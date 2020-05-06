- Implements Aggressive Cost Containment Strategies -

PHILADELPHIA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha,” “Company,” “we” or “our”), owner of high-quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net loss applicable to common shareholders was approximately ($29.1 million), or ($0.76) per diluted common share, in the first quarter 2020, compared to net loss applicable to common shareholders of approximately ($13.0 million), or ($0.34) per diluted common share, in the first quarter 2019. In spite of a strong start, the decrease in first quarter 2020 net income and net income per diluted common share is largely due to the unprecedented impact on the travel industry from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFFO in the first quarter 2020 decreased by $8.7 million, or 138.1%, to ($2.4 million), compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter 2019. AFFO per diluted common share and OP Unit in the first quarter 2020 was ($0.06). An explanation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, including, among others, AFFO, as well as reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP net income, is included at the end of this press release.

Mr. Jay H. Shah, Hersha’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Since our last earnings report just over two months ago, the COVID-19 pandemic has delivered catastrophic impact on the lodging industry. The first two months of 2020 exceeded our high expectations for our portfolio, generating strong incremental EBITDA from the holistic renovations we undertook over the last few years, led by our two largest EBITDA-producing assets in South Florida. January and February gave us a glimpse of the profitability of our newly-aligned comparable portfolio, which grew RevPAR by 3.9% during that period. However, in March, the novel Coronavirus outbreak led to a near immediate shutdown in travel, resulting in an unimaginable impact to the lodging sector. The deep and pervasive effects led us to immediately pivot to a near-term operating strategy of curbing expenses and boosting our liquidity. In close alignment with our independent third-party management partners we implemented significant on property cost cuts in real time. We also made extensive corporate cost cuts expected to yield approximately 25% in savings in SG&A expenses on an annualized basis for 2020. At the hotel-level, the suspension of operations at 21 of our 48 hotels has resulted in an 80% reduction of on-property labor costs. Employing a select-service model at the majority of our assets, allows us to efficiently operate our hotels with a skeleton crew, leading to a significant reduction in expenses while also generating revenue through unique channels with medical personnel, government agencies, emergency first responders, and law enforcement.”

Mr. Shah continued, “We reached an agreement with our bank group to amend our existing Bank Credit Facility to access an additional $100 million on our $250 million Senior Revolving Credit Facility. Our amendment also includes a financial covenant holiday through March 31, 2021 yielding operational and financial flexibility for the portfolio through June 30, 2021. This liquidity, in addition to the revocation and suspension of our common and preferred dividends, and our expense mitigation strategies we have implemented, has significantly boosted our liquidity profile. Despite uncertainty for the lodging industry, we are confident in our ability to navigate through this crisis to the other side with a more efficiently-operated portfolio in the most valuable, sought after real estate markets in the country and we remain ready to welcome guests when demand for travel re-emerges across the coming months.”

First Quarter 2020 Operating Results

The Company’s portfolio markets were significantly hampered by shelter-in-place orders and travel bans enacted during March and led to double-digit RevPAR loss across its clusters, excluding South Florida.

Revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) at the Company's 38 comparable hotels decreased 22.4% to $127.25 in the first quarter 2020. The Company’s average daily rate (“ADR”) for the comparable hotel portfolio decreased 0.8% to $206.38, while occupancy fell 1,714 basis points to 61.7%. Occupancy-driven RevPAR loss for the quarter resulted in EBITDA margin loss of 840 basis points to 17.2%.

On a regional basis, the South Florida portfolio was our best performing market during the first quarter with RevPAR loss of 1.2%, highlighted by the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, which generated 11.7% RevPAR growth for the quarter. The hotel was able to capture significant rate growth during January and February before the impact on travel from the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated in March, which resulted in 17.5% ADR growth to $327.64 during the first quarter.

Financing

The Company successfully amended its existing Bank Credit Facility and Borrowing Base of Assets to access an additional $100 million on the Company’s $250 million Senior Revolving Line of Credit without any changes to the interest rate on the Facility. The amendment also resulted in the Company obtaining waivers on all financial covenants through March 31, 2021, yielding additional operational and financial flexibility. The Company’s next financial covenant test will take place on June 30, 2021.

The Company completed the first quarter 2020 with approximately $23.9 million of cash and cash equivalents. As of March 31, 2020, 87.0% of the Company’s consolidated debt was fixed rate debt or hedged through interest rate swaps and caps. The Company’s total consolidated debt had a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.87% and a weighted average life-to-maturity of approximately 3.5 years.

