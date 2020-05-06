CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Tom Schmutz, CEO, remarked, “FLYHT’s first quarter was strong in total sales orders captured, and set records in SaaS and Licensing revenues. Our attention is now focused on the preservation of cash while developing new solutions to support commercial aviation as it recovers.”

First Quarter 2020 Results

Revenues and Other Income decreased by 4% to $5,295,232 compared to the first quarter of 2019. This included:

SaaS revenue of $2,738,654, an increase of 14% from the first quarter of 2019; Hardware revenue of $227,684, a decrease of 90% from 2019’s first quarter; Licensing revenue of $2,263,677, an increase of 499% from the first quarter of 2019; A Technical Services revenue total of $65,217, which is a decrease of 65% from the first quarter of 2019; and Other Income of $628,500 associated with Subsidy Recovery from Panasonic Avionics Corporation (PAC).



Gross margin was 75% of revenue, compared to 55% in the first quarter of 2019.



Operating expenses increased 11% from the first quarter of 2019. Distribution expenses increased by 2%, Administration expenses increased by 15%, and Research and Development expenses increased by 31%.



Positive EBITDA 1 totaled $729,438 in the quarter compared to $676,350 in the same quarter of 2019.



totaled $729,438 in the quarter compared to $676,350 in the same quarter of 2019. Net income was $686,022, compared to net income in Q1 2019 of $206,658.

FLYHT’s balance sheet ended the quarter with:

A cash balance of $3,716,388, which was a decrease from 2019 year-end’s balance of $4,127,648; and



An increase in both trade receivables (25%) and trade payables (29%), reflecting delays in receipt of customer payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an associated delay in payments to suppliers; and



An increase in Property and Equipment of $2.2 million, with a corresponding increase in Lease liability, as FLYHT brought a new building lease for its Calgary headquarters onto the balance sheet, having taken possession of the space in March 2020.

FLYHT’s Q1 2020 Report, which contains more detailed information including the CEO’s Message, Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements, has been posted to the Company’s website at http://flyht.com/financial-reports/ . The MD&A and Financial Statements have also been filed with SEDAR, accessible at www.sedar.com .

FLYHT will host a live conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 7 am MDT (9 am EDT, 6 am PDT). The conference call will include a brief presentation about FLYHT’s first quarter and will be followed by a question and answer period with management.

To access the conference call by phone within Canada and the U.S.A., the toll-free number is 1-855-327-6838. Outside Canada and the U.S.A., dial 1-604-235-2082. Callers should dial in five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Management will accept questions by telephone and e-mail. Individuals wishing to ask a question during the call, can do so by pressing *1. Questions can be emailed in advance or during the conference call to investors@flyht.com .

An archive of the conference call will be posted on the Presentations and Webcasts section of FLYHT’s website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Alana Forbes

Chief Financial Officer

403-291-7437

aforbes@flyht.com Investor Relations:

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

Deborah Honig

647-203-8793

deborah@adcap.ca

Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp

www.facebook.com/flyht

www.slideshare.net/flyhtcorp

www.youtube.com/flyhtcorp

www.flyht.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 EBITDA: defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization (a non-GAAP financial measure).