LINDON, Utah, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") which creates, installs and services burner management solutions in the oil and gas industry, today reported financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2020. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

First Quarter Summary

  • Recognized revenue of $7.4 million
  • Realized gross profit of $3.2 million or 42.5% of total revenues
  • Net loss of $365,000 or ($0.01) per share
  • Cash and liquid investments of $17.9 million and remained debt-free

“Our first quarter results reflect the early impact of the unprecedented combination of a global pandemic, the economic slowdown and reduced demand corresponding to the virtual shutdown of multiple countries, and a price war within the oil and gas industry,” said Brenton Hatch, Chairman and CEO of Profire Energy. “Our deliberate approach to maintain a debt-free balance sheet is proving very prudent given current macroeconomic events, and believe we are well-positioned to weather the near and medium-term impacts of COVID-19 and a return to more favorable oil and gas prices.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $7.4 million, a 31% decrease over the same period a year ago. This decrease was primarily driven by negative macro industry trends, including the impact on commercial and consumer demand related to COVID-19, as well as a 17% drop in the average oil price during the same period, due in part to a significant price war between Russia and OPEC in the final weeks of the quarter.

Gross profit was $3.2 million, which was down 45% from the same quarter last year. Gross margin was 42.5% of revenues, compared to 53.2% of revenues in the prior-year quarter. The gross margin decrease was driven by the change in product mix and related reserves, and reduced fixed cost absorption.

Total operating expenses were approximately $3.8 million, a 6% increase from the same quarter last year. This increase is consistent with the strategic investment plan implemented last year, which included the completion of two acquisitions last year, and ongoing research and development.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 4%, R&D increased 17% and depreciation increased by 27%.

Net loss was $365,264 or ($0.01) per share, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Cash and investments totaled $17.9 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $18.6 million at the end of 2019, and the Company continues to operate debt-free. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $525,000, primarily related to work to complete the new facility in Canada which opened in early March 2020. Working capital as of March 31, 2020 was $22.7 million, compared to $22.9 million at the end of 2019.

Management Commentary

“In light of the current economic environment, we are reviewing our cost structure to determine necessary changes to improve profitability,” said Ryan Oviatt, CFO of Profire Energy. “We will also use the disruption across the industry to selectively evaluate potential business development opportunities that complement our strengths, similar to our acquisitions of Millstream and Midflow in the latter half of 2019.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. MT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6026
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link:
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139637. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will
register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call,
please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 4:00 p.m. ET on the same
day through May 21, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 10143655
 

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management products are continuing to be a key part of their solutions. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s ability to financially weather economic impacts caused by COVID-19, the Company holding a conference call on May 7, 2020, evaluating acquisition targets, and, and the availability of Company resources to make beneficial investments in 2020 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
214-872-2710




PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  As of
  March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019
ASSETS (Unaudited)  
CURRENT ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $7,230,330  $7,358,856 
Short-term investments 1,727,483  1,222,053 
Short-term investments - other 2,400,000  2,600,000 
Accounts receivable, net 4,410,935  5,597,701 
Inventories, net 8,815,111  9,571,807 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,398,596  1,672,422 
Income tax receivable   77,385 
Total Current Assets 25,982,455  28,100,224 
LONG-TERM ASSETS    
Long-term investments 6,552,150  7,399,963 
Financing right-of-use asset 88,035  107,991 
Property and equipment, net 11,913,754  12,071,019 
Intangible assets, net 1,938,919  1,989,782 
Goodwill 2,579,381  2,579,381 
Total Long-Term Assets 23,072,239  24,148,136 
TOTAL ASSETS $49,054,694  $52,248,360 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable $1,460,159  $2,633,520 
Accrued liabilities 1,296,997  2,089,391 
Current financing lease liability 50,067  59,376 
Income taxes payable 439,592  403,092 
Total Current Liabilities 3,246,815  5,185,379 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES    
Net deferred income tax liability 324,711  439,275 
Long-term financing lease liability 40,761  52,120 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,612,287  5,676,774 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding    
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 51,098,039 issued and 47,685,661 outstanding at March 31, 2020, and 50,824,355 issued and 47,411,977 outstanding at December 31, 2019 51,098  50,824 
Treasury stock, at cost (5,353,019) (5,353,019)
Additional paid-in capital 29,922,760  29,584,172 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,518,237) (2,415,460)
Retained earnings 24,339,805  24,705,069 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 45,442,407  46,571,586 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $49,054,694  $52,248,360 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes



 
PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) 
(Unaudited)
  For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2020 2019
REVENUES    
Sales of goods, net $6,860,958  $10,198,635 
Sales of services, net 586,184  634,423 
Total Revenues 7,447,142  10,833,058 
     
COST OF SALES    
Cost of goods sold-product 3,833,682  4,570,988 
Cost of goods sold-services 448,784  497,198 
Total Cost of Goods Sold 4,282,466  5,068,186 
     
GROSS PROFIT 3,164,676  5,764,872 
     
OPERATING EXPENSES    
General and administrative expenses 3,272,538  3,161,530 
Research and development 409,726  349,058 
Depreciation and amortization expense 147,472  116,223 
Total Operating Expenses 3,829,736  3,626,811 
     
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (665,060) 2,138,061 
     
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)    
Gain on sale of fixed assets   16,930 
Other income (expense) 347  (551)
Interest income 74,393  91,703 
Total Other Income 74,740  108,082 
     
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (590,320) 2,246,143 
     
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 225,056  (577,525)
     
NET INCOME (LOSS) $(365,264) $1,668,618 
     
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)    
Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $(945,423) $149,415 
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments (157,354) 68,752 
Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (1,102,777) 218,167 
     
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $(1,468,041) $1,886,785 
     
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $(0.01) $0.04 
FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $(0.01) $0.03 
     
BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,492,441  47,437,424 
FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,492,441  48,084,390 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes



 
PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
  For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2020 2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Net income (loss) $(365,264) $1,668,618  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization expense 259,801   249,889  
Gain on sale of fixed assets —   (16,930)
Bad debt expense 133,803   177,906  
Stock awards issued for services 66,348   66,714  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable 1,314,939   654,710  
Income taxes receivable/payable 107,561   (234,042)
Inventories 537,668   656,988  
Prepaid expenses 168,546   (239,395)
Deferred tax asset/liability (114,564) 123,764  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,837,760) (499,721)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 271,078   2,608,501  
     
INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Proceeds from sale of equipment —   18,400  
Sale of investments 387,326   647,739  
Purchase of fixed assets (525,384) (443,883)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (138,058) 222,256  
     
FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (148,879) (143,022)
Cash received in exercise of stock options 2,020   —  
Purchase of treasury stock —   (1,333,578)
Principal paid towards lease liability (19,089) (15,718)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (165,948) (1,492,318)
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (95,598) 16,507  
     
NET CHANGE IN CASH (128,526) 1,354,946  
CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 7,358,856   10,101,932  
CASH AT END OF PERIOD $7,230,330   $11,456,878  
     
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION    
     
CASH PAID FOR:    
Interest $872   $1,411  
Income taxes $—   $711,524  
NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $419,373   $379,861  

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes