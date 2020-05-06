Allentown, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Reported First Quarter 2020 Operating Income of $77.4 million and Net Income of $72.1 million compared to Operating Income of $7.6 million and Net Income of $0.2 million for the First Quarter 2019. During the First Quarter 2020, CrossAmerica recorded a gain on sale totaling $70.9 million, primarily driven by the sale of its 17.5% investment in CST Fuel Supply as part of its exchange transaction with Circle K

Generated First Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $25.3 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $20.4 million compared to First Quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $13.3 million

Reported First Quarter 2020 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $35.1 million compared to $29.0 million of Gross Profit for the First Quarter 2019

Distributed 220.6 million wholesale fuel gallons during the First Quarter 2020 at an average wholesale fuel margin per gallon of 9.0 cents

The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the current quarter was 1.08 times compared to 0.73 times for the comparable period of 2019. The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.19 times for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 1.03 times for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the First Quarter 2020

The Partnership is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance in light of the current COVID-19 crisis



Allentown, PA May 6, 2020 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, we closed on acquisitions involving over 550 sites during the quarter and subsequent to the quarter end. Our ability to execute on these transactions in this challenging environment is a testament to the character and resolve of our greatest organizational asset – our people. The completed acquisitions strengthen the Partnership both operationally and financially and will benefit the Partnership in the quarters and years to come,” said Charles Nifong, CEO and President of CrossAmerica. “Our quarterly financial results, notwithstanding the COVID-19 impact in the quarter, demonstrate our initiatives to improve the business are making a difference. Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the economic environment across the country in the weeks since the quarter end. As a result of this unprecedented event, we are withdrawing our previously provided earning guidance at this time. Although the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknowable currently, we believe the Partnership is well positioned to weather these challenging times.”

First Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

Operating income was $77.4 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $7.6 million achieved in the first quarter 2019. Net income was $72.1 million or $2.00 per diluted common unit for the first quarter 2020, compared to Net income of $0.2 million or $0.00 per diluted common unit for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $25.3 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $21.4 million for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 18%. In the first quarter 2020, CrossAmerica recorded a $70.9 million gain on sale that was primarily driven by the sale of CrossAmerica’s 17.5% investment in CST Fuel Supply as part of its exchange transaction with Circle K. This was a significant driver for the increase in both Operating income and Net income. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the Wholesale Segment and a 30% decline in overall operating expenses.

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Wholesale Segment

During the first quarter 2020, CrossAmerica’s Wholesale segment generated $35.1 million in gross profit compared to $29.0 million in gross profit for the first quarter 2019, representing an increase of 21%. The Partnership distributed, on a wholesale basis, 220.6 million gallons of motor fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.090 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $19.9 million. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, CrossAmerica distributed, on a wholesale basis, 231.2 million gallons of fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.064 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $14.8 million. The 35% increase in motor fuel gross profit was primarily due to a 41% increase in fuel margin per gallon. The main driver of the increase was dealer tank wagon (DTW) margins resulting from the decrease in crude oil prices from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020. This was partially offset by a decline of 5% in volume primarily driven by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The volume decline was partially offset by volume generated by the asset exchanges with Circle K.

The prices paid by the Partnership to its motor fuel suppliers for wholesale motor fuel (which affects the cost of sales) are highly correlated to the price of crude oil. The average daily spot price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil during the first quarter 2020 was $45.34 per barrel, a 17% decrease, as compared to the average daily spot price of $54.82 per barrel during the same period in 2019.

CrossAmerica’s gross profit from Rent for the Wholesale segment was $14.1 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $13.6 million for the first quarter 2019, representing an increase of 4%. The increase in Rent was primarily driven by the closed asset exchange transactions with Circle K and the conversion of 46 company operated sites to dealer operated sites in the third quarter 2019.

Operating expenses increased $1.0 million or 12% primarily as a result of a general increase in operating expenses driven by the increase in the number of controlled sites due particularly to the asset exchanges with Circle K and the conversion of 46 company operated sites to dealer operated sites in the third quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Wholesale segment was $29.3 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $24.3 million for the same period in 2019. As discussed above, the year-over-year increase was primarily driven by an increase in motor fuel gross profit (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release).

