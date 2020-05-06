TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a pioneering cannabis solutions company and dispensary operator built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. All figures in USD unless otherwise noted.
Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Leaf stated, “The potential revenue impact resulting from the Vape ban in the fall of 2019 was a turning point for the Company. By harnessing the new team’s agility, product and market ingenuity, we were able to quickly pivot, recover and demonstrate market leadership in Oregon.”
2019 Financial Highlights:
2019 Accomplishments:
Subsequent Events:
“This was a transitional year with many management changes, all of which resulted in a more disciplined approach to growth,” explained Yapp. “In 2019, we laid the groundwork for achieving positive cash flow; that goal is within immediate sight. The culture, commitment and resiliency of the Company’s current leadership team is driving revenue and gross margin growth, all despite a ban on vaping products in late 2019 and amidst a current global pandemic crisis.”
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
For the year ended December 31, 2019 (“FY 2019”), total revenue from continuing operations was US$15.8 million as compared to US$14.6 million for the same twelve-month period in 2018 (“FY 2018”). The 7% year-over-year increase largely reflects improvements in the Oregon retail business.
Gross profit was US$4.3 million, or 27% of total revenue for FY 2019, compared with US$0.9 million or 6% of total revenue in FY 2017. FY 2019 gross margin increased largely due to cost control measures implemented early in the year, including facility consolidation and headcount reduction in operational areas. In addition, the Company nearly eliminated its reliance on costly third-party oil procurement needs during FY 2019.
Operating expenses were US$16.6 million for FY 2019, compared with US$21.6 million in FY 2018 an improvement of US$5 million, or 23%, driven largely by decreases in share-based compensation and general and administrative expenses. Cash-based operating expenses of US$13.1 million in 2019 were 93% of total revenue, compared with US$15.3 million in 2018 or 104% of total revenue. The reduction in operating expenses was due primarily to decreased salaries, wages and share-based compensations from a lower corporate headcount.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was US$8.8 million for FY 2019, compared with a loss of US$14.5 million for FY 2018. This measure is primarily driven by the increase in gross profit and the reduction in cash-based operating expenses. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA an important operational measure for the business. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) before income taxes, please see the Company’s management discussion and analysis for FY 2019 (the “MD&A”).
Net loss from continuing operations for FY 2019 was US$32.6 million compared to US$4.3 million for FY 2018. FY 2018 experienced significant non-cash gains related to financial instruments and FY 2019 experienced non-cash impairment losses of US$18.7 million in goodwill and intangibles, mostly related to the acquisition of Chalice Farms. These impairment losses are largely a result of the relative consideration paid by prior management compared to current valuations, rather than an indication of ongoing performance issues.
The Company wishes to underscore that its retail business is performing better than ever.
“For years, we’ve been providing wellness-inspired cannabis products that feed the market’s growing demand for healthy, vegan, gluten-free, organic and locally-sourced oils, extracts and ingredients,” continued Yapp. “While others play catch-up, we are optimizing and improving our commitment to deliver the highest quality cannabis product and experience.”
The Company reported a loss on discontinued operations of US$13.8 million related to the sale of its Canadian subsidiaries effective December 31, 2019.
The Company’s annual financial statements for FY 2019 and related MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and are available for review.
1Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction fees and other non-cash charges that include impairments, and excluding fair value changes related to biological assets.
Investor Conference Call
Golden Leaf management, led by Mr. John Varghese, Executive Chairman and Mr. Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call on Thursday May 7th, 2020 at 5:00pm ET, to report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Dial-in information for the conference call is as follows:
Program Title: Golden Leaf Holdings – Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560
A live audio webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at www.goldenleafholdings.com where it will be archived for one year.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available through midnight May 21st, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the US or Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The conference ID: 13703561.
About Golden Leaf Holdings
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and California, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.
Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.
|GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|As at December 31, 2019 and 2018
|(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|CURRENT
|Cash
|$
|3,531,202
|$
|12,275,372
|Accounts receivable, net
|Note 8
|167,178
|624,453
|Other receivables
|Note 8
|447,901
|297,737
|Income tax recoverable
|Note 26
|-
|686,600
|Sales tax recoverable
|271,866
|661,319
|Biological assets
|Note 9
|88,078
|74,148
|Inventory
|Note 9
|2,965,304
|3,416,906
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|325,329
|1,962,033
|Assets held for sale
|Note 10
|-
|35,274
|Total current assets
|7,796,858
|20,033,842
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|Note 10
|3,723,489
|6,188,835
|Notes receivable
|Note 7
|919,488
|-
|Right-of-use assets, net
|Notes 5 and 19
|4,333,064
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|Note 11
|10,737,423
|21,782,949
|Goodwill
|Note 11
|4,056,172
|25,471,399
|Total assets
|$
|31,566,494
|$
|73,477,025
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|1,564,982
|$
|2,624,967
|Interest payable
|125,900
|92,554
|Income taxes payable
|Note 26
|(74,034
|)
|106,808
|Deferred income tax payable
|Note 26
|248,852
|-
|Sales tax payable
|187,520
|231,675
|Current portion of long-term debt
|Note 13
|82,404
|25,492
|Lease liability
|Notes 5, 13 and 19
|843,238
|-
|Current portion of convertible debentures carried at fair value
|Note 12
|-
|8,888,946
|Warrant liability
|Note 14
|-
|369,343
|Total current liabilities
|2,978,862
|12,339,785
|Long term debt
|Note 13
|29,952
|46,229
|Note payable
|Note 12
|-
|312,118
|Long term lease liability
|Notes 5, 13 and 19
|4,090,806
|-
|Convertible debentures carried at fair value
|Note 12
|4,706,141
|4,996,811
|Consideration payable - cash portion
|Note 13 and 21
|4,218,866
|4,502,013
|Consideration payable - equity portion
|Note 13 and 21
|4,940,667
|4,454,796
|Warrant liability
|Note 14
|-
|236,138
|Total liabilities
|20,965,294
|26,887,890
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Share capital
|Note 15
|147,763,499
|138,511,038
|Warrant reserve
|Note 16
|1,980,217
|4,052,164
|Share option reserve
|Note 17
|4,181,350
|4,777,929
|Contributed surplus
|59,940
|59,940
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|-
|(125,930
|)
|Deficit
|(143,383,806
|)
|(100,686,006
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|10,601,200
|46,589,135
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|31,566,494
|$
|73,477,025
|GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|Product sales
|Note 25
|$
|15,649,539
|$
|14,634,969
|Consulting revenue
|Note 25
|105,068
|62,817
|Total Revenue
|15,754,607
|14,697,786
|Inventory expensed to cost of sales
|Notes 9, 25
|10,996,815
|13,286,359
|Production costs
|Note 25
|461,039
|502,540
|Gross margin, excluding fair value items
|4,296,753
|908,887
|Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold
|Notes 9, 25
|-
|37,976
|(Gain) Loss on changes in fair value of biological assets
|Notes 9, 25
|(20,715
|)
|(67,173
|)
|Gross profit
|4,317,468
|938,084
|Expenses
|General and administration
|11,019,327
|13,194,231
|Share based compensation
|Note 17
|1,014,915
|4,616,448
|Sales and marketing
|2,039,744
|2,137,459
|Depreciation and amortization
|Note 5, 10
|2,502,844
|1,613,510
|Total expenses
|16,576,830
|21,561,649
|Loss before items noted below
|(12,259,362
|)
|(20,623,565
|)
|Interest expense
|Notes 5, 12, 13
|2,712,092
|2,182,985
|Transaction costs
|Note 20
|279,402
|1,686,425
|Loss on disposal of assets
|Note 10
|73,218
|5,000
|Other (income) loss
|74,246
|(2,598,631
|)
|Impairment loss
|Note 11
|18,735,818
|9,930,589
|Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|Note 14
|(605,481
|)
|(14,993,991
|)
|Gain on debt modification or extinguishment
|Notes 12, 13
|(2,290,163
|)
|-
|Gain on change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|(61,044
|)
|Loss (gain) on change in fair value of convertible debentures
|Note 12
|565,580
|(12,582,178
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(31,804,074
|)
|(4,192,720
|)
|Current income tax expense
|Note 26
|812,461
|82,811
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(32,616,535
|)
|$
|(4,275,531
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations
|Note 7
|(13,764,706
|)
|(294,811
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(46,381,241
|)
|$
|(4,570,342
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|125,930
|(135,758
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(46,255,311
|)
|$
|(4,706,100
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
|Note 18
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations
|Note 18
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Note 18
|671,893,137
|568,877,327
|Adjusted EBITDA
|For the year ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Loss before income taxes
|(31,804,074
|)
|(4,192,720
|)
|Adjustments:
|Net impact, fair value of biological assets
|(20,715
|)
|(29,197
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,502,844
|1,613,510
|Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments
|(2,330,064
|)
|(27,637,213
|)
|Share based compensation
|1,014,915
|4,616,448
|Interest expense, net
|2,712,092
|2,182,985
|Transaction costs
|279,402
|1,686,425
|Impairments and other
|18,810,064
|7,331,958
|Loss on disposal of assets
|73,218
|5,000
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(8,762,318
|)
|$
|(14,422,803
|)
Adjusted EBITDA Disclaimer: Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non‐cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction costs and other non-cash charges that include impairments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non‐GAAP financial measure which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company considers this Adjusted EBITDA an important figure to show the true day to day operational picture of the business. It should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with the IFRS.
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
Portland, Oregon, UNITED STATES
