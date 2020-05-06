Loan Portfolio of $1.17 billion, up 33%
Revenue of $167 million, up 20%
Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.41, up 20%
Total Liquidity of $214 million
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter Results
During the quarter the Company generated $242 million of total loan originations, up 10% from the $219 million in the first quarter of 2019. The originations, combined with the previously announced acquisition of a $31.3 million consumer loan portfolio from Mogo Inc., led to growth in the loan portfolio of $55.4 million, which reached $1.17 billion at the end of the quarter, up 33% from $879 million as at March 31, 2019.
Revenue for the first quarter increased to a record $167 million, up 20% over the same period in 2019, driven by the expansion of the consumer loan portfolio. The net charge-off rate for the quarter was 13.2%, compared to 13.1% in the first quarter of 2019 and 13.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
During the quarter the Company increased its allowance for future credit losses, recording an incremental $5.1 million before tax provision expense, or approximately $0.23 in diluted earnings per share, based on the economic conditions generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and modest shifts in the risk of its consumer loan portfolio at quarter-end. Including the additional expense for future credit losses, operating income grew to $44.2 million, up 14% from $38.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, while the operating margin was 26.4%, down slightly from 27.7% in the prior year. Net income in the first quarter was $22 million, up 20% from $18.3 million in 2019, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $1.41, up 20% from the $1.18 in the first quarter of 2019.
“Our hearts go out to the many families and communities around the world being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and I wish to thank our 2,000 team members that have stood by our customers through this unprecedented event,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “We were fortunate to enter this crisis from a position of strength, with over $214 million of liquidity and a business model that is well positioned to navigate through an economic downturn. As the outbreak arrived, we pro-actively closed our branches and enabled our digital lending capabilities, while implementing new underwriting protocols and remaining fully operational throughout. Our focus shifted from acquiring new business, to serving and supporting our existing customers through this difficult time,” Mr. Mullins continued, “While it was prudent to increase our allowance for future losses given the economic uncertainty, our net charge-off rate remained stable in the quarter at 13.2%, while we also delivered healthy revenue and earnings growth.”
Other Key First Quarter Highlights
easyfinancial
easyhome
Overall
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Total assets were $1.4 billion as at March 31, 2020, an increase of 28% from $1.1 billion as at March 31, 2019, driven by the growth in the consumer loan portfolio. Cash provided by operating activities before the net issuance of consumer loans receivable and purchase of lease assets was $103 million during the quarter, an increase of 34% from $77 million in the first quarter of 2019.
During 2019, the Company also made several enhancements to its balance sheet, including amendments to its revolving credit facility and refinancing of its unsecured notes payable. The revolving credit facility was increased from $174.5 million to $310 million, while reducing the cost of borrowing and extending the maturity from November 1, 2020 to February 12, 2022. Additionally, the unsecured notes payable was refinanced and increased from USD475 million to USD550 million, while reducing the cost of borrowing and extending the maturity from November 1, 2022 to December 1, 2024.
Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility, goeasy had approximately $214 million in total funding capacity, which it estimates is sufficient to fund its growth through the fourth quarter of 2021. At quarter-end, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 5.4%, down from 6.8% in the prior year, with incremental draws on its senior secured revolving credit facility bearing a rate of approximately 4.3% due to the lower interest rate environment. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of capital are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $150 million per year solely from internal cash flows.
The Company also estimates that as of March 31, 2019, if it were to run-off its consumer loan and consumer leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $2.3 billion. If during such a run-off scenario all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 20 months.
COVID-19 & Future Outlook
On February 12, 2020 the Company provided a 3-year forecast for the full years of 2020 through 2022, which did not include the impact of COVID-19 disruptions. Due to the current uncertainty relating to the impacts of COVID-19, the Company is withdrawing its 3-year forecast and expects to provide a further update in the coming quarters.