Retail Segment

For the first quarter 2020, the Retail Segment reported motor fuel gross profit of $0.4 million. For the same period in 2019, CrossAmerica generated motor fuel gross profit of $1.5 million. The $1.1 million decrease in motor fuel gross profit is attributable to a 34% decrease in volume driven by the divestiture of 17 company operated sites in May 2019 in connection with the first tranche of the asset exchange with Circle K and the conversion of 46 company operated sites to dealer operated sites in the third quarter 2019. As a result, the lower retail fuel margins in CrossAmerica’s commission agent business comprised a larger percentage of the overall retail fuel margins in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the conversion of the 46 company operated sites to dealer operated sites that occurred in the third quarter 2019, the Partnership did not generate gross profits from merchandise and services during the first quarter 2020. CrossAmerica generated $4.9 million in gross profit from merchandise and services during the first quarter 2019. Gross profit from Rent for the Retail segment was $1.6 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2019, reflecting an increase of 18%. The increase was primarily as a result of incremental rent margin generated by the Partnership’s Alabama sites as a result of dispenser upgrades and rebranding of the sites.

Operating expenses declined $5.6 million or 77% due primarily to the divestiture of 17 company operated sites in May 2019 in connection with the first tranche of the asset exchange with Circle K and the conversion of 46 company operated sites to dealer operated sites in the third quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Retail segment was $0.4 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $0.6 million for the first quarter 2019.

The decline in gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to the divestitures and conversions noted above (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release).

Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio

Distributable Cash Flow was $20.4 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, compared to $13.3 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in Distributable Cash Flow was primarily due to the increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the Wholesale Segment, an overall reduction in operating expenses and decreases in cash interest and current tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the current quarter was 1.08 times compared to 0.73 times for the first quarter 2019. The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.19 times for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 1.03 times for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019 (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release).

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of May 1, 2020, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $152.6 million was available for future borrowings under the Partnership’s revolving credit facility, an increase of $60.7 million in availability compared to December 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, CrossAmerica had $511.5 million on its revolving credit facility. Leverage, as defined under CrossAmerica’s credit facility, was 4.19 times as of March 31, 2020, compared to 4.70 times as of December 31, 2019.

On March 26, 2020, CrossAmerica entered into an interest rate swap contract to hedge against interest rate volatility on its variable rate borrowings under the credit facility. The interest payments on CrossAmerica’s credit facility vary based on monthly changes in the one-month LIBOR and changes, if any, in the applicable margin, which is based on the Partnership’s leverage ratio as further discussed in CrossAmerica’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The interest rate swap contract has a notional amount of $150 million, a fixed rate of 0.495% and matures on April 1, 2024. This interest rate swap contract has been designated as a cash flow hedge and is expected to be highly effective.

On April 15, 2020, CrossAmerica entered into two additional interest rate swap contracts, each with notional amounts of $75 million, a fixed rate of 0.38% and that mature on April 1, 2024. These interest rate swap contracts have also been designated as cash flow hedges and are expected to be highly effective.

Distributions

On April 23, 2020, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the first quarter 2020. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on May 12, 2020 to all unitholders of record as of May 5, 2020. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.

Asset Exchange Transactions with Circle K

On December 17, 2018, CrossAmerica and Circle K announced an agreement to exchange assets in a series of transactions. During the first and second quarters 2020, the two entities completed three different asset exchanges that are outlined below:

On February 25, 2020, the closing of the third tranche of asset exchanges under the Asset Exchange Agreement occurred. In this Third Asset Exchange, Circle K transferred to the Partnership ten (all fee) U.S. company-operated convenience and fuel retail stores having an aggregate value of approximately $11.0 million, and the Partnership transferred to Circle K the real property for five of the master lease properties having an aggregate value of approximately $10.3 million.

On April 7, 2020, the fourth exchange was completed and entailed Circle K transferring to the Partnership 13 (11 fee; 2 leased) U.S. company-operated convenience and fuel retail stores having an aggregate value of approximately $13.1 million, and the Partnership transferred to Circle K the real property for seven of the master lease properties having an aggregate value of approximately $12.8 million.

