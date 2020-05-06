BATON ROUGE, La., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Net service revenue increased $24.4 million to $491.7 million compared to $467.3 million in 2019.





Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $31.8 million compared to $31.3 million in 2019.





Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.96 compared to $0.95 in 2019.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $53.3 million compared to $54.9 million in 2019.





Adjusted net service revenue of $491.7 million compared to $467.8 million in 2019.





Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $34.8 million compared to $36.4 million in 2019.





Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.05 compared to $1.11 in 2019.

* See pages 10 and 11 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am very proud of our first quarter results and even more proud of the way our employees on the front lines have battled through the Public Health Emergency. COVID-19 impacted our volumes and costs beginning the second half of March, and though we do expect near term disruption, this pandemic has only strengthened the medium and long-term value proposition of all of our lines of business. Caring for patients in wherever they call home and doing it by delivering the highest quality care is more important now than ever and will continue to be at the forefront of how care is delivered in the United States. A special thank you to all our essential healthcare workers. You are true heroes and none of this would be possible without you.”

2020 Guidance

Given the rapidly changing operating conditions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”), we have decided to withdraw our full-year 2020 guidance as we cannot accurately estimate the effects that COVID-19 will have on our annual financial results.

We urge caution in considering the current trends disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice and personal care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov, and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Three-Month

Periods Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net service revenue $ 491,685 $ 467,340 Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 285,737 275,274 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 101,566 94,830 Non-cash compensation 5,909 6,615 Other 49,265 43,402 Depreciation and amortization 5,338 2,895 Operating expenses 447,815 423,016 Operating income 43,870 44,324 Other income (expense): Interest income 13 24 Interest expense (3,231 ) (3,349 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments 477 1,216 Miscellaneous, net 263 236 Total other expense, net (2,478 ) (1,873 ) Income before income taxes 41,392 42,451 Income tax expense (9,346 ) (10,878 ) Net income 32,046 31,573 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (244 ) (269 ) Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc $ 31,802 $ 31,304 Basic earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,331 32,001 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.96 $ 0.95 Weighted average shares outstanding 33,234 32,893





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2020

(unaudited)

December 31,

2019

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,756 $ 30,294 Restricted cash 3,056 66,196 Patient accounts receivable 268,551 237,596 Prepaid expenses 12,487 8,243 Other current assets 9,278 8,225 Total current assets 468,128 350,554 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $98,472 and $96,137 26,477 28,113 Operating lease right of use assets 83,693 84,791 Goodwill 721,049 658,500 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $9,341 and $7,044 68,251 64,748 Deferred income taxes 20,199 21,427 Other assets 52,287 54,612 Total assets $ 1,440,084 $ 1,262,745 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,147 $ 31,259 Payroll and employee benefits 109,713 120,877 Accrued expenses 136,659 137,111 Current portion of long-term obligations 11,122 9,927 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 27,465 27,769 Total current liabilities 316,106 326,943 Long-term obligations, less current portion 379,942 232,256 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 54,926 56,128 Other long-term obligations 8,966 5,905 Total liabilities 759,940 621,232 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,746,554 and 36,638,021 shares issued; and 32,370,345 and 32,284,051 shares outstanding 37 37 Additional paid-in capital 656,266 645,256 Treasury stock, at cost 4,376,209 and 4,353,970 shares of common stock (255,291 ) (251,241 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income — 15 Retained earnings 278,185 246,383 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 679,197 640,450 Noncontrolling interests 947 1,063 Total equity 680,144 641,513 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,440,084 $ 1,262,745





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

(Unaudited) For the Three-Month

Periods Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 32,046 $ 31,573 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,338 2,895 Non-cash compensation 5,909 6,615 401(k) employer match 3,291 2,379 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 9,058 8,345 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 55 (4 ) Write-off of other comprehensive income (15 ) — Deferred income taxes 1,228 3,269 Equity in earnings from equity method investments (477 ) (1,216 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 220 213 Return on equity investment 2,369 725 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable (25,459 ) (22,333 ) Other current assets (5,756 ) (10,635 ) Other assets 417 (338 ) Accounts payable (2,673 ) (11,140 ) Accrued expenses (13,627 ) 18,838 Other long-term obligations 3,060 (144 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,132 ) (8,139 ) Operating lease right of use assets (817 ) (844 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,035 20,059 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of deferred compensation plan assets 16 208 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 12 65 Purchases of property and equipment (1,434 ) (1,198 ) Investments in equity method investees — (120 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (69,349 ) (327,867 ) Net cash used in investing activities (70,755 ) (328,912 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 1,184 356 Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 860 782 Shares withheld upon stock vesting (4,050 ) (2,688 ) Noncontrolling interest distribution (360 ) (366 ) Proceeds from borrowings under term loan — 175,000 Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 187,500 161,500 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (37,500 ) (34,000 ) Principal payments of long-term obligations (1,592 ) (559 ) Debt issuance costs — (847 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 146,042 299,178 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 81,322 (9,675 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 96,490 20,229 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 177,812 $ 10,554 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,755 $ 725 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 5,272 $ 404 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 8,949 $ 8,983 Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 499 $ 384 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 6,437 $ 91,743 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 254 $ 808 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 159 $ 625 Days revenue outstanding (1) 46.6 41.2 (1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 2019 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited) Segment Information - Home Health For the Three-Month Periods

