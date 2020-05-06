Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International, announced this week the promotion of Scott Gould to executive vice president of business development.

Scott Gould, who had been director of business development since 2007, is a fourth-generation retail professional, following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, grandfather, and father, Mitch Gould. The family tree includes successful entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and marketers of consumer products.

“While I am looking forward to the next decade of NPI, it is good to know that Scott and Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, will continue to grow and expand our family business,” Mitch Gould said, adding that Scott will carry on the name of NPI in the future.

“Side-by-side, together, we will propel NPI for decades to come,” Mitch Gould said.

Fernandez has known Scott Gould for 15 years.

“I have seen how Scott expanded our business development division,” Fernandez said. “I support Scott with his efforts to run NPI in the future. I know NPI will be in good hands.”

Scott has worked in business development at NPI for 13 years. During that time, Scott has also served as Chief Technology Officer for NPI subsidiaries, including Ronnie Coleman Nutrition.

“I have had the opportunity to work in both my passions -- business development and technology,” Scott said.

Scott, who is developing proprietary software that will enable him to match NPI clients with potential retailers, said he is proud of the family lineage in the retail industry.

“My great grandfather, Saul, actually created the closet accessory category, and my grandfather carried on that business taking it from $250,000 to millions of dollars,” Scott said. “My father, Mitch Gould, has developed several innovative systems, such as the Evolution of Distribution, which continues to revolutionize the way foreign brands enter the U.S.”

The Boca Raton-based NPI works with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty companies to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence in America. Part of NPI’s strategic plans includes the “Evolution of Distribution” system, which Mitch Gould developed a decade ago.

The “Evolution of Distribution” system is a one-stop global brand management system that streamlines importing products into the U.S. NPI helps international companies ship their products to its warehouse and meet all U.S. Customs and FDA labeling guidelines. NPI provides product liability insurance, markets the brands to online and brick-and-mortar outlets, and promotes the products through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

For more information on NPI and its marketing and distribution services, go to www.nutricompany.com, or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