The Company believes it is well positioned to navigate through an economic downturn based on several factors, including, but not limited to:
“While we plan to update our long-term forecast given the effects of COVID-19, we remain confident in the resilience of our business during an economic downturn and our portfolio continues to perform well. During the month of April our average delinquency rate was 5.1%, down slightly from last year, and we collected 93% of the payments we would normally collect in a typical month. As a result, we expect our net charge off rate in the second quarter to also decline from the prior year and finish below 13%,” Mr. Mullins concluded, “The first phase of our response was to prioritize the health and safety of our team and focus on taking care of our customers. With stable credit performance, supported by a well-capitalized balance sheet, we are now preparing to gradually transition into our second phase of returning to a balanced focus on loan originations. Although we do not plan to grow the consumer loan portfolio during the second quarter due to a combination of softer demand from stay-at-home orders and tighter underwriting criteria, as the economy begins to reopen we have our full complement of team members ready to refocus on profitable growth.”
Dividend
The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share payable on July 10, 2020 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on June 26, 2020.
Forward-Looking Statements
All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.
This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘budgeted’, ‘estimates’, ‘forecasts’, ‘targets’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘might’ or ‘will’ be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $4.2 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.
goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.
goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.
For further information contact:
Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788
David Ingram
Executive Chairman of the Board
(905) 272-2788
|goeasy Ltd.
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|(Unaudited)
|(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|As At
|As At
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash
|34,252
|46,341
|Amounts receivable
|17,932
|18,482
|Prepaid expenses
|6,081
|7,077
|Consumer loans receivable, net
|1,088,157
|1,040,552
|Investment
|34,300
|34,300
|Lease assets
|47,711
|48,696
|Property and equipment, net
|24,076
|23,007
|Deferred tax assets
|10,612
|14,961
|Derivative financial assets
|56,637
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|19,991
|17,749
|Right-of-use assets, net
|46,610
|46,147
|Goodwill
|21,310
|21,310
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,407,669
|1,318,622
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Revolving credit facility
|130,000
|115,000
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|40,969
|41,350
|Income taxes payable
|5,776
|4,187
|Dividends payable
|6,447
|4,448
|Unearned revenue
|8,184
|8,082
|Derivative financial liabilities
|-
|16,435
|Lease liabilities
|53,029
|52,573
|Convertible debentures
|41,141
|41,712
|Notes payable
|772,414
|702,414
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,057,960
|986,201
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|145,613
|141,956
|Contributed surplus
|15,930
|20,296
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|9,479
|(915
|)
|Retained earnings
|178,687
|171,084
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|349,709
|332,421
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|1,407,669
|1,318,622
|goeasy Ltd.
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|REVENUE
|Interest income
|100,100
|76,730
|Lease revenue
|27,814
|29,482
|Commissions earned
|35,278
|30,080
|Charges and fees
|4,010
|3,568
|167,202
|139,860
|EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|Salaries and benefits
|31,702
|28,677
|Stock-based compensation
|2,098
|1,887
|Advertising and promotion
|6,314
|5,850
|Bad debts
|48,618
|34,394
|Occupancy
|5,682
|4,980
|Technology costs
|3,369
|2,738
|Other expenses
|9,295
|6,201
|107,078
|84,727
|DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|Depreciation of lease assets
|9,024
|9,650
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|3,997
|3,791
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|1,612
|1,501
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,272
|1,381
|15,905
