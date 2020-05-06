TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a pioneering cannabis solutions company and dispensary operator built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. All figures in USD unless otherwise noted.



Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Leaf stated, “The potential revenue impact resulting from the Vape ban in the fall of 2019 was a turning point for the Company. By harnessing the new team’s agility, product and market ingenuity, we were able to quickly pivot, recover and demonstrate market leadership in Oregon.”

2019 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue from continuing operations of US$15.8 million for FY 2019, a 7% year-over-year increase compared to US$14.7 million for FY 2018.

Gross profit of US$4.3M at 27% margin, compared to US$0.9M at a 6% margin in 2018. This increase is the result of facility consolidations, headcount rationalization, and internal manufacturing of distillate raw material inputs.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of US$8.8M in 2019 compared to US$14.4M in 2018.

loss of US$8.8M in 2019 compared to US$14.4M in 2018. Disposed of money losing Canadian Operations for proceeds of C$3.0 million, reducing a continued drain on our cash balances.

Q4 revenues of US$3.5M were a decrease from previous quarter, but attributed to impacts related to the vaping crisis in late 2019. Sales have recovered during the first quarter of 2020 to US $4.7M as previously announced on April 20, 2020.

2019 Accomplishments:

Dramatically strengthened the management team with the hire of Jeff Yapp as CEO. Yapp has since built a world-class management team with a unique combination of Cannabis and Retail experience.

Restructured the balance sheet resulting in conversion of debt to equity and extension of Chalice debt obligations to May 2022.

The operating mantra of Crawl; Walk; Run was instituted and applied in a disciplined manner, resulting in a reduction of cash burn by nearly 50% from fiscal 2018.

Pivoted product innovation and introduced new revenue streams, while reducing dependency on Vaping products, to recover from the revenue impact of Vape bans.

Supply chain discipline in purchasing, inventory management and production established.

Sourced and developed five new partnerships and arrangements for 2020 growth. The Company’s more than two dozen introductory SKU’s were sold in 31 dispensaries in California as of December 31, 2019.

Successfully divested from unprofitable business lines. On December 31, 2019, the Company sold its two Canadian subsidiaries, Medical Marihuana Group Corporation (“MMG”) and Medical Marijuana Group Consulting Ltd. (“MMC,”).

Laid the foundation for new revenue streams requiring minimal capital investment such as the third-party toll-processing business through Tozmoz LLC (“Tozmoz”), which has gained momentum during the first quarter of 2020, generating in excess of US$0.4M in incremental revenues with zero working capital outlays.

On October 11, 2019, executed an asset purchase agreement for Tozmoz) and concurrently executed a consulting agreement with Tozmoz whereby Tozmoz provides all extraction and packaging needs for the Company’s Oregon business and allows the Company to realize the revenues and cash flows of its third party revenue streams in exchange for working capital support. This arrangement has allowed for increased scale and efficiencies in distillate production and access to a full range of extraction and refinement capabilities which positions us as a leader in the Oregon extraction business. The Company expects to close this acquisition in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Successfully introduced several new products and flavors of the Chalice Farms fruit chews and blasts including new Chalice Chocolate blasts and Elysium Fields live resin vaporizer cartridges. The Company now has over 200 SKU’s across 5 brands across the Vape, Edibles and Flower categories across all jurisdictions.

Completed provisioning of the Company’s cultivation facility in Oregon with the inaugural harvest occurring in first quarter 2020.

Subsequent Events:

On April 20, 2020, the Company announced record unaudited revenues of US$4.7 million in Q1 of fiscal 2020, with estimated gross margins of 40%. This represents a 34.3% increase from Q4 of fiscal 2019 while overcoming challenges posed by COVID-19.

On February 3, 2020, the Company announced its pending acquisition of the assets of Tozmoz, LLC.

Launched a new monthly newsletter and update portal: https://www.glhmonthly.com/

“This was a transitional year with many management changes, all of which resulted in a more disciplined approach to growth,” explained Yapp. “In 2019, we laid the groundwork for achieving positive cash flow; that goal is within immediate sight. The culture, commitment and resiliency of the Company’s current leadership team is driving revenue and gross margin growth, all despite a ban on vaping products in late 2019 and amidst a current global pandemic crisis.”

