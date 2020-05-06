PUEBLO, Colo., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that voters in a May 5 special election in Pueblo, Colo., elected to retain the company’s Colorado electric franchise agreement. In a record turnout for the community, 77 percent of voters chose to retain Black Hills Energy as their energy provider.



“We’re grateful for this demonstration of support for Black Hills Energy, and we are excited to build upon our partnership with Pueblo as we strive daily to be the community’s energy provider of choice,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “Our team looks forward to serving our Pueblo and Southern Colorado communities for many years to come while supporting and advancing economic growth within the region. We will continue to responsibly and efficiently serve our customers as one of the most reliable electric utilities in the country and as a leading renewable energy provider.”

By voting in favor of Black Hills Energy, the citizens of Pueblo have chosen to maintain their existing franchise agreement with the company, which continues through 2030.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