|16,323
|Total operating expenses
|122,983
|101,050
|Operating income
|44,219
|38,810
|Finance costs
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges
|13,676
|12,898
|Interest expense on lease liabilities
|668
|603
|14,344
|13,501
|Income before income taxes
|29,875
|25,309
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|Current
|7,297
|7,357
|Deferred
|599
|(321
|)
|7,896
|7,036
|Net income
|21,979
|18,273
|Basic earnings per share
|1.50
|1.25
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.41
|1.18
|Segmented Reporting
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
|($ in 000's except earnings per share)
|easyfinancial
|easyhome
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|Interest income
|96,094
|4,006
|-
|100,100
|Lease revenue
|-
|27,814
|-
|27,814
|Commissions earned
|32,965
|2,313
|-
|35,278
|Charges and fees
|2,729
|1,281
|-
|4,010
|131,788
|35,414
|-
|167,202
|Total operating expenses before
|depreciation and amortization
|76,756
|17,039
|13,283
|107,078
|Depreciation and amortization
|Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,
|property and equipment and intangible assets
|1,700
|9,411
|797
|11,908
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|1,849
|1,944
|204
|3,997
|3,549
|11,355
|1,001
|15,905
|Segment operating income (loss)
|51,483
|7,020
|(14,284
|)
|44,219
|Finance costs
|Interest expense and amortization of
|deferred financing charges
|13,676
|Interest expense on lease liabilities
|668
|14,344
|Income before income taxes
|29,875
|Income taxes
|7,896
|Net Income
|21,979
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.41
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|($ in 000's except earnings per share)
|easyfinancial
|easyhome
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|Interest income
|74,417
|2,313
|-
|76,730
|Lease revenue
|-
|29,482
|-
|29,482
|Commissions earned
|28,046
|2,034
|-
|30,080
|Charges and fees
|2,148
|1,420
|-
|3,568
|104,611
|35,249
|-
|139,860
|Total operating expenses before
|depreciation and amortization
|59,926
|15,918
|8,883
|84,727
|Depreciation and amortization
|Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,
|property and equipment and intangible assets
|1,818
|10,101
|613
|12,532
|Depreciation of right-of-use-assets
|1,517
|2,082
|192
|3,791
|3,335
|12,183
|805
|16,323
|Segment operating income (loss)
|41,350
|7,148
|(9,688
|)
|38,810
|Finance costs
|Interest expense and amortization of
|deferred financing charges
|12,898
|Interest expense on lease liabilities
|603
|13,501
|Income before income taxes
|25,309
|Income taxes
|7,036
|Net Income
|18,273
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.18
|Summary of Financial Results and Key Performance Indicators
|($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Variance
|Variance
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|$ / bps
|% change
|Summary Financial Results
|Revenue
|167,202
|139,860
|27,342
|19.5
|%
|Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
|107,078
|84,727
|22,351
|26.4
|%
|EBITDA
|51,100
|45,483
|5,617
|12.3
|%
|EBITDA margin
|30.6
|%
|32.5
|%
|(190 bps)
|(5.8
|%)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|15,905
|16,323
|(418
|)
|(2.6
|%)
|Operating income
|44,219
|38,810
|5,409
|13.9
|%
|Operating margin
|26.4
|%
|27.7
|%
|(130 bps)
|(4.7
|%)
|Finance costs
|14,344
|13,501
|843
|6.2
|%
|Effective income tax rate
|26.4
|%
|27.8
|%
|(140 bps)
|(5.0
|%)
|Net income
|21,979
|18,273
|3,706
|20.3
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.41
|1.18
|0.23
|19.5
|%
|Return on equity
|25.8
|%
|24.4
|%
|140 bps
|5.7
|%
|Key Performance Indicators
|Same store revenue growth (overall)
|19.6
|%
|21.3
|%
|(170 bps)
|(8.0
|%)
|Same store revenue growth (easyhome)
|4.5
|%
|4.7
|%
|(20 bps)
|(4.3
|%)
|Segment Financials
|easyfinancial revenue
|131,788
|104,611
|27,177
|26.0
|%
|easyfinancial operating margin
|39.1
|%
|39.5
|%
|(40 bps)
|(1.0
|%)
|easyhome revenue
|35,414
|35,249
|165
|0.5
|%
|easyhome operating margin
|19.8
|%
|20.3
|%
|(50 bps)
|(2.5
|%)
|Portfolio Indicators
|Gross consumer loans receivable
|1,166,055
|879,370
|286,685
|32.6
|%
|Growth in consumer loans receivable
|55,422
|45,591
|9,831
|21.6
|%
|Gross loan originations
|241,603
|219,438
|22,165
|10.1
|%
|Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)
|47.7
|%
|50.1
|%
|(240 bps)
|(4.8
|%)
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable
|13.2
|%
|13.1
|%
|10 bps
|0.8
|%
|Potential monthly lease revenue
|8,272
|8,740
|(468
|)
|(5.4
|%)