On May 5, 2020, a fifth exchange between the two parties closed. In the fifth asset exchange, Circle K transferred to the Partnership 29 (22 fee; 7 leased) U.S. company-operated convenience and fuel retail stores having an aggregate value of approximately $31.5 million, and the Partnership transferred to Circle K the real property for 13 of the master lease properties having an aggregate value of approximately $31.7 million.

Under the agreement, there are 24 Circle K properties and four CrossAmerica properties remaining to be exchanged. It is anticipated that the exchange will be completed in the second half of 2020.

CST Fuel Supply and National Wholesale Fuels (NWF) Exchange Transaction with Circle K

Effective March 25, 2020, pursuant to the terms of the previously announced agreement dated as of November 19, 2019 between the Partnership and Circle K, Circle K transferred to the Partnership 33 owned and leased convenience store properties and certain assets (including fuel supply agreements) relating to such properties, as well as U.S. wholesale fuel supply contracts covering 333 additional sites, subject to certain adjustments, and, in exchange therefore, the Partnership transferred to Circle K all of the limited partnership units in CST Fuel Supply that were owned by the Partnership, which represent 17.5% of the outstanding units of CST Fuel Supply. Twelve properties and 49 dealer-owned, dealer-operated sites were removed from the exchange transaction prior to closing, and Circle K made an aggregate payment of approximately $13.4 million to CrossAmerica at closing in lieu of the removed properties.

Completion of Retail and Wholesale Acquisition

On January 15, 2020, CrossAmerica entered into an asset purchase agreement with the sellers, including certain entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr. Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement, on April 14, 2020, CrossAmerica completed the acquisition of the retail operations at 169 sites, wholesale fuel distribution to 110 sites, including 53 third-party wholesale dealer contracts, and leasehold interests in 62 sites.

The Asset Purchase Agreement provides for an aggregate consideration of $36 million, exclusive of inventory and in-store cash, with approximately $21 million paid in cash and 842,891 newly-issued common units valued at $15 million and calculated based on the volume weighted average trading price of $17.80 per common unit for the 20-day period ended on January 8, 2020, five business days prior to the announcement of the transaction. The 842,891 common units were issued to entities controlled by Joseph V. Topper, Jr. The cash portion of the purchase consideration is subject to customary post-closing adjustments pending satisfaction of conditions set forth in the Asset Purchase Agreement. The cash portion of the purchase price was financed with borrowings under CrossAmerica’s credit facility.

Divestment of Assets

During the first quarter 2020, CrossAmerica, as part of its ongoing real estate rationalization effort, divested a total of six properties, and received $5.0 million in connection with these sales.

Withdrawing Guidance

CrossAmerica Partners is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance in light of the current COVID-19 crisis given the uncertainty surrounding the duration and extent of its associated economic impact.

Conference Call

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,907 $ 1,780 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $642 and $557, respectively 28,036 38,051 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,687 4,299 Motor fuel inventory 4,945 6,230 Assets held for sale 16,331 13,231 Other current assets 5,272 5,795 Total current assets 65,178 69,386 Property and equipment, net 574,584 565,916 Right-of-use assets, net 123,831 120,767 Intangible assets, net 79,331 44,996 Goodwill 88,764 88,764 Other assets 21,184 21,318 Total assets $ 952,872 $ 911,147 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations $ 2,515 $ 2,471 Current portion of operating lease obligations 25,127 23,485 Accounts payable 46,921 57,392 Accounts payable to related parties 999 431 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,894 16,382 Motor fuel taxes payable 10,073 12,475 Total current liabilities 100,529 112,636 Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 526,981 534,859 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 104,007 100,057 Deferred tax liabilities, net 19,233 19,369 Asset retirement obligations 36,647 35,589 Other long-term liabilities 34,058 30,240 Total liabilities 821,455 832,750 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common units—(37,023,114 and 34,494,441 units issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 132,214 78,397 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (797 ) — Total equity 131,417 78,397 Total liabilities and equity $ 952,872 $ 911,147

