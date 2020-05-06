SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conferences:



Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Marcus Jewell, EVP, Chief Sales Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual 2020 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:20am ET.



Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the 48th Annual Cowen and Company 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:50pm ET.



Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Manoj Leelanivas, EVP and Chief Product Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:15am PT.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/ .