Dividends

As a part of plans to preserve cash, the Company suspended dividend distribution on its common shares, 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares and 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares. Unpaid dividends on Hersha’s preferred shares shall accrue without interest.

The Company will continue to review taxable income on a regular basis and take measures, if necessary, to ensure that it continues to meet the minimum distribution requirements to maintain its status as a real estate investment trust.

Full-Year 2020 Outlook

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the lodging industry stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has suspended its full-year 2020 guidance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Common key performance metrics utilized by the lodging industry are occupancy, average daily rate (“ADR”), and revenue per available room (“RevPAR”). Occupancy is calculated as the percentage total rooms sold compared to rooms available to be sold, while ADR measures the average rate earned per occupied room, calculate as total room revenue divided by total rooms sold. RevPAR is a derivative of these two metrics which shows the total room revenue earned per room available to be sold. Management uses these metrics in comparison to other hotels in our self-defined competitive peer set within proximity to each of our hotel properties.

An explanation of Funds from Operations (“FFO”), AFFO, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA, as well as reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, is included at the end of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using “forward-looking statements,” including those with regard to the potential future impact of COVID-19, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. One of the most significant factors is the ongoing impact of the current outbreak of COVID-19 on the United States, regional and global economies, the broader financial markets, the Company’s customers and employees, governmental responses thereto and the operation changes the Company has and may implement in response thereto. The current outbreak of COVID-19 has also impacted, and is likely to continue to impact, directly or indirectly, many of the other important factors below. These forward-looking statements may include statements related to, among other things: assumptions regarding the impact to international and domestic business and leisure travel pertaining to any pandemic or outbreak of disease, including COVID-19, the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19, economic growth, labor markets, real estate values, lodging fundamentals, corporate travel, and the economic vibrancy of our target markets, the Company’s ability to grow operating cash flow, the Company’s ability to match or outperform its competitors’ performance, the ability of the Company’s hotels to achieve stabilized or projected revenue, cap rates or EBITDA multiples consistent with our expectations, the stability of the lodging industry and the markets in which the Company’s hotel properties are located, the Company’s ability to generate internal and external growth, and the Company’s ability to increase margins, including hotel EBITDA margins. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020. All information provided in this press release, unless otherwise stated, is as of May 6, 2020, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.





HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets: Investment in Hotel Properties, Net of Accumulated Depreciation $ 1,924,257 $ 1,975,973 Investment in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 8,028 8,446 Cash and Cash Equivalents 23,936 27,012 Escrow Deposits 8,641 9,973 Hotel Accounts Receivable 3,963 9,213 Due from Related Parties 1,797 6,113 Intangible Assets, Net of Accumulated Amortization of $6,693 and $6,545 1,989 2,137 Right of Use Assets 45,075 45,384 Other Assets 39,482 38,177 Hotel Assets Held for Sale 41,193 - Total Assets $ 2,098,361 $ 2,122,428 Liabilities and Equity: Line of Credit $ 70,000 $ 48,000 Unsecured Term Loan, Net of Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs 697,390 697,183 Unsecured Notes Payable, Net of Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs 50,750 50,736 Mortgages Payable, Net of Unamortized Premium and Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs 331,982 332,280 Lease Liabilities 54,386 54,548 Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 74,699 47,626 Dividends and Distributions Payable - 17,058 Total Liabilities $ 1,279,207 $ 1,247,431 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest - Consolidated Joint Venture $ 3,196 $ 3,196 Equity: Shareholders' Equity: Preferred Shares: $.01 Par Value, 29,000,000 Shares Authorized, 3,000,000 Series C, 7,701,700 Series D and 4,001,514 Series E Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, with Liquidation Preferences of $25 Per Share $ 147 $ 147 Common Shares: Class A, $0.01 Par Value, 104,000,000 Shares Authorized at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 38,673,242 and 38,652,650 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 387 387 Common Shares: Class B, $0.01 Par Value, 1,000,000 Shares Authorized, None Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (26,411 ) 1,010 Additional Paid-in Capital 1,145,450 1,144,808 Distributions in Excess of Net Income (362,777 ) (338,695 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 756,796 807,657 Noncontrolling Interests - Common Units and LTIP Units 59,162 64,144 Total Equity 815,958 871,801 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,098,361 $ 2,122,428





HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Summary Results (unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenues: Hotel Operating Revenues: Room $ 71,083 $ 91,485 Food & Beverage 10,075 14,228 Other Operating Revenues 8,780 8,930 Total Hotel Operating Revenues 89,938 114,643 Other Revenue 199 150 Total Revenues 90,137 114,793 Operating Expenses: Hotel Operating Expenses: Room 19,092 22,090 Food & Beverage 10,621 12,832 Other Operating Revenues 35,806 40,189 Total Hotel Operating Expenses 65,519 75,111 Hotel Ground Rent 1,063 1,110 Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes and Property Insurance 9,942 9,397 General and Administrative 3,378 3,642 Share Based Compensation 2,456 1,958 Depreciation and Amortization 24,188 24,128 Total Operating Expenses 106,546 115,346 Operating Loss (16,409 ) (553 ) Interest Income 36 83 Interest Expense (13,007 ) (12,898 ) Other (Expense) Income (72 ) 41 Loss before Results from Unconsolidated Joint Venture Investments and Income Taxes (29,452 ) (13,327 ) (Loss) Income from Unconsolidated Joint Venture Investments (1,018 ) 181 Loss before Income Taxes (30,470 ) (13,146 ) Income Tax Benefit 4,498 5,264 Net Loss (25,972 ) (7,882 ) Loss (Income) Allocated to Noncontrolling Interests Common Units 2,897 1,063 Consolidated Joint Venture - (140 ) Preferred Distributions (6,044 ) (6,044 ) Net Loss Applicable to Common Shareholders $ (29,119 ) $ (13,003 ) Earnings per Share: BASIC Net Loss Applicable to Common Shareholders $ (0.76 ) $ (0.34 ) DILUTED Net Loss Applicable to Common Shareholders $ (0.76 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 38,564,099 39,115,390 Diluted 38,564,099 39,115,390

Non-GAAP Measures



FFO and AFFO

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) developed Funds from Operations (“FFO”) as a non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. We calculate FFO applicable to common shares and Common Units in accordance with the December 2018 Financial Standards White Paper of NAREIT, which we refer to as the White Paper. The White Paper defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Our interpretation of the NAREIT definition is that non-controlling interest in net income (loss) should be added back to (deducted from) net income (loss) as part of reconciling net income (loss) to FFO. Our FFO computation may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than we do.

The GAAP measure that we believe to be most directly comparable to FFO, net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders, includes loss from the impairment of certain depreciable assets, our investment in unconsolidated joint ventures and land, depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses on property sales, non-controlling interest and preferred dividends. In computing FFO, we eliminate these items because, in our view, they are not indicative of the results from our property operations. We determined that the loss from the impairment of certain depreciable assets, including investments in unconsolidated joint ventures and land, was driven by a measurable decrease in the fair value of certain hotel properties and other assets as determined by our analysis of those assets in accordance with applicable GAAP. As such, these impairments have been eliminated from net income (loss) to determine FFO.

Hersha also presents Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO), which reflects FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition further adjusted by:

deducting or adding back income tax benefit or expense;

adding back non-cash share-based compensation expense;

adding back acquisition and terminated transaction expenses;

adding back contingent considerations;

adding back amortization of discounts, premiums, and deferred financing costs;

adding back amortization of amended interest rate swap liability;

adding back write-offs of deferred financing costs on debt extinguishment, both for consolidated and unconsolidated properties;

adding back straight-line amortization of ground lease expense and prior period tax assessment expenses; and

adding back state and local tax expense related to prior period assessment.

FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company’s performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. We consider FFO and AFFO to be meaningful, additional measures of our operating performance because they exclude the effects of the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because they are widely used by industry analysts as performance measures. We evaluate our performance by reviewing AFFO, in addition to FFO, because we believe that adjusting FFO to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items as described above provides useful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of AFFO, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income (loss), more completely describes our operating performance. We show both FFO from consolidated hotel operations and FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures because we believe it is meaningful for the investor to understand the relative contributions from our consolidated and unconsolidated hotels. The display of both FFO from consolidated hotels and FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures allows for a detailed analysis of the operating performance of our hotel portfolio by management and investors. We present FFO and AFFO applicable to common shares and OP Units because our OP Units are redeemable for common shares. We believe it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO and AFFO applicable to all common shares and OP Units. In addition, based on guidance provided by NAREIT, we have eliminated loss from the impairment of certain depreciable assets, including investments in unconsolidated joint ventures and land, from net (income) loss to arrive at FFO in each year presented.