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating revenues(a) $ 391,695 $ 471,786 Costs of sales(b) 355,966 434,709 Gross profit 35,729 37,077 Income from CST Fuel Supply equity interests 3,202 3,426 Operating expenses: Operating expenses 10,723 15,353 General and administrative expenses 4,480 4,418 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 17,227 13,061 Total operating expenses 32,430 32,832 Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net 70,931 (59 ) Operating income 77,432 7,612 Other income, net 137 86 Interest expense (5,540 ) (7,337 ) Income before income taxes 72,029 361 Income tax (benefit) expense (32 ) 149 Net income 72,061 212 IDR distributions (133 ) (133 ) Net income available to limited partners $ 71,928 $ 79 Basic and diluted earnings per common unit $ 2.00 $ 0.00 Weighted-average limited partner units: Basic common units 35,994,972 34,444,113 Diluted common units 35,995,933 34,456,465 Supplemental information: (a) Includes excise taxes of: $ 14,937 $ 20,444 (a) Includes rent income of: 22,688 21,638 (b) Includes rent expense of: 6,920 6,659

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Thousands of Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 72,061 $ 212 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 17,227 13,061 Amortization of deferred financing costs 261 290 Credit loss expense 91 49 Deferred income taxes (136 ) (666 ) Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 31 202 (Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net (70,931 ) 59 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (810 ) (2,209 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,794 10,998 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal payments received on notes receivable 87 85 Proceeds from Circle K in connection with CST Fuel Supply Exchange 15,935 — Proceeds from sale of assets 5,032 — Capital expenditures (5,382 ) (7,078 ) Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities 15,672 (6,993 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under the revolving credit facility 19,000 31,834 Repayments on the revolving credit facility (26,500 ) (13,334 ) Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (595 ) (552 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — (613 ) Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights (1 ) (16 ) Distributions paid to holders of the IDRs (133 ) (133 ) Distributions paid on common units (18,110 ) (18,083 ) Net cash used in financing activities (26,339 ) (897 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,127 3,108 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,780 3,191 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,907 $ 6,299

Segment Results

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Gross profit: Motor fuel–third party $ 13,040 $ 8,068 Motor fuel–intersegment and related party 6,853 6,702 Motor fuel gross profit 19,893 14,770 Rent gross profit 14,129 13,591 Other revenues 1,115 619 Total gross profit 35,137 28,980 Income from CST Fuel Supply equity interests(a) 3,202 3,426 Operating expenses (9,074 ) (8,118 ) Adjusted EBITDA(b) $ 29,265 $ 24,288 Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period):(c) Motor fuel–third party Independent dealers(d) 660 363 Lessee dealers(e) 685 502 Total motor fuel distribution–third party sites 1,345 865 Motor fuel–intersegment and related party DMS (related party)(f) 55 82 Circle K(g) 23 43 Commission agents (Retail segment)(h) 202 172 Company operated retail sites (Retail segment)(i) — 63 Total motor fuel distribution–intersegment

and related party sites 280 360 Motor fuel distribution sites (average during the

period): Motor fuel-third party distribution 1,048 863 Motor fuel-intersegment and related party

distribution 258 363 Total motor fuel distribution sites 1,306 1,226 Volume of gallons distributed (in thousands) Third party 177,497 151,397 Intersegment and related party 43,148 79,836 Total volume of gallons distributed 220,645 231,233 Wholesale margin per gallon $ 0.090 $ 0.064

(a) Represents income from CrossAmerica’s equity interest in CST Fuel Supply.

(b) Please see the reconciliation of the segment’s Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income under the heading “Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(c) In addition, as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to 14 and 13 sub-wholesalers, respectively, who distributed to additional sites.

(d) The increase in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the 290 independent dealer contracts acquired in the CST Fuel Supply Exchange and the asset exchange with Circle K which resulted in 19 Circle K sites being converted to independent dealers.

(e) The increase in the lessee dealer site count was primarily attributable to the 125 lessee dealer sites acquired in the asset exchange with Circle K, the dealerization of 46 company operated sites, the 18 lessee dealer sites acquired in the CST Fuel Supply Exchange and converting sites operated by DMS to lessee dealer sites, partially offset by the divestiture of lower performing sites.

