TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a pioneering cannabis solutions company and dispensary operator built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.  All figures in USD unless otherwise noted.

Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Leaf stated, “The potential revenue impact resulting from the Vape ban in the fall of 2019 was a turning point for the Company.  By harnessing the new team’s agility, product and market ingenuity, we were able to quickly pivot, recover and demonstrate market leadership in Oregon.” 

2019 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue from continuing operations of US$15.8 million for FY 2019, a 7% year-over-year increase compared to US$14.7 million for FY 2018.
  • Gross profit of US$4.3M at 27% margin, compared to US$0.9M at a 6% margin in 2018. This increase is the result of facility consolidations, headcount rationalization, and internal manufacturing of distillate raw material inputs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of US$8.8M in 2019 compared to US$14.4M in 2018.
  • Disposed of money losing Canadian Operations for proceeds of C$3.0 million, reducing a continued drain on our cash balances.
  • Q4 revenues of US$3.5M were a decrease from previous quarter, but attributed to impacts related to the vaping crisis in late 2019. Sales have recovered during the first quarter of 2020 to US $4.7M as previously announced on April 20, 2020.

2019 Accomplishments:

  • Dramatically strengthened the management team with the hire of Jeff Yapp as CEO. Yapp has since built a world-class management team with a unique combination of Cannabis and Retail experience.
  • Restructured the balance sheet resulting in conversion of debt to equity and extension of Chalice debt obligations to May 2022.
  • The operating mantra of Crawl; Walk; Run was instituted and applied in a disciplined manner, resulting in a reduction of cash burn by nearly 50% from fiscal 2018.
  • Pivoted product innovation and introduced new revenue streams, while reducing dependency on Vaping products, to recover from the revenue impact of Vape bans. 
  • Supply chain discipline in purchasing, inventory management and production established.
  • Sourced and developed five new partnerships and arrangements for 2020 growth. The Company’s more than two dozen introductory SKU’s were sold in 31 dispensaries in California as of December 31, 2019.
  • Successfully divested from unprofitable business lines. On December 31, 2019, the Company sold its two Canadian subsidiaries, Medical Marihuana Group Corporation (“MMG”) and Medical Marijuana Group Consulting Ltd. (“MMC,”).
  • Laid the foundation for new revenue streams requiring minimal capital investment such as the third-party toll-processing business through Tozmoz LLC (“Tozmoz”), which has gained momentum during the first quarter of 2020, generating in excess of US$0.4M in incremental revenues with zero working capital outlays.
  • On October 11, 2019, executed an asset purchase agreement for Tozmoz) and concurrently executed a consulting agreement with Tozmoz whereby Tozmoz provides all extraction and packaging needs for the Company’s Oregon business and allows the Company to realize the revenues and cash flows of its third party revenue streams in exchange for working capital support.  This arrangement has allowed for increased scale and efficiencies in distillate production and access to a full range of extraction and refinement capabilities which positions us as a leader in the Oregon extraction business. The Company expects to close this acquisition in the 2nd quarter of 2020.
  • Successfully introduced several new products and flavors of the Chalice Farms fruit chews and blasts including new Chalice Chocolate blasts and Elysium Fields live resin vaporizer cartridges. The Company now has over 200 SKU’s across 5 brands across the Vape, Edibles and Flower categories across all jurisdictions.
  • Completed provisioning of the Company’s cultivation facility in Oregon with the inaugural harvest occurring in first quarter 2020.

Subsequent Events:

  • On April 20, 2020, the Company announced record unaudited revenues of US$4.7 million in Q1 of fiscal 2020, with estimated gross margins of 40%. This represents a 34.3% increase from Q4 of fiscal 2019 while overcoming challenges posed by COVID-19.
  • On February 3, 2020, the Company announced its pending acquisition of the assets of Tozmoz, LLC.
  • Launched a new monthly newsletter and update portal:  https://www.glhmonthly.com/

“This was a transitional year with many management changes, all of which resulted in a more disciplined approach to growth,” explained Yapp. “In 2019, we laid the groundwork for achieving positive cash flow; that goal is within immediate sight. The culture, commitment and resiliency of the Company’s current leadership team is driving revenue and gross margin growth, all despite a ban on vaping products in late 2019 and amidst a current global pandemic crisis.” 

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2019 (“FY 2019”), total revenue from continuing operations was US$15.8 million as compared to US$14.6 million for the same twelve-month period in 2018 (“FY 2018”). The 7% year-over-year increase largely reflects improvements in the Oregon retail business.

Gross profit was US$4.3 million, or 27% of total revenue for FY 2019, compared with US$0.9 million or 6% of total revenue in FY 2017. FY 2019 gross margin increased largely due to cost control measures implemented early in the year, including facility consolidation and headcount reduction in operational areas. In addition, the Company nearly eliminated its reliance on costly third-party oil procurement needs during FY 2019.

Operating expenses were US$16.6 million for FY 2019, compared with US$21.6 million in FY 2018 an improvement of US$5 million, or 23%, driven largely by decreases in share-based compensation and general and administrative expenses. Cash-based operating expenses of US$13.1 million in 2019 were 93% of total revenue, compared with US$15.3 million in 2018 or 104% of total revenue. The reduction in operating expenses was due primarily to decreased salaries, wages and share-based compensations from a lower corporate headcount.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was US$8.8 million for FY 2019, compared with a loss of US$14.5 million for FY 2018. This measure is primarily driven by the increase in gross profit and the reduction in cash-based operating expenses. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA an important operational measure for the business. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) before income taxes, please see the Company’s management discussion and analysis for FY 2019 (the “MD&A”).

Net loss from continuing operations for FY 2019 was US$32.6 million compared to US$4.3 million for FY 2018. FY 2018 experienced significant non-cash gains related to financial instruments and FY 2019 experienced non-cash impairment losses of US$18.7 million in goodwill and intangibles, mostly related to the acquisition of Chalice Farms. These impairment losses are largely a result of the relative consideration paid by prior management compared to current valuations, rather than an indication of ongoing performance issues.

The Company wishes to underscore that its retail business is performing better than ever.

“For years, we’ve been providing wellness-inspired cannabis products that feed the market’s growing demand for healthy, vegan, gluten-free, organic and locally-sourced oils, extracts and ingredients,” continued Yapp.  “While others play catch-up, we are optimizing and improving our commitment to deliver the highest quality cannabis product and experience.”

The Company reported a loss on discontinued operations of US$13.8 million related to the sale of its Canadian subsidiaries effective December 31, 2019.

The Company’s annual financial statements for FY 2019 and related MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and are available for review.

1Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction fees and other non-cash charges that include impairments, and excluding fair value changes related to biological assets.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and California, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD.   
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position    
As at December 31, 2019 and 2018    
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)    
     
  2019 2018
     
ASSETS    
CURRENT    
Cash $3,531,202  $12,275,372 
Accounts receivable, netNote 8 167,178   624,453 
Other receivablesNote 8 447,901   297,737 
Income tax recoverableNote 26 -   686,600 
Sales tax recoverable  271,866   661,319 
Biological assetsNote 9 88,078   74,148 
InventoryNote 9 2,965,304   3,416,906 
Prepaid expenses and deposits  325,329   1,962,033 
Assets held for saleNote 10 -   35,274 
Total current assets  7,796,858   20,033,842 
     
Property, plant and equipment, netNote 10 3,723,489   6,188,835 
Notes receivableNote 7 919,488   - 
Right-of-use assets, netNotes 5 and 19 4,333,064   - 
Intangible assets, netNote 11 10,737,423   21,782,949 
GoodwillNote 11 4,056,172   25,471,399 
Total assets $31,566,494  $73,477,025 
     
LIABILITIES    
CURRENT    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $1,564,982  $2,624,967 
Interest payable  125,900   92,554 
Income taxes payableNote 26 (74,034)  106,808 
Deferred income tax payableNote 26 248,852   - 
Sales tax payable  187,520   231,675 
Current portion of long-term debtNote 13 82,404   25,492 
Lease liabilityNotes 5, 13 and 19 843,238   - 
Current portion of convertible debentures carried at fair valueNote 12 -   8,888,946 
Warrant liabilityNote 14 -   369,343 
Total current liabilities  2,978,862   12,339,785 
     
