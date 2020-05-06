ANDOVER, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology and access device solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced that Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Bruckner, Interim CFO & SVP, Strategy, Corporate Development, will virtually present at the J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 12th at 4:50 p.m. Eastern Time.



About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale.

