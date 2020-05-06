ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $11.39 billion for the retail month of April, the four weeks ended May 3, 2020, a decrease of 1.8 percent from $11.60 billion last year.



For the thirty-five weeks ended May 3, 2020, the Company reported net sales of $107.64 billion, an increase of 7.8 percent from $99.89 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

4 Weeks 35 Weeks U.S. -3.3% 6.7% Canada -11.7% 3.4% Other International -4.6% 5.7% Total Company -4.7% 6.1% E-commerce 85.7% 29.4%

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from change in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

4 Weeks 35 Weeks U.S. 0.0% 7.1% Canada -5.0% 5.1% Other International 2.0% 7.7% Total Company -0.5% 6.9% E-commerce 87.7% 29.9%

April sales were negatively impacted by COVID-19. Stay-at-home orders, social distancing restrictions and some mandatory closures led to decreased traffic and sales in our warehouses. Limited service in Travel and our Food Courts; closures of most of our Optical, Hearing Aid and Photo departments, and lower volume and price deflation in our gasoline business negatively impacted our April sales by an estimated 12 percentage points, of which approximately 70% related to gasoline.

Comparable sales excluding Gasoline, Optical, Travel, Food Court, Hearing Aids, Photo, and foreign exchange were as follows:

4 Weeks U.S. 11.2% Canada 1.5% Other International 4.3% Total Company 8.6%

Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 5487415). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Costco currently operates 787 warehouses, including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