Long term debtNote 13 29,952   46,229 
Note payableNote 12 -   312,118 
Long term lease liabilityNotes 5, 13 and 19 4,090,806   - 
Convertible debentures carried at fair valueNote 12 4,706,141   4,996,811 
Consideration payable - cash portionNote 13 and 21 4,218,866   4,502,013 
Consideration payable - equity portionNote 13 and 21 4,940,667   4,454,796 
Warrant liabilityNote 14 -   236,138 
Total liabilities  20,965,294   26,887,890 
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
Share capitalNote 15 147,763,499   138,511,038 
Warrant reserveNote 16 1,980,217   4,052,164 
Share option reserveNote 17 4,181,350   4,777,929 
Contributed surplus  59,940   59,940 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  -   (125,930)
Deficit  (143,383,806)  (100,686,006)
Total shareholders' equity  10,601,200   46,589,135 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $31,566,494  $73,477,025 
     


GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD.   
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss   
For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018    
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)  
     
  2019 2018
     
     
Revenues    
Product salesNote 25$15,649,539  $14,634,969 
Consulting revenueNote 25 105,068   62,817 
Total Revenue  15,754,607   14,697,786 
Inventory expensed to cost of salesNotes 9, 25 10,996,815   13,286,359 
Production costsNote 25 461,039   502,540 
Gross margin, excluding fair value items  4,296,753   908,887 
Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory soldNotes 9, 25 -   37,976 
(Gain) Loss on changes in fair value of biological assetsNotes 9, 25 (20,715)  (67,173)
Gross profit  4,317,468   938,084 
     
Expenses    
General and administration  11,019,327   13,194,231 
Share based compensationNote 17 1,014,915   4,616,448 
Sales and marketing  2,039,744   2,137,459 
Depreciation and amortizationNote 5, 10 2,502,844   1,613,510 
Total expenses  16,576,830   21,561,649 
     
Loss before items noted below  (12,259,362)  (20,623,565)
     
Interest expenseNotes 5, 12, 13 2,712,092   2,182,985 
Transaction costsNote 20 279,402   1,686,425 
Loss on disposal of assetsNote 10 73,218   5,000 
Other (income) loss  74,246   (2,598,631)
Impairment lossNote 11 18,735,818   9,930,589 
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilitiesNote 14 (605,481)  (14,993,991)
Gain on debt modification or extinguishmentNotes 12, 13 (2,290,163)  - 
Gain on change in fair value of derivative liabilities  -   (61,044)
Loss (gain) on change in fair value of convertible debenturesNote 12 565,580   (12,582,178)
Loss before income taxes  (31,804,074)  (4,192,720)
Current income tax expenseNote 26 812,461   82,811 
Net loss from continuing operations $(32,616,535) $(4,275,531)
Loss from discontinued operationsNote 7 (13,764,706)  (294,811)
Net loss $(46,381,241) $(4,570,342)
Other comprehensive loss    
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:    
Cumulative translation adjustment  125,930   (135,758)
Comprehensive loss $(46,255,311) $(4,706,100)
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operationsNote 18$(0.05) $(0.01)
Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operationsNote 18$(0.02) $(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstandingNote 18 671,893,137   568,877,327 
     


 
Adjusted EBITDA  
   
 For the year ended December 31,
 20192018
   
Loss before income taxes (31,804,074) (4,192,720)
Adjustments:  
Net impact, fair value of biological assets (20,715) (29,197)
Depreciation and amortization 2,502,844  1,613,510 
Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments (2,330,064) (27,637,213)
Share based compensation 1,014,915  4,616,448 
Interest expense, net 2,712,092  2,182,985 
Transaction costs 279,402  1,686,425 
Impairments and other 18,810,064  7,331,958 
Loss on disposal of assets 73,218  5,000 
Adjusted EBITDA$(8,762,318)$(14,422,803)

 

Adjusted EBITDA Disclaimer: Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non‐cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction costs and other non-cash charges that include impairments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non‐GAAP financial measure which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company considers this Adjusted EBITDA an important figure to show the true day to day operational picture of the business. It should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with the IFRS.