Boca Raton, Florida, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), an owner and manager of multiple esports teams, host of online tournaments and franchisor of esports gaming centers, announced today that Flamengo Esports, its 90%-owned subsidiary, has once again made it to the Finals of the Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (“CBLoL Brazil”). Flamengo Esports will defend its title as reigning champions at the Finals, which can be watched via live stream on the RiotGamesBrazil Twitch channel starting at noon, Eastern standard time, on Saturday, May 9th.



Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “First, I want to congratulate our incredible players and staff for staying focused on training and winning, despite the challenges thrown at them because of COVID-19. They played great last week in the Semi-Finals, sweeping their opponent three games to none and they have our full support this weekend in the Finals. I would also like to thank our loyal fans who continue to be a source of support and inspiration for us.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

