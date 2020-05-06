NAPA, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCQB: CWGL) today announced that Alexis Walsh has been appointed Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Brand Marketing.

In this newly created position, Walsh brings to Crimson more than 15 years of wine industry experience, most recently as Senior Vice President of Marketing at DAOU Vineyards and Winery, Paso Robles. She previously was based in Napa as Vice President of Commercial Strategy and On-Premise for Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) in the Americas, one of the world’s largest wine companies, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. At TWE for six years, Walsh led a team of 40 professionals across sales, trade and customer marketing, marketing services and education. Prior to TWE, she held various roles in brand management and national account on-premise sales for six years at Trinchero Family Estates in St. Helena.

“Alexis is uniquely skilled at bridging sales, marketing and strategy to achieve powerful business objectives,” said Jen Locke, Crimson CEO. “Alexis will oversee all aspects of wholesale, export and brand marketing, leading the team responsible for overseeing a holistic portfolio and channel strategy to enhance consumer demand and increase sales and profitability. Her unique skillset makes her perfectly suited to bridge our sales and marketing teams into one combined entity. We welcome her to the Crimson family.”

Walsh earned an MBA degree from the Walter Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and a BA degree in psychology from Harvard University. She also holds a Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW) designation, as granted by the Society of Wine Educators.

“I am thrilled to join the team to help foster the company’s mission of expanding its quality brand portfolio throughout the marketplace,” Walsh said. “I look forward to developing strong relationships with new and existing business partners, as we unleash the potential of the brands globally.”

About Crimson Wine Group

Based in the Napa Valley, Crimson Wine Group crafts benchmark wines from exceptional vineyards in premier wine-growing regions throughout the United States. Crimson Wine Group owns and manages approximately 1,000 acres of vineyard land across six distinct regions, along with a diverse collection of exceptional domestic estates and wine brands, including Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, Calif.), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, Calif.), Archery Summit (Dayton, Ore.), Chamisal Vineyards (San Luis Obispo, Calif.), Double Canyon (West Richland, Wash.), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, Wash.) and Malene Wines (Santa Luis Obispo, Calif.). For more information, please visit www.CrimsonWineGroup.com.

