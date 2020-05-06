MIAMI, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reports business highlights and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Business Highlights
Financial Results
CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION
OPKO’s senior management will provide a business update and discuss results in greater detail in a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today, May 6, 2020. The conference call dial-in and webcast information is as follows:
|DOMESTIC DIAL-IN:
|(877) 783-8475
|INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN:
|(614) 999-1827
|PASSCODE:
|9095275
|WEBCAST:
|OPKO 1Q20 Results Conference Call
For those unable to participate in the live conference call or webcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the close of the conference call. To access the replay, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. The replay passcode is 9095275. The replay can be accessed for a period of time on OPKO’s website at OPKO 1Q20 Results Conference Call.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health is a diversified healthcare company. In diagnostics, its BioReference Laboratories is one of the nation's largest full-service clinical laboratories; GeneDx is a rapidly growing genetic testing business; the 4Kscore® test is used to assess a patient’s individual risk for aggressive prostate cancer following an elevated PSA and to help decide about next steps such as prostate biopsy; Claros® 1 is a point-of-care diagnostics platform with a total PSA test approved by the FDA. In our pharmaceutical pipeline, RAYALDEE is our first pharmaceutical product to be marketed. OPK88003, a once-weekly oxyntomodulin for type 2 diabetes and obesity - reported positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial. It’s among a new class of GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonists. OPK88004, a SARM (selective androgen receptor modulator) is currently being studied for various potential indications. The Company’s most advanced product utilizing its CTP technology, a once-weekly human growth hormone for injection, successfully met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study and is partnered with Pfizer. OPKO also has research, development, production and distribution facilities abroad.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected financial performance and expectations regarding the market for and sales of our products, expectations about COVID-19 testing, our capacity for testing and expected turnaround time, our ability to expand our capacity to be able to process up to 400,000 antibody tests per day, our product development efforts and the expected benefits of our products, whether our products in development will be commercialized, the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data, the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities, whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies, whether the two Rayaldee studies or our other ongoing and future clinical trials will be successfully enrolled or completed on a timely basis or at all and whether the data from any of our trials will support submission or approval, validation and/or reimbursement for our products, whether RAYALDEE prescriptions will continue to increase, expectations regarding timing for commencing and concluding our clinical trials and releasing data, the timing of our regulatory submissions, including for somatrogon, our ability to market and sell any of our products in development, and expectations about developing RAYALDEE for dialysis patients, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuation and success of our relationship with Pfizer and our other partners, liquidity issues and the risks inherent in funding, developing and obtaining regulatory approvals of new, commercially-viable and competitive products and treatments, that earlier clinical results of effectiveness and safety may not be reproducible or indicative of future results, that somatrogon, the 4Kscore, RAYALDEE, and/or any of our compounds or diagnostic products under development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of products for the indications being studied or for other indications, that currently available over-the-counter and prescription products, as well as products under development by others, may prove to be as or more effective than our products for the indications being studied. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.
—Tables to Follow—
OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in millions)
|As of
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets:
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|34.5
|$
|85.5
|Other current assets
|239.9
|238.5
|Total Current Assets
|274.4
|324.0
|In-process Research and Development and Goodwill
|1,259.8
|1,262.1
|Other assets
|698.3
|723.2
|Total Assets
|$
|2,232.5
|$
|2,309.3
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Current liabilities
|$
|245.1
|$
|249.1
|Convertible Notes
|213.8
|211.2
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|118.6
|118.7
|Other long-term liabilities, principally contract liabilities, contingent consideration and lines of credit
|106.4
|115.5
|Total Liabilities
|683.9
|694.5
|Equity
|1,548.6
|1,614.8
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|2,232.5
|$
|2,309.3
OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in millions, except share and per share data)
|For the three months ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Revenue from services
|$
|170.8
|$
|178.9
|Revenue from products
|31.1
|25.3
|Revenue from transfer of intellectual property
|9.6
|18.3
|Total revenues
|211.5
|222.5
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of revenues
|140.3
|144.0
|Selling, general and administrative
|76.1
|95.2
|Research and development
|21.8
|36.5
|Contingent consideration
|(0.9
|)
|4.8
|Amortization of intangible assets
|14.9
|16.6
|Asset impairment charges
|0.0
|0.7
|Total Costs and expenses
|252.2
|297.8
|Operating loss
|(40.7
|)
|(75.3
|)
|Other income and (expense), net
|(17.1
|)
|(2.8
|)
|Loss before income taxes and investment losses
|(57.8
|)
|(78.1
|)
|Income tax provision
|(1.2
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Loss before investment losses
|(59.0
|)
|(78.9
|)
|Loss from investments in investees
|(0.1
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(59.1
|)
|$
|(80.8
|)
|Loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|640,578,794
|586,344,207
OPKO Health, Inc.
