ATLANTA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company ( www.crawco.com ) (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) (the “Company”), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, today announced that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and the related governmental actions in response to the outbreak, as well as to support the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders and directors.



The Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time in a virtual format only. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder of record of Class B Common Stock of the Company as of the close of business on March 20, 2020, the record date. Shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company are not entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

To access the Annual Meeting online, visit the virtual meeting website at https://web.lumiagm.com/204993585 . You can also access this link directly from our website at www.crawco.com at the “News & Events” tab under “Investors.” To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, you will then need to enter your control number found on your proxy card, your voting instruction form or the “Notice of Internet Availability” that you previously received, as well as the meeting code CRAWFORD2020. A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format (the “Notice”) is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, shareholder participation and voting is provided in the Notice.

About Crawford & Company

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Crawford & Company ( www.crawco.com ) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, as well as to self-insured entities, with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries.

The Company’s shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock than on the voting Class B Common Stock, subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of Class A Common Stock must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of Class B Common Stock, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of the Class A Common Stock, voting as a class.

Earnings per share may be different between CRD-A and CRD-B due to the payment of a higher per share dividend on CRD-A than CRD-B.

