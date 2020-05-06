REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc., a leading protein engineering company and developer of novel biotherapeutics, announces achievement of the Wave 2 milestone associated with the CodeEvolver® platform technology transfer and license agreement with Novartis Pharma AG (“Novartis”) that was executed in May, 2019 . Completion of Wave 2 deliverables confirms that Novartis is now equipped to begin to practice the CodeEvolver® platform technology at its designated site.



“It is terrific to see the continued progress establishing Novartis as our newest CodeEvolver® licensing partner,” stated John Nicols, Codexis President and CEO. “Our progress in the technology transfer reinforces the collaboration and innovation at the heart of Codexis values.”

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® protein engineering technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including enzymes as biotherapeutics, as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, industrial enzymes, and for use in molecular diagnostics. For its Biotherapeutics pipeline, Codexis’ technology enables improvements in protein efficacy, through enhancement of activity, affinity, stability, as well as uptake by target cells. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

