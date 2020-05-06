Dallas, TX, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) today reported net income of $27.0 million, or $.23 per share, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $30.3 million, or $.26 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. We reported lower net income in the first quarter 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower income from operations resulting from the effects of lower sales volumes and higher raw materials and other production costs, as discussed below. Comparability of our results was also impacted by the effects of changes in currency exchange rates, also discussed below.
Net sales of $421.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 were $15.5 million, or 4%, lower than in the first quarter of 2019. Net sales decreased in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower sales volumes. TiO2 sales volumes were 5% lower in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to lower sales volumes in the North American, Latin American and export markets partially offset by higher sales volumes in the European market. Our average TiO2 selling prices in the first quarter of 2020 were comparable to our average TiO2 selling prices in the first quarter of 2019. Our average TiO2 selling prices at the end of the first quarter of 2020 were 2% lower than at the end of 2019. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) also affected net sales comparisons, decreasing net sales by approximately $7 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The table at the end of this press release shows how each of these items impacted net sales.
Our TiO2 segment profit (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the first quarter of 2020 was $47.2 million as compared to $53.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Segment profit decreased in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower sales volumes and higher raw materials and other production costs. TiO2 production volumes were 1% lower in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. We operated our production facilities at overall average capacity utilization rates of 95% and 97% in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates also affected segment profit comparisons, which increased segment profit by approximately $11 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Our net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense (EBITDA) (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the first quarter of 2020 was $54.9 million compared to EBITDA of $58.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2020 includes a pre-tax insurance settlement gain of $1.5 million ($1.2 million, or $.01 per share, net of income tax expense) related to a property damage claim.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic had limited impact on our operations during the first quarter of 2020, we believe U.S. and worldwide gross domestic product will be significantly impacted for an indeterminate period, including the demand for our products and those of our customers. Consequently, we expect to report lower sales and earnings than would otherwise have been expected for the remainder of 2020. The extent of the impact will depend on numerous factors, including future developments, and therefore is uncertain and cannot be predicted.
The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurances that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact expected results, and actual future results could differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. While it is not possible to identify all factors, we continue to face many risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following:
Should one or more of these risks materialize (or the consequences of such a development worsen), or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those forecasted or expected. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of changes in information, future events or otherwise.
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results of operations as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company has disclosed certain non-GAAP information, which the Company believes provides useful information to investors:
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.
KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share and metric ton data)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2019
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|436.5
|$
|421.0
|Cost of sales
|327.2
|332.9
|Gross margin
|109.3
|88.1
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|57.7
|53.5
|Other operating income (expense):
|Currency transactions, net
|.9
|12.2
|Other income, net
|.3
|.2
|Corporate expense
|(3.8
|)
|(3.5
|)
|Income from operations
|49.0
|43.5
|Other income (expense):
|Trade interest income
|.5
|.2
|Other interest and dividend income
|1.6
|1.0
|Insurance settlement gain
|-
|1.5
|Marketable equity securities
|.6
|(1.5
|)
| Other components of net periodic pension
and OPEB cost
|(3.8
|)
|(4.7
|)
|Interest expense
|(4.8
|)
|(4.6
|)
|Income before income taxes
|43.1
|35.4
|Income tax expense
|12.8
|8.4
|Net income
|$
|30.3
|$
|27.0
|Net income per basic and diluted share
|$
|.26
|$
|.23
|Weighted average shares used in the
|calculation of net income per share
|115.9
|115.6
|TiO2 data - metric tons in thousands:
|Sales volumes
|143
|136
|Production volumes
|134
|132
KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM
OPERATIONS TO SEGMENT PROFIT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2019
|2020
|Income from operations
|$
|49.0
|$
|43.5
|Adjustments:
|Trade interest income
|.5
|.2
|Corporate expense
|3.8
|3.5
|Segment profit
|$
|53.3
|$
|47.2
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2019
|2020
|Net income
|$
|30.3
|$
|27.0
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation expense
|10.6
|14.9
|Interest expense
|4.8
|4.6
|Income tax expense
|12.8
|8.4
|EBITDA
|$
|58.5
|$
|54.9
IMPACT OF PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN NET SALES
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2020 vs. 2019
|Percentage change in net sales:
|TiO2 sales volumes
|(5
|)%
|TiO2 product pricing
|-
|TiO2 product mix/other
|3
|Changes in currency exchange rates
|(2
|)
|Total
|(4
|)%
Source: Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Contact: Janet Keckeisen, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, (972) 233-1700
Kronos Worldwide
Dallas, Texas, UNITED STATES
