Record quarterly revenue of $68.1 million
Cloud ARR of $61.1 million, up 150% year-over- year
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Highlights:
“We delivered strong first quarter results with record revenue of $68.1 million, up 18% year-over-year, and total ARR of $245.9 million, up 22% year-over-year in constant currency,” said Christal Bemont, Chief Executive Officer of Talend. “We also achieved record Cloud ARR of $61.1 million, up 154% year-over-year in constant currency, demonstrating our increasing scale and momentum in the cloud. As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting macroeconomic uncertainties, we remain committed to the health and wellbeing of our employees and to supporting our customers. We believe the need for fast and reliable data has become even more critical in making business decisions in the current environment. We remain focused on driving disciplined growth in our business with the goal to capitalize on the immense opportunity we see ahead of us.”
Financial Guidance:
Second quarter of 2020:
Due to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing impact of COVID-19, Talend is withdrawing its full year 2020 outlook.
Talend’s outlook for the second quarter of 2020 assumes foreign exchange rates as of April 30, 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the future costs and expenses for which the company adjusts, such as share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and transaction-related expenses, the effect of which may be significant. For example, the company adjusts for share-based compensation expense, which is impacted by the company’s future hiring needs and employee retention and the future fair market value of the company’s ordinary shares, all of which are difficult to predict and are subject to frequent change.
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the section under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and key business metrics is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics.”
Conference Call Information:
Talend will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2020.
Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing (800) 263-0877, using conference code 9950222. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (323) 794-2094, using conference code 9950222.
The webcast will be accessible on Talend’s investor relations website at https://investor.talend.com for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 11, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call (888) 203-1112 and enter conference code 9950222. International parties should call +1 (719) 457-0820 and enter conference code 9950222.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics:
Our consolidated financial statements are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various performance measures. In addition to our GAAP results, we also present non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP results should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit, operating expenses, operating loss, net loss, net loss per share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP results because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our fiscal first quarter 2020 results included in this press release.
Our non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share are exclusive of certain items to facilitate management’s review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period to period basis because such items are not related to our ongoing core operating results as viewed by management. We define our “core operating results” as those revenues recorded in a particular period and the expenses incurred within that period that directly drive operating income in that period. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because, in addition to providing meaningful supplemental information regarding operating performance, these measures give us a better understanding of how we should invest in research and development, fund infrastructure growth and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing strategies.
There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. The definitions of our non-GAAP measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may utilize metrics that are not similar to ours. We compensate for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.
In calculating the above non-GAAP results, management specifically adjusted for the following excluded items:
In addition, we calculate and present the following non-GAAP financial measures and key business metrics:
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “likely,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the quotations of management, our anticipated operating results for the 2020 second quarter, our expectations regarding our ability to continue to bolster our market position and our prospects for future growth. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstance that are difficult or impossible to predict. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of such uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, including the length and severity of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic; the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity and our business, customers, third-party partners and employees; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our products and successfully develop new products; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing products and new products, including conversion of leads to sales; our ability to successfully transition to the cloud; our ability to successfully manage our leadership transition; the impact of the transition to cloud on our professional services revenue; our ability to retain and increase sales to existing customers and generate new customers; market demand for data integration solutions, particularly our cloud and on-premise big data integration solutions; the growth of the market for cloud integration products; interruptions or performance problems associated with our technology and infrastructure; competition from other products and services; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our cash needs; the unpredictability and length of our sales cycle; our ability to deliver high-quality customer support; any security incidents or breaches or perceptions of security incidents or breaches; our ability to hire, train, and retain highly skilled and qualified employees, including senior-level managers, engineers, and our ability to expand and train our sales force; the performance of our channel partners; our success in sustaining and expanding our international business; our ability to generate significant volumes of sales leads from digital and virtual marketing efforts; the seasonality of our business; our ability to protect our intellectual property, including trade secrets, patents and copyrights; costs resulting from any claim of infringement or other violations by us of another party’s intellectual property rights; our ability to comply with government laws and regulations; natural and man-made disasters, including pandemics; and general market, political, economic and business conditions, including the fluctuation of foreign currency exchange rates and exposure to political, economic and social events in France, the United States, United Kingdom, China and other jurisdictions in which we operate and have customers.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, and the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial and operating results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investor.talend.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
About Talend
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business. Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.
Over 4,250 organizations across the globe choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.
For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.
