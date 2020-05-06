Dallas, Texas, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today reported net income attributable to NL stockholders of $1.9 million, or $.04 per share, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to NL stockholders of $15.2 million, or $.31 per share, in the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to an unrealized loss of $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 related to the change in value of marketable equity securities compared to a $5.5 million unrealized gain in the first quarter of 2019.
Net sales at CompX of $32.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased $1.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher security products sales to existing government security customers, partially offset by lower sales to transportation and distribution customers. Marine components also contributed higher sales for the quarter, mainly to the towboat and center console boat markets, partially offset by lower sales to distribution customers. Income from operations attributable to CompX increased to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 due to the favorable effects of customer and product mix on higher sales, partially offset by increased medical costs for both security products and marine components.
Kronos’ net sales of $421.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 were $15.5 million, or 4%, lower than in the first quarter of 2019. Kronos’ net sales decreased in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower sales volumes. Kronos’ TiO2 sales volumes were 5% lower in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to lower sales volumes in the North American, Latin American and export markets partially offset by higher sales volumes in the European market. Kronos’ average TiO2 selling prices in the first quarter of 2020 were comparable to its average TiO2 selling prices in the first quarter of 2019. Kronos’ average TiO2 selling prices at the end of the first quarter of 2020 were 2% lower than at the end of 2019. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) also affected net sales comparisons, decreasing net sales by approximately $7 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The table at the end of this press release shows how each of these items impacted the overall change in Kronos’ net sales.
Kronos’ income from operations in the first quarter of 2020 was $43.5 million as compared to $49.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Kronos’ income from operations decreased in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower sales volumes and higher raw materials and other production costs. Kronos’ TiO2 production volumes were 1% lower in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Kronos operated its production facilities at overall average capacity utilization rates of 95% and 97% in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates also affected income from operations, which increased income from operations by approximately $11 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Kronos’ other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2020 includes a pre-tax insurance settlement gain of $1.5 million (NL’s equity interest was $.4 million, or $.01 per share, net of income tax expense) related to a property damage claim.
Corporate expense increased by $.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher environmental remediation and related costs partially offset by lower litigation fees and related costs. Interest and dividend income decreased $.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower average outstanding balances under CompX’s revolving promissory note receivable from Valhi and lower average interest rates partially offset by higher cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalent balances available for investment. Marketable equity securities represent unrealized gains (losses) on our portfolio of marketable equity securities during the periods.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic had limited impact on our operations during the first quarter of 2020, we believe U.S. and worldwide gross domestic product will be significantly impacted for an indeterminate period, including the demand for our products and those of our customers. Consequently, we expect to report lower sales and earnings than would otherwise have been expected for the remainder of 2020. The extent of the impact will depend on numerous factors, including future developments, and therefore is uncertain and cannot be predicted.
The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurances that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact expected results, and actual future results could differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. While it is not possible to identify all factors, we continue to face many risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially include, but are not limited to:
Should one or more of these risks materialize (or the consequences of such a development worsen), or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those currently forecasted or expected. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of changes in information, future events or otherwise.
NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components), chemicals (TiO2) and other businesses.
NL INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except earnings per share)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2019
|2020
|(unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|31.2
|$
|32.3
|Cost of sales
|21.6
|21.9
|Gross margin
|9.6
|10.4
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|5.3
|5.4
|Other operating income (expense):
|Insurance recoveries
|.3
|-
|Corporate expense
|(2.1
|)
|(2.5
|)
|Income from operations
|2.5
|2.5
|Equity in earnings of Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
|9.2
|8.2
|General corporate items:
|Interest and dividend income
|1.5
|1.1
|Marketable equity securities
|5.5
|(12.1
|)
| Other components of net periodic pension
and OPEB cost
|(.4
|)
|(.2
|)
|Interest expense
|-
|(.3
|)
|Income (loss) from operations
|18.3
|(.8
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2.6
|(3.3
|)
|Net income
|15.7
|2.5
|Noncontrolling interest in net income of subsidiary
|.5
|.6
|Net income attributable to NL stockholders
|$
|15.2
|$
|1.9
|Net income per share attributable to
NL stockholders
|$
|.31
|$
|.04
|Weighted average shares used in the
|calculation of net income per share
|48.7
|48.8
NL INDUSTRIES, INC.
COMPONENTS OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
(In millions)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2019
|2020
|CompX - component products
|$
|4.3
|$
|5.0
|Insurance recoveries
|.3
|-
|Corporate expense
|(2.1
|)
|(2.5
|)
|Income from operations
|$
|2.5
|$
|2.5
CHANGE IN KRONOS’ TiO2 SALES
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2020 vs. 2019
|Percentage change in net sales:
|TiO2 sales volume
|(5
|)
|%
|TiO2 product pricing
|-
|TiO2 product mix/other
|3
|Changes in currency exchange rates
|(2
|)
|Total
|(4
|)
|%
