resourcefulness of our employees, suppliers, and distributors.”

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks and uncertainties related to changes in tariffs and other trade barriers, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the SEC.

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31 2020 2019 Revenue Product sales $ 5,966,153 $ 5,374,442 Contract research and development 184,773 214,509 Total revenue 6,150,926 5,588,951 Cost of sales 1,187,354 1,297,856 Gross profit 4,963,572 4,291,095 Expenses Research and development 1,019,408 1,019,728 Selling, general, and administrative 291,095 248,857 Total expenses 1,310,503 1,268,585 Income from operations 3,653,069 3,022,510 Interest income 428,291 459,978 Income before taxes 4,081,360 3,482,488 Provision for income taxes 714,863 623,616 Net income $ 3,366,497 $ 2,858,872 Net income per share – basic $ 0.69 $ 0.59 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,844,470 4,844,010 Diluted 4,845,922 4,850,284

Year Ended March 31 2020 2019 Revenue Product sales $ 24,400,192 $ 25,291,306 Contract research and development 1,011,971 1,181,031 Total revenue 25,412,163 26,472,337 Cost of sales 4,889,295 5,216,112 Gross profit 20,522,868 21,256,225 Expenses Research and development 3,690,539 4,107,692 Selling, general, and administrative 1,317,543 1,223,971 Total expenses 5,008,082 5,331,663 Income from operations 15,514,786 15,924,562 Interest income 1,787,117 1,785,277 Income before taxes 17,301,903 17,709,839 Provision for income taxes 2,775,261 3,201,903 Net income $ 14,526,642 $ 14,507,936 Net income per share – basic $ 3.00 $ 3.00 Net income per share – diluted $ 3.00 $ 2.99 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,845,627 4,844,010 Diluted 4,847,294 4,850,567

NVE CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,065,594 $ 6,877,304 Marketable securities, short-term 19,084,814 12,487,821 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 2,694,018 2,995,638 Inventories 3,884,450 4,264,876 Prepaid expenses and other assets 655,835 816,045 Total current assets 34,384,711 27,441,684 Fixed assets Machinery and equipment 9,280,062 9,365,806 Leasehold improvements 1,797,245 1,787,269 11,077,307 11,153,075 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 10,494,840 10,258,240 Net fixed assets 582,467 894,835 Deferred tax assets 108,119 353,735 Marketable securities, long-term 43,606,495 54,925,633 Right-of-use asset – operating lease 816,358 - Total assets $ 79,498,150 $ 83,615,887 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 186,993 $ 375,188 Accrued payroll and other 482,074 460,488 Operating lease 127,134 - Total current liabilities 796,201 835,676 Operating lease 706,600 - Total liabilities 1,502,801 835,676 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 6,000,000 shares authorized; 4,835,038 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 4,846,010 as of March 31, 2019 48,350 48,460 Additional paid-in capital 19,383,956 19,910,558 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 516,523 (82,725 ) Retained earnings 58,046,520 62,903,918 Total shareholders’ equity 77,995,349 82,780,211 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 79,498,150 $ 83,615,887

Curt Reynders, CFO (952) 829-9217