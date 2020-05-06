New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Software as a Medical Device Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Device Type, Application, Deployment Type, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891676/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices in healthcare sector, and advantages of software as a medical devices (SaMD). However, threat of data breach is hindering the growth of the market to a certain extent.



The IoT has played an important role in the healthcare development.The technology is also actively integrated with respect to conversion of the digital platforms into medical devices that has helped these devices to be beneficial on all levels ranging from from in-patient treatment to population health condition monitoring.



The healthcare sector has recently begun to invest in IoT and medical software development due to various advantages underlying their integration.They aid in real-time patient health tracking in hospitals and home settings through wearable devices that consist of data tracking software, along with enabling improvement in patient adherence to monitor the effect of a particular treatment through software accessed from smartphones or tablets.



Applications for IoT in healthcare majorly include continuous monitoring of physiological activities such as blood pressure, body temperature, pulse rate, and respiratory rates.Further, it is also used for continuous collection of data pertaining to certain parameters of patients suffering with chronic illness to provide remote assistance.



The monitoring has evolved with the installation of specific apps in the patient’s smartphones or wearable devices that act as both sensor and tracker converting them into a medical device for anchoring monitoring.



The global software as a medical device market is segmented by device type, application, deployment type, and geography.Based on device type, the market is segmented into PCs/laptops, smartphones/tablets, and wearable devices, and in 2019, the PCs/Laptops segment accounted for the largest market share.



The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to the introduction of upgraded laptops with smart sensors incorporated in them.Furthermore, the laptops and computers are now being evolved into complex hardware systems that can act as an integrating tool as well as perform various monitoring and advance healthcare diagnostic activities through their new in-built features.



On the other hand, the growing adoption of smartphones and the interest of software developers toward building smartphones compatible healthcare apps to help it act as a medical device are expected to lead the smartphones/tablets segment toward the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few of the crucial secondary sources referred to while preparing this report are US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF), and Health Canada.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891676/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001