(f) The decrease in the DMS site count was primarily attributable to converting DMS sites to lessee dealer sites.

(g) The decrease in the Circle K site count was primarily attributable to the asset exchange with Circle K, which resulted in 19 Circle K sites being converted to independent dealer sites.

(h) The increase in the commission site count was primarily attributable to the 37 commission sites acquired in the CST Fuel Supply Exchange.

(i) The decrease in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the first tranche of the asset exchange with Circle K as well as the dealerization of 46 company operated sites in the third quarter of 2019.

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of retail sites, gallons sold per day and per gallon amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Gross profit: Motor fuel $ 405 $ 1,544 Merchandise and services — 4,911 Rent 1,639 1,388 Total gross profit 2,044 7,843 Operating expenses (1,649 ) (7,235 ) Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 395 $ 608 Retail sites (end of period): Commission agents(b) 202 172 Company operated retail sites(c) — 63 Total system sites at the end of the period 202 235 Total system operating statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period 170 235 Motor fuel sales (gallons per site per day) 1,865 2,060 Motor fuel gross profit per gallon, net of credit card

fees and commissions $ 0.014 $ 0.035 Commission agents statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period 170 172 Motor fuel gross profit per gallon, net of credit card

fees and commissions $ 0.014 $ 0.016 Company operated retail site statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period — 63 Motor fuel gross profit per gallon, net of credit card

fees $ — $ 0.080 Merchandise and services gross profit percentage,

net of credit card fees 0.0 % 24.5 %

(a) Please see the reconciliation of the segment’s Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income under the heading “Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

(b) The increase in the commission site count was primarily attributable to the 37 commission sites acquired in the CST Fuel Supply Exchange.

(c) The decrease in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the first tranche of the asset exchange with Circle K and the dealerization of 46 company operated sites in the third quarter of 2019.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income available to the Partnership before deducting interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based employee and director compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net, certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees and separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by the weighted average diluted common units and then dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of the CrossAmerica financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess the financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the CrossAmerica business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of the Partnership’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to the Partnership’s unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, the Partnership’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income available to limited partners $ 71,928 $ 79 Interest expense 5,540 7,337 Income tax (benefit) expense (32 ) 149 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 17,227 13,061 EBITDA 94,663 20,626 Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 31 202 (Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net(a) (70,931 ) 59 Acquisition-related costs(b) 1,521 558 Adjusted EBITDA 25,284 21,445 Cash interest expense (5,279 ) (7,047 ) Sustaining capital expenditures(c) (640 ) (326 ) Current income tax benefit (expense)(d) 1,074 (815 ) Distributable Cash Flow $ 20,439 $ 13,257 Weighted-average diluted common units 35,996 34,456 Distributions paid per limited partner unit(e) $ 0.5250 $ 0.5250 Distribution Coverage Ratio(f) 1.08x 0.73x

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, CrossAmerica recorded a $67.6 million gain on the sale of its 17.5% investment in CST Fuel Supply. In addition, the Partnership also recorded a gain of $1.8 million related to the sale of five CAPL properties as part of the Third Asset Exchange. Relates to certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain purchase accounting adjustments associated with recently acquired businesses. Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica’s long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain CrossAmerica’s sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business. Excludes current income tax incurred on the sale of sites. On April 23, 2020, the Board approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the first quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable on May 12, 2020 to all unitholders of record on May 5, 2020. The distribution coverage ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by the weighted-average diluted common units and then dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit.

The following table reconciles the segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA presented in the table above (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA - Wholesale segment $ 29,265 $ 24,288 Adjusted EBITDA - Retail segment 395 608 Adjusted EBITDA - Total segment $ 29,660 $ 24,896 Reconciling items: Elimination of intersegment profit in ending

inventory balance (1,452 ) 254 General and administrative expenses (4,480 ) (4,418 ) Other income, net 137 86 Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 31 202 Acquisition-related costs 1,521 558 IDR distributions (133 ) (133 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,284 $ 21,445

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,700 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 33 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com .