|TALEND S.A.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Subscriptions
|$
|60,909
|$
|49,865
|Professional services
|7,210
|7,801
|Total revenue
|68,119
|57,666
|Cost of revenue
|Subscriptions
|8,024
|7,322
|Professional services
|6,741
|7,878
|Total cost of revenue
|14,765
|15,200
|Gross profit
|53,354
|42,466
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|38,253
|34,660
|Research and development
|15,934
|14,858
|General and administrative
|15,655
|10,412
|Total operating expenses
|69,842
|59,930
|Loss from operations
|(16,488
|)
|(17,464
|)
|Interest income (expense), net
|(1,805
|)
|(2
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|198
|(355
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(18,095
|)
|(17,821
|)
|Benefit (provision) for income taxes
|(47
|)
|76
|Net loss
|$
|(18,142
|)
|$
|(17,745
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:
|31,180
|30,243
|TALEND S.A.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|177,812
|$
|177,075
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts *
|52,535
|82,952
|Contract acquisition costs
|10,527
|10,695
|Other current assets *
|9,691
|9,832
|Total current assets
|250,565
|280,554
|Non-current assets:
|Contract acquisition costs
|21,082
|22,050
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|26,375
|27,821
|Property and equipment, net
|6,872
|5,348
|Goodwill
|49,623
|49,744
|Intangible assets, net
|12,619
|14,018
|Other non-current assets
|4,403
|4,382
|Total non-current assets
|120,974
|123,363
|Total assets
|$
|371,539
|$
|403,917
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,766
|$
|4,439
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|32,497
|41,182
|Contract liabilities - deferred revenue, current
|130,347
|142,616
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|4,941
|5,047
|Short-term debt
|266
|227
|Total current liabilities
|169,817
|193,511
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|591
|768
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,210
|1,137
|Contract liabilities - deferred revenue, non-current
|15,990
|17,807
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|22,852
|24,252
|Long-term debt
|128,960
|130,490
|Total non-current liabilities
|169,603
|174,454
|Total liabilities
|339,420
|367,965
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Ordinary shares, par value €0.08 per share; 31,337,694 and 31,017,268 shares authorized, issued and outstanding, respectively
|3,233
|3,205
|Additional paid-in capital
|324,141
|309,988
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,196
|1,107
|Other reserves
|246
|207
|Accumulated losses
|(296,697
|)
|(278,555
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|32,119
|35,952
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|371,539
|$
|403,917
|(*) Balance as of December 31, 2019 has been revised to reflect a reclassification of accrued revenue between other current assets and accounts receivable, net.
|TALEND S.A.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019*
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss for the period
|$
|(18,142
|)
|$
|(17,745
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) from operating activities:
|Depreciation
|816
|707
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,321
|1,330
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|1,266
|—
|Amortization of contract acquisition costs
|2,827
|2,458
|Non-cash operating lease cost
|1,498
|1,385
|Unrealized loss foreign exchange
|(615
|)
|362
|Accrued interest on convertible debt
|677
|—
|Share-based compensation
|10,329
|6,690
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|27,834
|19,676
|Contract acquisition costs
|(2,338
|)
|(2,409
|)
|Other assets
|1,103
|(477
|)
|Accounts payable
|(2,599
|)
|(3,122
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(8,767
|)
|(7,538
|)
|Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
|(10,878
|)
|(7,750
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,484
|)
|(1,353
|)
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|2,848
|(7,786
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(2,449
|)
|(587
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,449
|)
|(587
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares related to exercise of stock awards
|1,604
|1,629
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares related to employee stock purchase plan
|2,287
|2,273
|Repayment of borrowings
|(5
|)
|(7
|)
|Net cash from financing activities
|3,886
|3,895
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|4,285
|(4,478
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period*
|177,075
|34,104
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(3,548
|)
|(192
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|177,812
|$
|29,434
|*Certain prior year financial information has been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
|TALEND S.A.
|GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:
|GAAP gross profit:
|$
|53,354
|$
|42,466
|GAAP subscriptions gross profit:
|$
|52,885
|$
|42,543
|Share-based compensation expense
|248
|629
|Non-GAAP subscriptions gross profit
|$
|53,133
|$
|43,172
|GAAP professional services gross profit:
|$
|469
|$
|(77
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|406
|527
|Non-GAAP professional services gross profit
|$
|875
|$
|450
|Non-GAAP gross profit:
|$
|54,008
|$
|43,622
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
|GAAP operating expenses:
|$
|(69,842
|)
|$
|(59,930
|)
|GAAP sales and marketing:
|$
|(38,253
|)
|$
|(34,660
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,454
|1,527
|Other expenses
|634
|—
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|(35,165
|)
|$
|(33,133
|)
|GAAP research and development:
|$
|(15,934
|)
|$
|(14,858
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,957
|2,232
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|908
|916
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|(12,069
|)
|$
|(11,710
|)
|GAAP general and administrative:
|$
|(15,655
|)
|$
|(10,412
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|4,264
|1,775
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|413
|414
|Other expenses
|440
|—
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|(10,538
|)
|$
|(8,223
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses:
|$
|(57,772
|)
|$
|(53,066
|)
|TALEND S.A.
|GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss:
|GAAP operating loss:
|$
|(16,488
|)
|$
|(17,464
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|10,329
|6,690
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1,321
|1,330
|Other expenses
|1,074
|—
|Non-GAAP operating loss:
|$
|(3,764
|)
|$
|(9,444
|)
|Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:
|GAAP net loss:
|$
|(18,142
|)
|$
|(17,745
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|10,329
|6,690
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1,321
|1,330
|Other expenses
|2,340
|—
|Non-GAAP net loss:
|$
|(4,152
|)
|$
|(9,725
|)
|GAAP and non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding
|31,180
|30,243
|GAAP loss per share:
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|Non-GAAP loss per share:
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Free cash flow:
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|$
|2,848
|$
|(7,786
|)
|Less: Acquisition of property and equipment
|2,449
|587
|Free cash flow
|$
|399
|$
|(8,373
|)
|TALEND S.A.
|Constant Currency Reconciliation
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Constant currency reconciliation:
|2020
|2019
|Subscription revenue as reported
|$
|60,909
|$
|49,865
|Conversion impact U.S. Dollar/other currencies
|857
|—
|Subscription revenue on constant currency basis
|$
|61,766
|$
|49,865