The following table reconciles FFO and AFFO for the periods presented to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) applicable to common shares, for the same periods:

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net loss applicable to common shares $ (29,119 ) $ (13,003 ) Loss allocated to noncontrolling interest (2,897 ) (923 ) Loss (Income) from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,018 (181 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,188 24,128 Funds from consolidated hotel operations applicable to common shares and Partnership units (6,810 ) 10,021 (Loss) income from unconsolidated joint venture investments (1,018 ) 181 Unrecognized pro rata interest in loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (2,700 ) (2,972 ) Depreciation and amortization of difference between purchase price and historical cost 24 24 Interest in depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,373 1,282 Funds from unconsolidated joint venture operations applicable to common shares and Partnership units (2,321 ) (1,485 ) Funds from Operations applicable to common shares and Partnership units (9,131 ) 8,536 Income tax benefit (4,498 ) (5,264 ) Non-cash share based compensation expense 2,456 1,958 Straight-line amortization of lease expense 149 163 Amortization of discounts, premiums and deferred financing costs 447 452 Amortization of amended interest rate swap liability 967 - Interest in amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs of unconsolidated joint venture 202 202 Preferred Distributions in arrears 6,044 - Operating loss incurred on properties closed due to physical damage 983 297 State and local tax expense related to reassessment of prior period assessment (49 ) - Adjusted Funds from Operations $ (2,430 ) $ 6,344 AFFO per Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares and Partnership Units Outstanding $ (0.06 ) $ 0.15 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares and Partnership Units Outstanding 43,500,486 43,192,933

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is a supplemental measure of our operating performance and facilitates comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital-intensive companies. NAREIT adopted EBITDA for real estate (“EBITDAre”) a measure calculated by adding gains from the disposition of hotel operations, in order to promote an industry-wide measure of REIT operating performance. We also adjust EBITDAre for interest in amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs of our unconsolidated joint ventures, deferred financing costs write-offs in debt extinguishment, non-cash share-based compensation expense, acquisition and terminated transaction costs and net operating loss incurred on non-operation properties to calculate Adjusted EBITDA.

Our EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA computation may not be comparable to EBITDAre or Adjusted EBITDA reported by other companies that interpret the definition of EBITDA differently than we do. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAre to be meaningful measures of a REIT's performance because they are widely followed by industry analysts, lenders and investors and that they should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, GAAP net income (loss) as a measure of the Company's operating performance.





HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net loss $ (25,972 ) $ (7,882 ) Loss (income) from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,018 (181 ) Interest expense 13,007 12,898 Non-operating interest income (36 ) (83 ) Income tax benefit (4,498 ) (5,264 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,188 24,128 EBITDAre from consolidated hotel operations 7,707 23,616 (Loss) income from unconsolidated joint venture investments (1,018 ) 181 Unrecognized pro rata interest in loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (2,700 ) (2,972 ) Depreciation and amortization of difference between purchase price and historical cost 24 24 Adjustment for interest in interest expense, depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures 3,206 3,389 EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint venture operations (488 ) 622 EBITDAre 7,219 24,238 Non-cash share based compensation expense 2,456 1,958 Straight-line amortization of lease expense 149 163 Interest in amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs of unconsolidated joint venture 202 202 Operating loss incurred on properties closed due to physical damage 983 297 State and local tax expense related to reassessment of prior period assessment (49 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,960 $ 26,858

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA is a commonly used measure of performance in the hotel industry for a specific hotel or group of hotels. We believe Hotel EBITDA provides a more complete understanding of the operating results of the individual hotel or group of hotels. We calculate Hotel EBITDA by utilizing the total revenues generated from hotel operations less all operating expenses, property taxes, insurance and management fees, which calculation excludes Company expenses not specific to a hotel, such as corporate overhead. Because Hotel EBITDA is specific to individual hotels or groups of hotels and not to the Company as a whole, it is not directly comparable to any GAAP measure. In addition, our Hotel EBITDA computation may not be comparable to Hotel EBITDA or other similar metrics reported by other companies that interpret the definition of Hotel EBITDA differently than we do. Management believes Hotel EBITDA to be a meaningful measure of performance of a portfolio of hotels because it is followed by industry analysts, lenders and investors and that it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, operating income (loss) as reported in our unaudited summary results as a measure of our hotel portfolio’s operating performance.

HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Hotel EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Operating loss $ (16,409 ) $ (553 ) Other revenue (199 ) (150 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,188 24,128 General and administrative 3,378 3,642 Share based compensation 2,456 1,958 Straight-line amortization of ground lease expense 149 163 Costs accrued for furloughed employees 893 - State and local tax expense related to reassessment of prior period assessment (49 ) - Other 17 (129 ) Hotel EBITDA $ 14,424 $ 29,059

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company’s stakeholders. These can be found in the Investor Relations section and the “SEC Filings and Presentations” page of the Company’s website, www.hersha.com.



