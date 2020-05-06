New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry Outlook, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770896/?utm_source=GNW





It will benefit mobility service providers, OEMs, car rental and leasing companies, financial service providers, technology solution providers, and a host of other industry participants looking to understand current mobility market trends and their implications. The study looks at 10 collaborative business models—carsharing, P2P carsharing, corporate carsharing, eHailing, ridesharing, corporate ridesharing, dynamic shuttle, micromobility, Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), and autonomous shuttles. Market analysis is done for 2019 and the forecast is for 2020. Increased urbanization is one of the primary reasons for the popularity of these business models. Coupled with rapid expansion of cities, this has resulted in a spike in congestion and pollution. Such stress on city resources has forced government institutions and municipalities to look at alternative means to managing cities. This has brought about a transformation, moving toward smart shared solutions that are more sustainable, green, and resourceful.