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 203.9 $ 213.4 Non-Medicare 99.7 96.7 Net service revenue 303.6 310.1 Cost of service 179.8 185.7 Gross margin 123.8 124.4 Other operating expenses 76.7 72.4 Operating income $ 47.1 $ 52.0 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue (4 %) 4 % Non-Medicare revenue 3 % 22 % Total admissions 3 % 6 % Total volume (2) 1 % 6 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Admissions 85,975 83,969 Recertifications 40,541 41,795 Total volume 126,516 125,764 Medicare completed episodes (6) 75,636 75,483 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) (6) $ 2,734 $ 2,838 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) (6) 15.8 17.2 Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 84.01 $ 81.05 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 8.97 $ 8.01 Total Cost per Visit $ 92.98 $ 89.06 Visits 1,933,445 2,085,088

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 reflects the transition to PDGM during the quarter and therefore includes reimbursement under both the 60-day episode of care (pre-PDGM) payment rate and the 30-day period of care (PDGM) payment rate.

(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

(6) Prior year amounts have been recast to conform to the current year calculation.

Segment Information - Hospice For the Three-Month Periods

Ended March 31,

2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 160.5 $ 130.7 Non-Medicare 8.9 6.3 Net service revenue 169.4 137.0 Cost of service 91.8 74.1 Gross margin 77.6 62.9 Other operating expenses 39.3 29.4 Operating income $ 38.3 $ 33.5 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 5 % 9 % Hospice admissions 1 % 5 % Average daily census 4 % 8 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 11,318 9,711 Average daily census 12,046 9,982 Revenue per day, net $ 154.55 $ 152.56 Cost of service per day $ 83.78 $ 82.43 Average discharge length of stay 98 98

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 18.7 20.2 Net service revenue 18.7 20.2 Cost of service 14.1 15.5 Gross margin 4.6 4.7 Other operating expenses 3.4 3.2 Operating income $ 1.2 $ 1.5 Key Statistical Data - Total (1): Billable hours 752,077 833,617 Clients served 11,770 12,801 Shifts 333,464 376,182 Revenue per hour $ 24.87 $ 24.19 Revenue per shift $ 56.09 $ 53.60 Hours per shift 2.3 2.2 (1) Total includes acquisitions.





Segment Information - Corporate For the Three-Month Periods

Ended March 31,

2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 39.0 $ 41.3 Depreciation and amortization 3.7 1.4 Total operating expenses $ 42.7 $ 42.7





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) Reconciliation: For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended March 31, 2020

2019

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc $ 31,802 $ 31,304 Add: Income tax expense 9,346 10,878 Interest expense, net 3,218 3,325 Depreciation and amortization 5,338 2,895 Certain items (1) 4,036 6,914 Interest component of certain items (1) (446 ) (441 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (6) $ 53,294 $ 54,875





Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation: For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net service revenue $ 491,685 $ 467,340 Add: Certain items (1) — 478 Adjusted net service revenue (3) (6) $ 491,685 $ 467,818





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation: For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc $ 31,802 $ 31,304 Add: Certain items (1) 2,987 5,141 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (4) (6) $ 34,789 $ 36,445





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation: For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.96 $ 0.95 Add: Certain items (1) 0.09 0.16 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (5) (6) $ 1.05 $ 1.11

(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

Certain Items:

For the Three-Month Period

Ended March 31, 2020

For the Three-Month Period

Ended March 31, 2019 (Income) Expense

(Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Contingency accrual $ — $ 1,018 Planned closures (7) — (540 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: Planned closures (7) — 844 COVID-19 costs 1,017 — Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Planned closures (7) — 88 Acquisition and integration costs 2,336 5,758 Legal fees - non-routine — (132 ) COVID-19 costs 12 — Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 446 441 Other (income) expense, net 225 (563 ) Total $ 4,036 $ 6,914 Net of tax $ 2,987 $ 5,141 Diluted EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.16

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(6) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.

(7) Planned closures consist of in-patient units acquired from Compassionate Care Hospice whose operations ceased in April 2019.