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2019 (“FY 2019”), total revenue from continuing operations was US$15.8 million as compared to US$14.6 million for the same twelve-month period in 2018 (“FY 2018”). The 7% year-over-year increase largely reflects improvements in the Oregon retail business.

Gross profit was US$4.3 million, or 27% of total revenue for FY 2019, compared with US$0.9 million or 6% of total revenue in FY 2017. FY 2019 gross margin increased largely due to cost control measures implemented early in the year, including facility consolidation and headcount reduction in operational areas. In addition, the Company nearly eliminated its reliance on costly third-party oil procurement needs during FY 2019.

Operating expenses were US$16.6 million for FY 2019, compared with US$21.6 million in FY 2018 an improvement of US$5 million, or 23%, driven largely by decreases in share-based compensation and general and administrative expenses. Cash-based operating expenses of US$13.1 million in 2019 were 93% of total revenue, compared with US$15.3 million in 2018 or 104% of total revenue. The reduction in operating expenses was due primarily to decreased salaries, wages and share-based compensations from a lower corporate headcount.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was US$8.8 million for FY 2019, compared with a loss of US$14.5 million for FY 2018. This measure is primarily driven by the increase in gross profit and the reduction in cash-based operating expenses. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA an important operational measure for the business. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) before income taxes, please see the Company’s management discussion and analysis for FY 2019 (the “MD&A”).

Net loss from continuing operations for FY 2019 was US$32.6 million compared to US$4.3 million for FY 2018. FY 2018 experienced significant non-cash gains related to financial instruments and FY 2019 experienced non-cash impairment losses of US$18.7 million in goodwill and intangibles, mostly related to the acquisition of Chalice Farms. These impairment losses are largely a result of the relative consideration paid by prior management compared to current valuations, rather than an indication of ongoing performance issues.

The Company wishes to underscore that its retail business is performing better than ever.

“For years, we’ve been providing wellness-inspired cannabis products that feed the market’s growing demand for healthy, vegan, gluten-free, organic and locally-sourced oils, extracts and ingredients,” continued Yapp. “While others play catch-up, we are optimizing and improving our commitment to deliver the highest quality cannabis product and experience.”

The Company reported a loss on discontinued operations of US$13.8 million related to the sale of its Canadian subsidiaries effective December 31, 2019.

The Company’s annual financial statements for FY 2019 and related MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and are available for review.

1Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction fees and other non-cash charges that include impairments, and excluding fair value changes related to biological assets.

Investor Conference Call

Golden Leaf management, led by Mr. John Varghese, Executive Chairman and Mr. Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call on Thursday May 7th, 2020 at 5:00pm ET, to report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Dial-in information for the conference call is as follows:

Program Title: Golden Leaf Holdings – Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560

A live audio webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at www.goldenleafholdings.com where it will be archived for one year.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through midnight May 21st, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the US or Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The conference ID: 13703561.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and California, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@goldenxtrx.com

GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT Cash $ 3,531,202 $ 12,275,372 Accounts receivable, net Note 8 167,178 624,453 Other receivables Note 8 447,901 297,737 Income tax recoverable Note 26 - 686,600 Sales tax recoverable 271,866 661,319 Biological assets Note 9 88,078 74,148 Inventory Note 9 2,965,304 3,416,906 Prepaid expenses and deposits 325,329 1,962,033 Assets held for sale Note 10 - 35,274 Total current assets 7,796,858 20,033,842 Property, plant and equipment, net Note 10 3,723,489 6,188,835 Notes receivable Note 7 919,488 - Right-of-use assets, net Notes 5 and 19 4,333,064 - Intangible assets, net Note 11 10,737,423 21,782,949 Goodwill Note 11 4,056,172 25,471,399 Total assets $ 31,566,494 $ 73,477,025 LIABILITIES CURRENT Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,564,982 $ 2,624,967 Interest payable 125,900 92,554 Income taxes payable Note 26 (74,034 ) 106,808 Deferred income tax payable Note 26 248,852 - Sales tax payable 187,520 231,675 Current portion of long-term debt Note 13 82,404 25,492 Lease liability Notes 5, 13 and 19 843,238 - Current portion of convertible debentures carried at fair value Note 12 - 8,888,946 Warrant liability Note 14 - 369,343 Total current liabilities 2,978,862 12,339,785 Long term debt Note 13 29,952 46,229 Note payable Note 12 - 312,118 Long term lease liability Notes 5, 13 and 19 4,090,806 - Convertible debentures carried at fair value Note 12 4,706,141 4,996,811 Consideration payable - cash portion Note 13 and 21 4,218,866 4,502,013 Consideration payable - equity portion Note 13 and 21 4,940,667 4,454,796 Warrant liability Note 14 - 236,138 Total liabilities 20,965,294 26,887,890 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital Note 15 147,763,499 138,511,038 Warrant reserve Note 16 1,980,217 4,052,164 Share option reserve Note 17 4,181,350 4,777,929 Contributed surplus 59,940 59,940 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (125,930 ) Deficit (143,383,806 ) (100,686,006 ) Total shareholders' equity 10,601,200 46,589,135 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,566,494 $ 73,477,025





GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 Revenues Product sales Note 25 $ 15,649,539 $ 14,634,969 Consulting revenue Note 25 105,068 62,817 Total Revenue 15,754,607 14,697,786 Inventory expensed to cost of sales Notes 9, 25 10,996,815 13,286,359 Production costs Note 25 461,039 502,540 Gross margin, excluding fair value items 4,296,753 908,887 Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold Notes 9, 25 - 37,976 (Gain) Loss on changes in fair value of biological assets Notes 9, 25 (20,715 ) (67,173 ) Gross profit 4,317,468 938,084 Expenses General and administration 11,019,327 13,194,231 Share based compensation Note 17 1,014,915 4,616,448 Sales and marketing 2,039,744 2,137,459 Depreciation and amortization Note 5, 10 2,502,844 1,613,510 Total expenses 16,576,830 21,561,649 Loss before items noted below (12,259,362 ) (20,623,565 ) Interest expense Notes 5, 12, 13 2,712,092 2,182,985 Transaction costs Note 20 279,402 1,686,425 Loss on disposal of assets Note 10 73,218 5,000 Other (income) loss 74,246 (2,598,631 ) Impairment loss Note 11 18,735,818 9,930,589 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities Note 14 (605,481 ) (14,993,991 ) Gain on debt modification or extinguishment Notes 12, 13 (2,290,163 ) - Gain on change in fair value of derivative liabilities - (61,044 ) Loss (gain) on change in fair value of convertible debentures Note 12 565,580 (12,582,178 ) Loss before income taxes (31,804,074 ) (4,192,720 ) Current income tax expense Note 26 812,461 82,811 Net loss from continuing operations $ (32,616,535 ) $ (4,275,531 ) Loss from discontinued operations Note 7 (13,764,706 ) (294,811 ) Net loss $ (46,381,241 ) $ (4,570,342 ) Other comprehensive loss Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cumulative translation adjustment 125,930 (135,758 ) Comprehensive loss $ (46,255,311 ) $ (4,706,100 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations Note 18 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations Note 18 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Note 18 671,893,137 568,877,327





Adjusted EBITDA For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Loss before income taxes (31,804,074 ) (4,192,720 ) Adjustments: Net impact, fair value of biological assets (20,715 ) (29,197 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,502,844 1,613,510 Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments (2,330,064 ) (27,637,213 ) Share based compensation 1,014,915 4,616,448 Interest expense, net 2,712,092 2,182,985 Transaction costs 279,402 1,686,425 Impairments and other 18,810,064 7,331,958 Loss on disposal of assets 73,218 5,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,762,318 ) $ (14,422,803 )





Adjusted EBITDA Disclaimer: Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non‐cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction costs and other non-cash charges that include impairments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non‐GAAP financial measure which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company considers this Adjusted EBITDA an important figure to show the true day to day operational picture of the business. It should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with the IFRS.