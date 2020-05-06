Virtual Meeting Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Virtual Meeting Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time Virtual Meeting Location: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/USWS2020

HOUSTON, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) today announced that due to increasing public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and well-being of U.S. Well Services, Inc.’s stockholders and employees, the location of U.S. Well Services, Inc.’s annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, has been changed. The Annual Meeting will be held solely by means of remote communication in an audio-only virtual meeting format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person this year. The date and time of the Annual Meeting have not changed. The only items of business are the same as set forth in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement previously mailed or made available to stockholders. No presentations are planned.

As described in the proxy materials, stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2020 (the record date for the Annual Meeting) or holders of a legal proxy for the Annual Meeting provided by a bank, broker or other nominee, are entitled to access and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, including asking questions, examining the list of registered stockholders and voting their shares.

To attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders must use the following link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/USWS2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice previously provided. Those without a 16-digit control number will be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting as guests, but guests will not have the ability to vote or otherwise participate at the virtual Annual Meeting.

All stockholders – whether attending the virtual Annual Meeting or not – are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have sent in proxies, or submitted a proxy via telephone or internet, do not need to take any further action. A list of registered stockholders will be available to stockholders participating in the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/USWS2020.

For further information, please refer to U.S. Well Services, Inc.’s Notice of Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 13, 2020, as well as the additional proxy materials filed with the SEC on May 6, 2020, each of which can also be accessed under “Investor Relations/Annual Reports & Proxies” on our website at www.uswellservices.com.

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company’s patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company’s electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

Contacts:

U.S. Well Services

Josh Shapiro

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

IR@uswellservices.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Lisa Elliott

(713) 529-6600

USWS@dennardlascar.com

Source: U.S. Well Services, Inc.