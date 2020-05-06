Record Revenue of $284.2 Million, 7.1% Higher than Last Year, Due to Strong Growth in CMP Slurries and Pipeline Performance Products

Diluted EPS of $1.11; Adjusted Diluted EPS¹ of $1.75, 12.9% Higher than Adjusted EPS¹ Last Year

Expecting Total Revenue for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 to be Approximately Flat to Down Low Single Digits Sequentially

AURORA, Ill., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended March 31, 2020.

Key Highlights

Total company revenue increased 7.1% over the prior year driven by stronger demand for CMP slurries and pipeline performance products, as well as higher wood treatment revenue. Net income for the quarter was $32.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $85.9 million in the quarter, essentially flat compared with the prior year. Year to date, the company generated $112.3 million in cash flow from operations, and had $340.7 million of cash on hand and $1,075.3 million in total debt as of March 31, 2020, which includes $150 million drawn from the company’s revolving credit facility during the quarter.

“During this unprecedented environment of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely thankful for the dedication and efforts of our teams globally to keep our employees safe as well as to continue supporting our customers,” said David Li, President and CEO of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation. “Our results this quarter, including record revenue, demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our business and company. Going forward, we see continued stable financial performance in our third fiscal quarter, but with limited visibility into the second half of the calendar year, we have decided to withdraw our annual EBITDA guidance.”

Key Financial Information for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Revenue was $284.2 million, 7.1% higher than the revenue reported in the same quarter last year due to stronger demand for CMP slurries and pipeline performance products as well as increased revenue in wood treatment. Revenue was up 0.4% compared to the prior quarter due primarily to higher revenue in wood treatment.

Net income was $32.9 million. Adjusted net income was $52.1 million, 14.0% higher compared with adjusted net income in the prior year. Adjusted net income benefited from higher revenue, lower interest expense and lower tax expense, partially offset by unfavorable impact from the timing of certain manufacturing costs and higher operating expenses in the quarter, compared to last year.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.11. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.75, 12.9% higher than adjusted EPS in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $85.9 million, essentially flat with adjusted EBITDA in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 30.2%, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.2% in the same quarter last year.

Electronic Materials – Revenue was $218.9 million, 2.8% higher than the revenue in the same quarter last year. Higher revenue for CMP slurries offset lower revenue for CMP pads and essentially flat revenue for electronic materials. Adjusted EBITDA was $69.6 million, or 31.8% of revenue.

Performance Materials – Revenue was $65.3 million for the quarter, 24.2% higher than revenue in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven by higher revenue for pipeline performance products and wood treatment products, which more than offset a decline in QED revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $29.9 million, or 45.8% of revenue.

Guidance for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

With uncertainty over the ongoing macroeconomic and industry impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company currently expects fiscal third quarter revenue to be approximately flat to down low single digits compared to the company’s revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Sequentially, Electronic Materials revenue is expected to be approximately flat and Performance Materials revenue is expected to be down 10% to 15%.

The company is withdrawing full fiscal year 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance given general uncertainty related to the pandemic.

Additional current expectations are provided on slide 9 in the related slide presentation.

[1] Refer to financial tables and “Use of Certain GAAP, non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Information” in the press release below for information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 2,000 employees globally. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

USE OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company presented the following measures considered as non-GAAP by the SEC: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA margin. The adjusted results exclude the impact of non-recurring acquisition and integration related costs, acquisition related amortization expenses, the adjustments related to the effect of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“tax act”) and the final regulations related to the tax act, certain costs related to a warehouse fire at KMG-Bernuth in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and certain costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-GAAP adjusted financial information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, the company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the investor's understanding about the company's ongoing operations. Specifically, the company believes the impact of the adjustments related to the effect of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“tax act”) and the final regulations related to the tax act, KMG acquisition and integration-related expenses, certain costs related to a warehouse fire at KMG-Bernuth in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, acquisition-related amortization expenses, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic are not indicative of its core operating results, and thus presents these certain metrics excluding these effects. The presentation of non-GAAP adjusted financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segments is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For these reasons, this measure is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, future sales and operating results; growth or contraction, and trends in the industries and markets in which the Company participates; the acquisition of, investment in, or collaboration with other entities, including the Company’s acquisition of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (“KMG”), and the expected benefits and synergies of such acquisition; divestment or disposition, or cessation of investment in certain, of the Company’s businesses; new product introductions; development of new products, technologies and markets; product performance; the financial conditions of the Company's customers; the competitive landscape that relates to the Company’s business; the Company's supply chain; natural disasters; various economic or political factors and international or national events, including related to global public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the enactment of trade sanctions, tariffs, or other similar matters; the generation, protection and acquisition of intellectual property, and litigation related to such intellectual property or third party intellectual property; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and related compliance; the operation of facilities by Cabot Microelectronics; the Company's management; foreign exchange fluctuation; the Company's current or future tax rate, including the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States (“Tax Act”); cybersecurity threats; financing facilities and related debt, pay off or payment of principal and interest, and compliance with covenants and other terms; and, uses and investment of the Company's cash balance, including dividends and share repurchases, which may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by the Company, based on a variety of factors. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cabot Microelectronics’ beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations of Cabot Microelectronics’ management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Cabot Microelectronics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in Cabot Microelectronics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to be filed by May 11, 2020. Except as required by law, Cabot Microelectronics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect new information, subsequent events or circumstances.

CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenue $284,193 $283,143 $265,391 $567,336 $487,169 Cost of sales 163,091 154,461 150,571 317,552 273,016 Gross profit 121,102 128,682 114,820 249,784 214,153 Operating expenses: Research, development and technical 13,230 12,811 12,778 26,041 26,818 Selling, general and administrative 56,209 54,439 50,328 110,648 111,456 Total operating expenses 69,439 67,250 63,106 136,689 138,274 Operating income 51,663 61,432 51,714 113,095 75,879 Interest expense 10,753 11,920 13,331 22,673 20,221 Interest income 143 315 568 458 1,587 Other income (expense), net (1,010 ) (397 ) (1,014 ) (1,407 ) (2,425 ) Income before income taxes 40,043 49,430 37,937 89,473 54,820 Provision for income taxes 7,144 10,881 10,800 18,025 14,240 Net income $32,899 $38,549 $27,137 $71,448 $40,580 Basic earnings per share $1.12 $1.32 $0.94 $2.45 $1.45 Diluted earnings per share $1.11 $1.30 $0.92 $2.41 $1.42 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 29,287 29,137 28,998 29,183 28,066 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,725 29,694 29,479 29,666 28,607





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2020 September 30, 2019 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $340,702 $188,495 Accounts receivable, net 151,959 146,113 Inventories 157,872 145,278 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,768 28,670 Total current assets 676,301 508,556 Property, plant and equipment, net 320,846 276,818 Other long-term assets 1,462,813 1,476,392 Total assets $2,459,960 $2,261,766 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $58,803 $54,529 Short-term debt 150,000 - Current portion of long-term debt 10,650 13,313 Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other current liabilities 109,389 103,618 Total current liabilities 328,842 171,460 Long-term debt, net of current portion 914,617 928,463 Other long-term liabilities 207,091 181,466 Total liabilities 1,450,550 1,281,389 Stockholders' equity 1,009,410 980,377 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,459,960 $2,261,766





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Certain GAAP Financial Measures to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share and percentage amounts) Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP Net income $32,899 $27,137 Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 22,012 16,957 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 2,285 2,904 Costs related to the COVID-19 (Pandemic) 237 - Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire 206 - Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) 13 - Charges for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold - 4,566 Tax effect on adjustments to net income (5,529 ) (5,832 ) Adjusted Net income $52,123 $45,732 Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit/ Gross Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP revenue $284,193 $265,391 Cost of sales 163,091 150,571 Gross profit/margin $121,102 42.6 % $114,820 43.3 % Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 3,380 1.2 % 3,480 1.3 % Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire 206 0.1 % - 0.0 % Costs related to the Pandemic 31 0.0 % - 0.0 % Charges for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold - 0.0 % 4,566 1.7 % Adjusted gross profit/gross margin $124,719 43.9 % $122,866 46.3 % Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Operating expenses to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP Research, development and technical $13,230 $12,778 GAAP Selling, general, and administrative 56,209 50,328 Operating expenses $69,439 $63,106 Adjustments *: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles (18,632 ) (13,477 ) Acquisition and integration-related expenses (2,285 ) (2,904 ) Costs related to the Pandemic (206 ) - Adjusted operating expenses $48,316 $46,725 * All the adjustments are related to the Selling, general and administrative expenses. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP Diluted earnings per share $1.11 $0.92 Adjustments (net of tax): Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 0.57 0.44 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0.05 0.07 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire 0.01 - Costs related to the Pandemic 0.01 - Charges for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold - 0.12 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share $1.75 $1.55 Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/ EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP net income $32,899 $27,137 Interest expense 10,753 13,331 Interest income (143 ) (568 ) Provision for income taxes 7,144 10,800 Depreciation & Amortization 32,550 27,348 GAAP EBITDA **/ EBITDA margin $83,203 29.3 % $78,048 29.4 % Adjustments (pre-tax): Acquisition and integration-related expenses 2,285 0.8 % 2,904 1.1 % Costs related to the Pandemic 237 0.1 % - 0.0 % Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire 206 0.0 % - 0.0 % Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold - 0.0 % 4,566 1.7 % Adjusted EBITDA ***/EBITDA margin $85,931 30.2 % $85,518 32.2 % ** EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. *** Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding items from EBITDA that are believed to be infrequent or not indicative of the company's continuing operating performance.



