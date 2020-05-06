EDMONTON, Alberta, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Leontine Atkins to its Board of Directors.



“Ms. Atkins is an accomplished senior industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in the industrial and energy sectors, both in North America and internationally. She brings to our Board her strong business acumen and insightful focus on corporate strategy,” said Janice G. Rennie, EPCOR Board Chair.

“In addition, Ms. Atkins is a highly regarded community leader who has held numerous Corporate Director positions and has been a regular contributor to several industry working groups. She is a welcome addition to our Board.”

Ms. Atkins currently serves on the Boards of Seven Generations Energy based in Calgary and Points International headquartered in Toronto. She was previously a member of KPMG Canada’s National Board of Directors and KPMG Canada’s Acquisitions and Admissions and Succession committees.

Ms. Atkins has worked for more than 30 years in international and North American oil and gas (upstream, midstream infrastructure, and downstream), mining, oil sands, regulated utilities, pipelines, gas storage, power (gas, coal, nuclear and renewables) and (petro- and agri-) chemicals.

A member of the ICD Calgary Chapter’s Executive Committee, Ms. Atkins received her ICD.D Corporate Director designation in 2012. She holds a MBA (Cum Laude) and is a Chartered Public Accountant.

